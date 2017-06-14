What Everyone Misunderstands About Oil And China

Chinese oil production is likely to continue to decline; however, its influence over oil prices will still match or even exceed OPEC's.

However, it is more like Russia and OPEC in its ability for national government to make deliberate decisions about oil supply and demand.

The decline in oil (NYSEARCA:USO) prices seems to have hit the Asia-Pacific region especially hard, with China's production seeing record declines in 2016 and continuing more of the same this year. Falling production is usually associated with declining influence in oil matters and a greater dependence on others, necessitating a "take what they give you" approach to the oil market.

In the particular case of China, OPEC and private analysts have generally characterized it as a classic case of importer co-dependency. That is, China has to take the price OPEC settles on, and OPEC has to be careful not to hit China too hard or it might weaken its economy enough to depress global oil demand. There is some fear at present that may be about to happen. But even in this small concession of the Middle Kingdom's importance, China is still presented as the weaker side, essentially waiting on OPEC's decision for its fate.

As I've explained before, this is just not correct when it comes to China. In fact, China's government is probably more in control of the oil market than any other government, including the ones in Moscow, Riyadh, and Washington, D.C. It will neither go up nor down, except by the government's decision.

First, some Chinese oil companies are now reversing their spending cuts and trying to once again expand output. But secondly, and far more importantly, China does not need to restore any substantial degree of production to achieve a commanding position in setting the course of the global oil market. Unlike OPEC, its power over prices lies in its status as a consumer, not a producer.

China's Production Challenges

The chances of a rebound in Chinese oil production are a little hard to say. Some estimates have the average breakeven price of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO), the Chinese National Offshore Oil Corporation, at $41. Which would put CNOOC in a comfortable position to begin hiking output again. But the elaborate system of subsidies, quotas, discounts and other non-market mechanisms in China's still-not-quite-free market means that number counts for less than it would in America or Britain. And the Chinese government is showing less enthusiasm than some of its oil companies in maintaining the current system.

China's major oil field Diyang, for example, continued production despite the fact that it cost one of China's state-owned enterprises $750 million in losses every six months to keep it open. Another field, Shengli, cost $1.4 billion last year alone. Or at least we think. Non-market mechanisms cut both ways, and it is entirely conceivable that those fields might actually be more profitable than they look, and that the non-market stuff is making them seem less profitable. We just don't know.

It seems clear, however, that China's oil sector overall is leaking cash, regardless of the ambiguities of any particular field. In light of mounting deficits, the government is now trying to rein in such losses and replace them with private investment, which means two things. First, in the absence of such subsidies breakeven prices may be substantially higher, so pre-subsidy cut estimates of breakeven probably aren't worth a whole lot, even if they paint a rosy picture.

But secondly, sometimes it seems that Chinese leaders themselves don't know exactly how the incredible labyrinth of Chinese SOE subsidies, tax exemptions and social obligations works. It can be difficult for even the top leaders to get a handle on every last field, which means that directives from the leadership tend to be handed down to entire sectors as a whole.

This means that China's leaders can't really tell Chinese companies to "stop subsidizing money-losing operations." They themselves probably don't know exactly which ones those are. Instead, they simply have to stop the flow of funds to oil in general, until they can get a handle on it. Which means even fields which actually are profitable might go undeveloped, at least for now, for lack of funding and capital, since they are indistinguishable to the Chinese bureaucracy from the rest of the pack.

In sum, a rebound in production is unlikely. And even if one is possible, Chinese leadership probably can't control it finely enough for geopolitical or economic management purposes.

China's Strategic Reserve

China has far more control, however, over the consumption side of the ledger - enough to make oil do pretty much whatever it wants it to. Although most market analysis has tended to focus on the OPEC deal as driving the higher prices of the first half of 2017, China has also done its fair share and more to prop up the oil market.

The OPEC deal was announced at the end of November 2016. Since then, China has set multiple records for national oil imports, first in December and then again in March. Its number in February was the third-highest ever, trailing only those two months. But December and February only held their respective crowns for a little while before May numbers came in just below the March ones and pushed everyone else down a peg on the ladder.

Especially noteworthy has been the expansion of the Chinese strategic reserve stockpile program. In my last article, I wrote that it was likely to slow going into the new year as the OPEC deal came online, both for geopolitical reasons and because it simply isn't good business to buy high. But Chinese leadership apparently felt differently, especially after it became clear the deal was not goosing prices as much as expected.

Last year I estimated the strategic reserve purchases as constituting anywhere from 600,000 to 1.2 million bpd of China's imports. In March, when China set its new record, purchases are estimated to have skyrocketed to 1.7 million bpd. In other words, China's strategic reserve is taking as many extra barrels off the market as OPEC and NOPEC's production cuts combined.

Implications For Investors

The sweeping scope of Chinese direct intervention in the oil market, via purchases for storage that are set by the Chinese government directly and regularly updated, means that China's government is not really a price taker in the oil market at all. By manipulating reserve purchases up or down, it can essentially go toe-to-toe with (N)OPEC to set the price in the global market.

Unlike the US, where hundreds of shale companies move production up or down according to market conditions, the single biggest player in oil in China is the national government. This means that oil decision-making in China looks more like Saudi Arabia or Russia, where national geopolitical interests match or even exceed raw economic calculations in setting oil policy.

So far, there is no indication that China is unhappy with the current state of the market or wishes to undermine the Saudi-Russia agreement. But market analysts still risk leading investors astray when they talk of China in the same passive - i.e., price taking - terms they discuss the US, in terms of oil market intervention. In truth, China is not waiting on anyone's decision. It is making the decisions.

Conclusion

It is highly unlikely China has any aims to fundamentally alter the course of the oil market next week or next month, but there should be no doubt about its power to do that if it wanted to. Investors should analyze China as a conscious, deliberate actor who sets, rather than reacts to, the dynamics of the oil market and structure their investment strategy accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.