An Update On W.P. Carey

I've written about W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) a couple of times over the past months, and I've been a big fan of this high-yielding office and industrial REIT for this time. I wrote about it on January 18th of this year when shares were at $56.50, and again on April 11th with shares at $61.

Today shares are up at $67.53, so shares have continued to trudge higher all the while paying a solid dividend. W.P. Carey has been a good deal for all those who bought early this year (although it had come down from a high reached in mid-2016).

However, as shares have continued climbing, the valuation has looked less and less appealing to those who want to get in on this stock. This article takes a look at W.P. Carey's continued fundamentals, as well as an update on the company's valuation and what I recommend from here.

Call it quits?

Here is the positive case for W.P. Carey: The company invests almost exclusively in office, warehouse and industrial buildings which are "mission critical" for the respective tenants. Of what little retail W.P. Carey does have, most of it is insulated from e-commerce. Most transactions are sale-leaseback transactions where the building is already up and operating, and W.P. Carey consistently monitors things to make sure that the facility remains "mission critical." If it does not, then typically management looks to sell it to someone else. W.P. Carey has a rather stable business model, especially when compared to those of similar REITs.

Here is the negative case: W.P. Carey is highly levered. Its debt is 6.45 times EBITDA, which is quite high (although not atypical for an office REIT). In addition, the dividend is about 80% of FFO, which leaves some cushion, but not too terribly much. W.P. Carey doesn't really generate much cash flow in excess to delever if it actually needed to. In other words, W.P. Carey is a leveraged high-yield name, but that risk is somewhat mitigated, deliberately so, by the company's highly selective business model.

There are positives and negatives to every company, and the details are often, if not usually, worked out in the valuation. W.P. Carey's valuation has climbed and climbed since late last year. According to data from FAST Graphs, W.P. Carey has averaged 11.3 times FFO over the past ten years. Right now shares trade at 14.2 times trailing FFO, a premium of 25%.

That is quite a premium. However, stepping back for a second, 14.2 times FFO is still not an unreasonable valuation for W.P. Carey, which is a high-quality REIT with a compelling business model. Fourteen times FFO isn't expensive, and that 5.9% dividend yield is certainly hard to beat.

It's probably best not to get overexposed to leveraged high yield at a time where the Federal Reserve is steadily raising interbank interest rates. Over the last few months I've personally been working to limit my exposure to leveraged high yield, in favor of less-levered names with some growth and a more cushy coverage ratio, not least because those names have a greater degree of differentiation from bonds.

With that in mind, I don't believe that W.P. Carey is a buy any longer. It's drifted higher and it's best that income investors look to other names. However, if you own W.P. Carey, as I do, now is not the time to sell. The business is on very solid footing and the company has too solid of properties to recommend selling at just 14.5 times FFO. So, for now, I recommend you just hold this stock if you have it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.