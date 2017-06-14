Sony A Gaming Stock And Much More

Sony at forefront of some new technologies such as drones and image capture which could be huge income earners in the future.

Sony Corp. (NYSE:SNE) survived the recent so-called "FANG" market turmoil on the NASDAQ better than others. This is because it is a company at the forefront of the gaming industry but one with many other strings to its bow. Under its restructuring plan, the company has been turned into an integrated multimedia company with a range of profitable operating divisions.

That makes it somewhat of a safe haven in times of turmoil. It also makes it a continuing great investment opportunity despite its run-up in recent times.

Gaming Stocks

Gaming represents a secular change in societal behaviour. There is good reason why the top gaming and gaming-related stocks have done so well.

For instance even after the tech pull-back of recent days one-year gains for the main games producers are:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) + 55%.

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) + 93%

Electronics Arts (NASDAQ:EA) + 46%

Against this, Sony is up a healthy 33% over the last year. It has a lot further to run, and is a lot safer bet due to its diversification. My recent article gave some detail on how the PS4 is driving the business. PS4 announced this week it has sold 60.4 million PS4's since the launch three years ago. That is about double that of the XBox of arch-rival Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

To my mind Take-Two Interactive is the pure gaming play with the greatest growth potential for the stock investor. Sony has a special agreement with them allowing for global development and publication of games. This should be mutually beneficial.

Sony is the best gaming stock investment though it is not a gaming stock pure play at all.

Sony Product Range.

My previous article detailed the breadth of Sony's product offerings. So I won't repeat that here. Having cut out the dead wood means the company now has a range of diversified but often inter-linked divisions. It is the world's leading manufacturer of Image Sensors for cameras and CCTV. It is the world's leading music publisher and its music business in general is flourishing.

Its "Xperia" mobile phone division is not very profitable but ties in with its whole mobile offering and leads its "Smart products" offerings. The new "Xperia ZX Premium" was launched this month. It features a 4K HDR display and Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 835 chip. Apart from the 4K HDR, another stand-out feature is the ultra slo-mo and predictive capture of the camera. It also has stereo speakers. This is the ultimate multimedia mobile. Sony will probably still have a problem catching much more of the top end mobile phone market. The phone though is an essential piece in the comprehensive offering being made by Sony.

Its Pictures division is part of the whole coordinated gaming, music, mobile offering. This division has a new CEO and a turnaround strategy. Time will tell how successful that is.

Its thriving PS4 division is expanding with new products based around its Virtual Reality offering and PS "Vue" TV offering. The company confirmed recently that it has sold over 1 million of its VR headset since its launch in autumn last year. This compares to earlier sales figures of 420,000 units for the HTC Vive and 243,000 units for the Oculus Rift from Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Sony had in fact been having a problem keeping up with VR demand over the holiday period. New software titles (a major reason for the company's advantage over its rivals) are set to be released over the summer.

While other companies are constantly searching for Content from others, Sony is making it itself. Their strategy and bullishness on the PS4 division is underlined in the slide below:

Microsoft has just announced its new X-Box product, the XBox One X. This will not be available until November and is priced at a quite high US$499. It is a technical spec upgrade compared to the PS4 Pro. However this is not really a hardware battle, but a content battle. Sony will continue to lead the way and at some stage will upgrade the PS4 to out-spec the Xbox One X in turn.

Other divisions which were successfully turned around and now show good results are semiconductors, Batteries, Home Entertainment & Sound and Financials.

New Product Areas

There has been a lot of talk about when will Sony come out with the "next big thing". This is similar to what one hears questioned about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). The two companies have one thing in common though, which is already existing profitable businesses. Apple leverages on its iPhone business and user base, Sony is now leveraging on its PS4 business and user base. Sony has the advantage of having control of the content as well as the hardware. Apple's search for content is well known.

You never know with new products, but there are two areas where Sony could strike it big. These are its nascent Medical Business and its Drones initiatives.

At a recent presentation, Sony put strong emphasis on its Medical initiatives.

The slide below illustrates this: This may be a long-term profit center. However, much of the beauty of this is the way in which it ties in with and complements Sony's other divisions and the technical excellence the company already enjoys there.

Drones, or UAV's (unmanned aerial vehicles) could be an even larger potential market, as this article shows. Commercial drone sales worldwide last year were 110,000 units. The figure is expected to rise to 174,000 this year. Consumer drones are expected to total 2.8 million in 2017. A recent Goldman Sachs report highlighted their huge growth potential in areas such as agriculture, construction, insurance and infrastructure inspection. They forecast US$100 billion would be spent on commercial drones between 2016 and 2020.

The undisputed leader in consumer drone production is Shenzen based DJI (Da-Jiang Innovations). They have a stunning 70% of the world market. This is another rebuke for those who doubt that Asian companies can dominate new tech industries. A lot of companies have tried to climb onto the drone band-wagon, and promptly crashed to earth. Go Pro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is one prominent example of this.

The key factor behind successful drones lies in the camera technology. This is where Sony has a huge advantage over its rivals. Additionally Sony is well placed due to its ongoing research into robot technology which has many overlaps with drones.

Sony has several drone initiatives currently under way. It has a partnership with autonomous driving outfit ZMP to develop drones for aerial surveillance and reconnaissance.

It is working with Aeryon using its developing UMC-53C camera module. Riding on their technical excellence from the Image Sensor division, this can provide Aeryon craft with recording in 4K in ultra low-light conditions.

It is in partnership with 3D Robotics for aerial surveillance of construction sites in particular. This co-operation uses the Sony UMC-R10C with its special application for high-resolution detailed image capture.

One can expect much more news on Sony and its efforts in the drone business in the next couple of years.

Conclusion

Hedge Fund Oasis Management recently predicted Sony's stock price would rise 39% for the rest of this year. Although way above analyst predictions, that looks about right to me. The company saw great potential in Sony's TV programming business as well as more growth in gaming. They rightly cited CEO Kazuo Hirai's complete and highly successful overhaul of the company since 2012. This has been a somewhat unheralded triumph. in the business world. The 5 year stock price chart since Hirai took over tells its own story:

The company still has quite favorable valuation metrics. These are mostly in line with the S & P 500.To my mind it should however be viewed as a growth company. One significant element is its Price to Sales ratio, at only 0.69 compared to the S & P average of 1.11. This indicates investors are paying a small sum for each unit of sale, at a time when unit sales are becoming more profitable.

Sony tends to be quite conservative in its forecasts, but is bullish about 2017 as per the recent presentation slide below:

I expect it will beat this forecast quite handily. Sony's gaming strength is superbly complemented by its now strong range of multimedia divisions. This will give it short and medium term success. Its new ventures such as drones may give it a "next big thing" long-term winner.

