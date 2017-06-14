General Electric: Is Progress Their Most Important Product?

In this article, I'll review the history of General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE); explore to what extent GE is in a position to succeed in today's environment; identify some critical factors to watch for; and I'll share my investment strategy as a GE shareholder.

From Edison to Reagan to Flannery

General Electric was formed 125 years ago in 1892 by a merger between the Edison General Electric Company and the Thomson-Houston Company. Thomas Edison had formed the Edison General Electric Company in 1890. Thomas Edison had patented the incandescent electric light bulb in 1879. He was one of many inventors to work with electricity, and he excelled in developing products to make the light bulbs more useful. This GE advertisement in the November 28, 1900 edition of Scientific American Magazine is the earliest known ad for Christmas light bulbs--available for either purchase or rent.

General Electric was one of the original twelve companies when the Dow Jones Industrial Average first appeared in May, 1896. GE invented the first electrical fan in 1902, the first electric stove in 1910, the first hermetically sealed home refrigerator in 1917, the first U.S. jet engine in 1942, the first licensed nuclear power plant in 1957, and the first solid state laser in 1962.

Halfway through the 125-year history of GE, Ronald Reagan began hosting the television show General Electric Theater. During Reagan's tenure as host (1954-1962) he became the face of GE's popular slogan used in the post-World War II years: "Progress is our most important product." It was actually the payoff line from the introduction of the program: "In engineering, in research, in manufacturing skill, in the values that bring a better, more satisfying life, at General Electric, progress is our most important product."

Twelve persons served either as GE President or Chairman (sometimes both) between 1892-2017, from Charles Coffin (1892-1922) through Jeffrey Immelt (2001-2017).

Now, in GE's 125th year, John Flannery was named Chief Executive Officer on June 9, 2017, effective August 1, 2017. He will become Chairman effective January 1, 2018.

As President and CEO of GE Healthcare since 2014, Mr. Flannery led the turnaround of the $18 billion business. He launched Sustainable Healthcare Solutions, which is focused on bringing disruptive technologies to healthcare providers across emerging markets.

Mr. Flannery, 55, began his career at GE Capital in 1987 where he focused on evaluating risk for leveraged buyouts. In the 1990s, he was a leader in the corporate restructuring and workout group, where he was known for his negotiating skills and ability to improve companies' operations. In 1997, he moved to Argentina where he successfully led GE's Equity business in Latin America and the overall GE Capital business for Argentina and Chile.

In 2005, he became responsible for the Asia Pacific region for GE Capital. In 2009, he moved to India to lead the country for GE. In 2013, he became head of business development at GE Corporate where he focused on capital allocation for the company and led the acquisition of Alstom. He also worked on shrinking GE Capital, the Synchrony Financial IPO, and the disposition of GE Appliances.

Mr. Flannery is a graduate of Fairfield University and holds an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Is GE in a position to succeed?

GE's 2016 Annual Report, the last one of CEO Jeffrey Immelt's era, is entitled "Leading a Digital Industrial Era." Here are ten specific goals expressed in Immelt's letter to shareholders:

"Over the next two years, we aim to grow our industrial profits .... to achieve 3% to 5% organic growth with 100 basis points of margin expansion per year."

with 100 basis points of margin expansion per year." "We will lower our structural cost each year and improve operating cash flow.... with acquisitions and buyback adding $0.31 to our earnings ."

." "We are on track to hit strong double-digit EPS growth ...."

...." "In 2016, we launched the Industrial Internet Control System and Predix Box ... that run algorithms and analyze data in real time. We aim to have a common architecture across GE ."

." "We are building out the Predix ecosystem with more than 400 partners and 22,000 developers.... Microsoft is leveraging Predix as a key platform in Azure Cloud Service. We hope to have 100 airlines on Predix by year-end ."

." "In 2017, we expect our Digital software orders to be over $5 billion, with growth of 20% to 30% ...."

orders to be over $5 billion, with ...." "We are pursuing 25GW of global wind deals and over $6 billion of global rail deals ."

and over ." "Our backlog of long-term service agreements reached $237 billion in 2016. At about $50 billion in revenue, our service business is growing at more than 5% over the long term with high margins."

over the long term with high margins." "We believe the long-term market potential for additive manufacturing is huge at about $75 billion. We plan to build a business with $1 billion of revenue in additive equipment and service by 2020 , from $300 million today."

is huge at about $75 billion. We plan to build a business with in additive equipment and service , from $300 million today." "Every new GE recruit will learn to code. We don't expect them all to write software, but they must understand the 'art of the possible' in a digital future."

Immelt's letter described a global patriotism:

"For instance, we are a large employer and net exporter from Europe. European export banks are aggressive and savvy. With a weak euro, we can source much of the world from Europe. We are currently working on multiple global Power deals with financing from France, Italy, U.K., Germany, and Switzerland. In a world of geopolitical volatility, our flexible footprint is a competitive advantage."

The letter cited some advantages in GE has moved its corporate headquarters from Fairfield, Connecticut to Boston, Massachusetts:

"Corporate plays a small, but important, role in making the GE Store work. We want our headquarters to develop new ideas, improve the GE Store, and spend a little bit of time managing. Our move to Boston is part of this culture. In Boston, we see history (GE is 125 years old), academic innovation (GE is a technology company), and a town with a chip on its shoulder (ditto). Some headquarters moves can seem silly: a waste of time and money. Being in Boston allows us to live in a sea of ideas-and see them before others. Boston will make GE younger, hungrier, smarter, and better. This is important for a 125-year-old company."

Immelt's 2016 letter spoke of organic growth and research:

"We believe in sustained investment in both growth and cost-out. This may sound basic, but it is rare. Achieving high share with high returns and high customer loyalty is never built through acquisitions. Rather, it requires sustained investment over time in technology, capability, and efficiency. We, alone, have sustained our industrial research lab for more than a century. This commitment is critical to deliver complex technology."

The challenges are daunting but I believe GE is in a position to succeed because management understands it must continue to "pivot" to become a digital industrial. GE is known for developing world class leaders, many of whom have gone on to lead other large companies. The size and scale of GE's global footprint, the quality of its leadership and its financial strength put GE in a position to succeed. If John Flannery and the next generation of GE leaders can execute on the goals set forth in the 2016 Annual Report, the company has the potential to regain growth momentum.

Is progress GE's most important product?

GE's post-World War II slogan popularized by Ronald Reagan was catchy because it had the ring of truth. That generation of people in the U.S. had experienced GE's role in their progress (in convenience and in living standards)--from electric lighting to electric fans to "Hotpoint" stoves to refrigerators.

The challenge for GE today is to apply digital technology to a new industrial era. GE has embraced the challenge to be the leading digital industrial. This will require continuous adaptability, creativity and innovation. The company's website identifies the opportunity that's before them: "The Industrial Internet of Things is the next great wave of productivity, one that GE is uniquely positioned to lead." If GE can pull of this transformation, the old slogan (and the 125-year-old company) will receive new relevance.

The 49% long-term debt ratio is based on a book value of $8.55 per share. The total debt ratio would be 63%. But, if you substitute equity market value for book value, total debt is 34%. The earnings per share figures and the total revenue figures reflect the company's restructuring.

The GE website identifies these business segments:

GE Additive

GE Aviation

GE Capital

GE Digital

GE Energy Connections

GE Healthcare

GE Lighting

GE Oil & Gas

GE Power

GE Renewable Energy

GE Transportation.

Some critical factors to watch

Here are some issues to monitor as GE makes its way through the transition to becoming the leading digital industrial company, a global leader in the Industrial Internet of Things:

How well does the company manage the CEO transition from Jeffrey Immelt to John Flannery? How well does the company execute on the transitional goals and strategies described in the 2016 Annual Report and on the company's website? Will the company make wise and accretive acquisitions? Will the company meet the average 2017 EPS estimates from 17 analysts of $1.63? The current trailing 12 months EPS is $1.08. Will the company maintain its AA- Standard & Poor's credit rating?

The F.A.S.T. Graph shows how GE fared during the Dot-Com bubble that burst in March 2000, as well as the Great Recession of 2007-09. The company has divested itself of numerous businesses and has purchased new businesses, making comparisons with previous years more challenging for investors. The graph is helpful in showing that the recent downward price action is moving GE closer to the area shaded dark green (at or below a P/E ratio of 15).

Brian Bollinger's Simply Safe Dividends rates GE as slightly above average in dividend safety, quite low in dividend growth, and well above average in yield:

Brian's June 13 article about the Immelt-to-Flannery transition is timely and, as always, well conceived. His conclusion expresses my sentiments exactly:

"As a long-term shareholder, I plan to continue holding my shares of GE. I don't view the leadership change as a reason to go out and buy the stock today, but it's an incremental positive in GE's ongoing evolution as a business. GE's dividend appears to remain safe, and I will be watching for continued improvement in the company's cash flow and margins throughout the rest of 2017 and beyond."

Brian Gilmartin's June 7 article (before the CEO announcement) notes as a positive sign recent insider buying (including a $2.8 million purchase by Jeffrey Immelt).

My approach as a GE shareholder

In December, 2016, GE was my largest holding. S&P lowered GE's corporate credit rating from AA+ to AA-. This, plus the company's decision to freeze the dividend, caused me to reduce the holding by one-fourth.

GE articles tend to generate responses ranging from "Fire Immelt" to support from long-term shareholders. I have affirmed the company's intended restructuring, getting away from heavy reliance on GE Capital and moving back to their roots as an industrial company--though now a "Digital Industrial Company."

As of June 13, 2017, GE's closing price was $28.45. The annual dividend is $.96, creating a yield of 3.37%. General Electric is currently 2.34% of the portfolio and GE contributes 2.17% of the portfolio income.

GE is one of three industrial stocks in the portfolio, along with 3M (NYSE:MMM) and WW Grainger (NYSE:GWW). MMM is the second largest holding in the portfolio at 3.69%. GWW is 1.89% of the portfolio. Together, the three stocks in the industrial sector comprise 7.9% of the portfolio's market value and contribute 5.9% of the portfolio income.

My cost basis for GE is $27.76. I would consider adding more shares of GE at $27.43. At the current dividend, this equates to a yield of 3.5%.

I'm always eager to learn from the Seeking Alpha community. Your responses enrich our conversation. What's your view of GE's restructuring? How do you feel about the CEO transition?

