AMC And The False Doom Of Theaters

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is priming up to make a huge run. Movie theatre stocks have been getting hammered as of late. In May, I published an article after AMC earnings calling for significant upside in the stock when it was trading in the $27 range. Since then, the stock has dipped as low as $22 before recovering to its current price in the low $24 range. Since my last article however, significant catalysts have emerged that present an even rosier thesis for AMC.

Source: Finviz

Insider Buying

The simplest and strongest indicator for an upcoming run in AMC is the recent insider buying in the stock. Since late 2016, CEO Aron Adams has been making large purchases of AMC stock on the open market. At the start of the year he acquired some 31,747 shares at a cost basis of $31.50. Since then, AMC has released nothing but good news and seen positive box office numbers, yet has continued to drop. On 6/2/17, Adams added 10,000 more shares at a cost basis of $24.71. Then, as the stock continued to plummet, VP Kevin Connor also added 4000 shares at an even lower cost basis of $23.52.

Source: NASDAQ

Having insiders heavily invested in the stock is a boon for investors. If the people who are running a company are also heavily invested and continuously buy the stock, it is likely that a margin of safety because insiders who are particularly familiar with a company sell for many reasons but only buy for one; a belief that the company will outperform the expectations of the market.

Box Office

Another catalyst for the impending success of AMC is the surprisingly strong box office.

According to Box Office Mojo, the YoY domestic box office is up 2.6% so far. With huge releases including the ones in my last article here, the box office is still gearing up for an even bigger beat that it has seen so far.

Virtual Reality, The Future of Theaters

The biggest driving factor for the price drop and bear thesis is the death of theaters as we know them. Many investors believe that video on demand providers like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) will drive the theaters out of business by serving content directly to the consumer at a much lower cost (possibly even free).

This thesis is overblown. The same was said upon the release of VHS when people could purchase tapes and watch videos cheaply in their homes. Again, the same bear thesis resounded on the release of the DVD, during the Blu-ray and HD DVD battle, and during the initial rise of streaming content and internet piracy.

The truth however, lies in the behavior of the consumer. People are willing to pay the extra dollar to see a movie at the theaters if they can see it immediately and are provided a superior experience. There has always been something esoteric and special about seeing a movie on opening day, the allure of the Hollywood box office marketing, and the thrill of a theater pilgrimage on a Saturday. If theaters can continually innovate and improve the movie-going experience, consumers will continue to show up. AMC’s investments in recliners, IMAX theater experience, and state of the art Dolby surround sound are literally paying dividends. However, AMC’s latest investment in VR technology will be a disruptive boon for the company.

“IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) and AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC) today unveiled the new IMAX VR Centre at AMC Kips Bay 15 in New York City. The Centre, which marks the second IMAX has launched worldwide and the first to be installed within a multiplex, delivers guests immersive, multi-dimensional virtual reality experiences, including movie entertainment content and games.”

Source: BusinessWire

VR provides access to an entire untapped market. Home VR systems are still incredibly expensive and lack the immersive haptic environments that theatres are able to invest in and provide.

Investors with emotional intelligence can see that consumers are still willing to pay for a superior experience.

Production studios are also incentivized to continue to work with theatres and expand their offerings to IMAX and immersive VR. Creating a paired VR experience along with a large budget movie allows production studios to turbocharge their earnings at the box office and sell more tickets at higher margins. Production studios would lose millions by selling exclusive rights to on demand video service providers upon release when consumers are still willing to purchase a movie ticket at better margins for 3 times as much. The customer is literally voting with their dollar.

So, while On-Demand video will likely continue to be the wave of the future for TV, production studios simply make too much more at the box office to sensibly abandon the traditional box office and movie going experience, especially one amplified by exciting new opportunities in VR.

Conclusion

AMC is a Strong Buy currently sitting near 52-week lows. An excellent article was recently written by NJ value investor speaking about the company’s strong valuation and ability to quickly reduce Capital Expenditures to deleverage the company should the need arise. I highly suggest giving it a read. Concerns over the near death of theaters are laughable and investment in VR and improved movie experiences in their theaters will pay off big for AMC in the long run. AMC is well managed, geared for success, and most importantly, trading at a huge discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.