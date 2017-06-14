Chevron: Cash Flow Trouble?

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is perhaps one of my favorite energy stocks to ride out the downturn and to capitalize on a long-term recovery. The dividend isn't overextended, despite a lack of free cash flow covering the dividend. The bottom line with Chevron is that crude oil prices need to gain support above $50/barrel in order for this company to see robust free cash flow. As soon as that happens and remains consistent, this company's capital gains potential increases drastically. While the negativity in the fundamental environment sorts itself out, investors are still being paid wait with an 4% yield. The stock just broke out of its downtrend, too, making now an ideal time to buy.

Source: Fortune

Focusing On Free Cash Flow

I've said it before with other O&G stocks that I cover - it's vital for producers to maintain a high level of free cash flow in the current environment. It helps to build a hedge against price uncertainty. It's entirely possible that crude oil prices trend lower from here, with negativity continuing to develop with rising American production and large builds in inventories. Thus, as realizations steadily recover, this company will achieve a greater level of stability - it just may take a few more quarters before the market can rebalance. Perhaps we'll see a rebalancing in 1H 2018, but in the event it doesn't happen that soon, investors need to be prepared and have positions in stable, current income names.

After posting $3.9 billion in operating cash flow in Q1 and spending $3.31 billion in capital expenditure, Chevron had $590 million in free cash flow. Net of dividends, which totaled $2 billion in outflows, the company is negative, however. If we annualize this out, based upon guidance for capital expenditure in the range of $17-21 billion, we'll see that the company will generate negative free cash flow for the full year 2017 to the tune of about $1 billion versus the lower end of the capital expenditure budget.

After dividend consideration, the company will be overspent by $9 billion. Of course, this is assuming flat pricing the entire year. If there is at all an uptrend above $50/barrel, the free cash flow will improve and Chevron's cash flow won't look so stretched. However, investors do need to face the realistic possibility that Q2 will see a very narrow margin of free cash flow posted as the average realization will likely be sub-$50/barrel, not including hedges.

Thus, the key problem here is cash flow after dividends. The key variable is the price of crude and as Chevron has indicated multiple times, prices need to edge above $50/barrel on the WTI so free cash flow can grow exponentially. I am not concerned, at the moment, with the fact that the company isn't covering dividends with free cash flow. It does delay the company's ability to return value to shareholders, as it would be more effaceable if done from free cash flow. In such a case, residual free cash flow could also be used to fund buybacks, which limit downside potential. Additionally, the company has a cash moat of nearly $7 billion, so the company can afford to wait even in this low priced environment.

Source: Investor Presentation

Another factor to consider is asset sales, which prevents the company from having to tap their cash assets and can fund the dividends from divestment proceeds. The company had $2.1 billion in asset sales in Q1 2017, which leaves about $5.1 billion in planned asset sales for the year, which will help to reduce the impact of dividends.

Keep in mind, too, that the level of capital expenditure experience in Q1 2017 is the lowest in quite some time. The 2014 average was nearly $10 billion per quarter. The 2015 average was above $8 billion per quarter and even the 2016 average was elevated, close to $6 billion per quarter. Operating costs are falling too, down nearly 26% since 2014. Shareholders shouldn't be concerned with the safety of their payout, even in the current environment, as this company has one of the best track records when it comes to paying dividends, sustaining an 8% CAGR for the last decade. So, while the company is stretched on free cash flow right now, they're a product of their environment. A simple move to $50/barrel in crude oil will help reduce this problem substantially.

Stock In A Breakout

The stock is currently breaking out as it just edged above its 50 and 200 DMA in quite the bullish manner. This looks to be a clear break in the downtrend that has ensued for nearly all of 2017 and investors are advised to buy in immediately to capitalize on short-term potential. While crude oil fundamentals aren't positive by any stretch, this is both attractive from a YTD perspective, considering the losses incurred, and from a long-term perspective.

This is really the first time the stock has gapped above its 50 DMA all year. Coming into the year, the stock was fresh off of a massive uptrend that took the stock from below $100 to $116. I think this is quite the positive side and while momentum is heavily positive, nearing that oversold mark of 70 on the RSI, it's not quite time to be cautious. If anything, investors should get in immediately and ideally hold for the long-term to play out the cyclical recovery.

Source: StockCharts

Additionally, if the stock can get back to the $116 level where it started the year, then shareholders are looking at a potential return of 7.2% before dividends. Total return potential over the second half of the year looks to be about 10%. It's not massive upside from the current level, but it's stable and tracks the recovery in crude oil. Thinking about a position like this relative to the WTI, traders are essentially taking a position with crude at $46/barrel. Over the long-term, when prices begin to edge back up to $60/barrel and $70/barrel, this stock will trade upwards of $130, making the current level seem like quite the bargain.

Conclusion

Free cash flow for Chevron was positive in Q1 2017. However, upon closer inspection, the toll that dividends take on this company's cash flow statement is quite high. Even without dividends the company, based upon Q1 2017 values, is on track to post negative free cash flow for the full year as capital expenditure is too high relative to what can be realized from the current crude oil environment. Should crude oil trend above $50/barrel, then these concerns largely subside, but until such time Chevron has to focus on taking it one quarter at a time, lowering costs and managing outflows. Despite the negativity, the stock has broken out and looks attractive from a technical perspective.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.