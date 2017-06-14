This Class I Railroad Outperforms Its U.S. Brethren

We wrote earlier this month about our belief that CSX (NYSE: CSX) common shares are overvalued (or at best fairly valued) based on an assessment of the potential operating improvements under new chief executive officer E. Hunter Harrison. The performance and valuation analysis was based on adjusting CSX's operating results to match those of Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI), the best performing of the Harrison legacy railroads, and using the current valuations of Harrison legacy railroads Canadian National and Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) to determine a fair potential valuation for CSX.

In this article, we extend this analysis to the two other major public U.S. railroads, Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) and Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) to evaluate their relative valuations under a Harrison scenario. We don't believe that either Norfolk Southern or Union Pacific is likely to see Harrison as chief executive officer or that either will be acquired by CSX due to anti-trust issues. However, we do believe it is possible that implementation of precision-scheduled railroading at CSX will drive industry-wide operating improvements to remain competitive, so the Harrison effect on operating results may eventually spill over into the other Class I railroads. In fact, we believe that Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific are already experiencing a degree of the halo effect from the transition of Harrison to CSX, given the simultaneous rise in their own shares.

Comparison Ratios

We begin by extending our prior analysis to incorporate the basic financial statement information for each railroad for the most recent annual period (2016) and calculating a selection of relevant business performance and valuation ratios. We incorporated a few adjustments to "normalize" certain items, such as eliminating the debt repurchase expense for CSX during the period and the impact of additional pension contributions on cash flows for CSX and CNI. However, Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific did not have any material necessary adjustments, so their financial information should be easily recognizable as presented in the following chart:

The operating metrics for each railroad are as follows:

The three major U.S. railroads all clearly underperform the firms previously led by Harrison, often by large margins. However, among the U.S. railroads, Union Pacific is clearly the standout despite underperforming its Canadian counterparts, while CSX and Norfolk Southern, each of which operating primarily east of the Mississippi River, are surprisingly similar in their current operating metrics. Nonetheless, from a current valuation standpoint, the Harrison premium in CSX shares can clearly be seen given CSX's higher valuation ratios relative to Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific.

Regardless, there remains significant room for improvement in the operations of all the U.S. Class I railroads.

We then continued with our prior model of using Canadian National as the standard for potential operating improvements. We determined that Canadian National was the most appropriate comparable company, given its relative similarity to the major U.S. railroads in terms of size, revenues, assets, and equity. In addition, since Canadian National's operating performance is superior even to that of peer Canadian Pacific, utilizing the Canadian National operating ratios results in a probable "best case" for operating improvements and, thus, the highest potential reasonable valuation. We, therefore, proceeded to adjust the U.S. railroad's operating performance to match the operating ratio of Canadian National and calculate the resulting profitability of each railroad. The prior article goes into additional depth on the rationale for this metric and the implicit assumptions and advantages relative to other potential operating metrics.

The resulting projections are as follows:

Source: Author's Calculations

In all cases, the U.S. Class I railroads would have experienced significantly higher earnings per share had they performed on par with Canadian National during 2016, with per-share earnings being 52% higher for CSX, 49% higher for NSC, and 25% higher for UNP. However, it's also worth noting that despite using the same operating ratio UNP still slightly outperforms its eastern rivals, while the performance of CSX and NSC are nearly identical. We should note, however, that in terms of return on assets and equity, the major U.S. railroads would still have underperformed Canadian National largely due to the substantially higher taxes applicable in the United States (approximately 37% for CSX and 36% for NSC and UNP versus approximately 25% for CNI).

Valuation Estimates

We continued to extend our analysis to determine a valuation per share for the U.S. Class I railroad using the adjusted values. In this case, we compared the prospective valuation per share against both Canadian National and Canadian Pacific to assist in developing a range of values against those assigned to Harrison legacy railroads. In this analysis, we used both EBITDA multiples and price-to-earnings ratios. The resulting valuation estimates based on these ratios are as follows:

Source: Author's Calculations

The valuation analysis yields a rather surprising result - even under ideal operating conditions, using the valuation metrics of legacy Harrison railroads, both CSX and Union Pacific are fully valued (and possibly overvalued) at their current share price. However, Norfolk Southern is significantly undervalued on this basis with a share price that is not only below the weighted average projected valuation but also below the full range of calculated values.

Summary

In general, we believe that all of the U.S. Class I railroads in this analysis are aggressively valued by the market on an absolute price-to-earnings basis. However, on a relative basis, Norfolk Southern is clearly the best value among the three major U.S. Class I railroads based on the assumption that operating improvements introduced at CSX will eventually be adopted in stages by its competitors. We believe there is, therefore, a compelling case to hold Norfolk Southern over either CSX or Union Pacific and, in fact, an opportunity to match a long position in Norfolk Southern against a corresponding short position in either CSX and/or Union Pacific.

