Trucking Industry Gets Back On Track As Stock Prices Recover

Focus has shifted to the approaching ELD mandate and expectations for improved pricing over the upcoming quarters.

Source: Google Images

I wrote an article about a month ago in early May highlighting the poor performance of the trucking industry. Only a month ago, the trucking industry had witnessed some of the worst performance for the year within the transports sector.

Back in May, investor sentiment for the trucking industry remained poor as many companies were in the middle of reporting first-quarter results. The majority witnessed soft demand, lower pricing and sub-par financial results compared to the previous year. While talk and expectations were still positive for the back half of 2017 and into 2018, the negative momentum had carried through during this time.

Despite the challenging environment, the premise for writing the article and the focus for managing trucking industry holdings in the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP) was to highlight strong performing companies, which would have a real shot at providing investors with solid returns by 2017 year-end.

The two key concluding quotes made were as follows:

The macroeconomic trends still are supportive of an improving freight environment. Other modes, including global container shipping lines, railroads, and air cargo have experienced solid demand through the first four months of the year. Early indications for trucking industry pricing in April also is supportive of improved demand for the market. Despite the current headwinds facing the trucking industry, investors should keep their sights on quality names." Despite these current challenges, I continue to like larger peer names, including J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT), Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR), Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR), and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN). I am taking a wait-and-see approach to the merger between Swift and Knight. Other names which are smaller but remain interesting include Covenant Transportation (NASDAQ:CVTI), Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD), and Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN). For LTL peers, Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL), Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), and Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) are the focus."

Based on the performance for truckload peers over the past month, the divergence between smaller riskier plays and larger peers has widened. Companies like Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI), Roadrunner Transportation (NYSE:RRTS), USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK), P.A.M. Transportation (NASDAQ:PTSI) and Universal Logistics Holdings (NASDAQ:ULH) have all witnessed improvement, but still remain substantially below all other truckload peers.

At the same time, companies like Schneider National, Marten Transport, Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT), Covenant Transportation, Werner Enterprises and Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX) have witnessed some of the strongest performance. Universal Logistics has been the top performer smaller peer during this period.

J.B. Hunt, Landstar System, Heartland Express, Ryder System (NYSE:R) and Daseke have all performed well during this time, with Daseke being the most volatile.

Compared to last month in early May, only two companies had positive performance at that time - Knight Transportation and Marten Transport, which were up 0.1 and 3.4 percent, respectively. Today, eight of the sixteen peers are positive, led by Marten Transport and Schneider National, up 17.6 and 14.8 percent. Werner Enterprises and Knight Transportation were both up 9.5 percent. Swift Transportation, Landstar System, Heartland Express and Daseke were all positive as well.

For LTL pure plays, a similar divergence has occurred, but this has been between unionized labor and non-unionized labor companies, rather than by scale. Improvement has been stronger by Saia, Old Dominion and Forward Air, with the exception being YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW), which has had the second strongest performance from early May behind Saia.

During early May, only Forward Air was positive, while both Old Dominion and Saia were flat. Today, all three are up by greater than 11 percent. Compared to the past month, these results have been substantially positive. In early May, only three out 21 companies had positive performance, or 14 percent. Today, 11 out of 21 are now positive, greater than 52 percent.

Additionally, the strongest peers have been the top performing companies, while weaker smaller players have continued to struggle. This trend has tracked well from how I have been assessing the trucking industry.

During this time, I haven't just been talking about this, I've put my money where my mouth is. I have made eight purchases for Schneider National, J.B. Hunt and Daseke from late April through early June. During this time, all recent purchases have led to positive results. The Schneider National position is up 15 percent for the year, Daseke is up 11.9 percent, and the J.B. Hunt buy is up 2.4 percent. No action was taken with Old Dominion and the position has increased to an 11.6 percent return to date.

I recognize that smaller players may offer higher risk/reward. I also understand that the unionized LTL companies of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) and YRC Worldwide may also offer higher risk/reward opportunities. But my focus and objective are to invest in core holdings for the long term (25 - 30+ years). Given this, I am interested in owning the strongest and most competitive companies within their respective markets. I am also interested in performance on an annual basis. This is how the LLGP is managed and measured against its peer benchmarks.

According to pricing data I have been reviewing, things are looking positive. Early-June dry van spot market pricing has accelerated from the late-May low, likely a result of the holiday impact for Memorial Day. Additionally, spot market activity has picked up strongly for flatbed, dry van, temperature-controlled, heavy haul and LTL services, up double-digits since late March.

The electronic logging device (ELD) mandate was declined review by the U.S. Supreme Court, leaving the Owner Operator Independent Driver Association (OOIDA) to attempt to have Congress change the law, which is highly unlikely. This puts the December 2017 ELD mandate into full effect, which will impact supply this year and more so next year.

These factors, among others, are likely driving the recent positive sentiment for the trucking industry. The additional seasonality for increased demand is also a factor for the upcoming quarters.

Investors need to keep an eye on major indices, notably the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN). These indices were tracking closely, until mid-February, where transports weakened substantially. Recently, the SPY has been flatter, while transports have been gaining momentum.

As expectations point to improving demand and pricing in the near term, transports may very well close the gap further. The mid-May 2017 date may end up serving as the bottom for the trucking industry as tailwinds form based upon new regulations and improving demand.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSKE, JBHT, ODFL, SNDR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.