Top Holdings Of Dividend ETFs (June 2017 Edition)

Readers are invited to compare their own dividend growth portfolios to the top holdings of dividend ETFs.

Last December I presented a virtual portfolio of dividend growth stocks compiled from the top holdings of established dividend ETFs.

In December last year, I presented the Top Holdings of Dividend ETFs, a virtual portfolio of dividend growth stocks compiled from 27 ETFs (exchange-traded funds) that invest in dividend-paying stocks. By analyzing the top 25 holdings in each ETF and assigning weights proportional to the size of each holding, it is possible to rank them and so find the top holdings of all these dividend ETFs.

This article presents an updated list for June 2017 compiled from 28 dividend ETFs. I present the top 50 holdings along with key statistics and fair value estimates from Morningstar.

About ETFs

ETFs are investment funds that hold assets like stocks, commodities, or bonds. Ownership of the assets under management is divided into ETF shares, which are traded on public stock exchanges much like shares of stocks. ETF shareholders are entitled to a proportion of profits, such as earned interest or dividends received.

Investing in ETFs provides several benefits, including instant diversification and passive investment. However, you have no control over the makeup of the ETF or its turnover rate. The investment manager determines the ETF's makeup and trading frequency and charges a recurring annual fee, expressed as the ETF's expense ratio.

Dividend ETFs invest in stocks that regularly pay and increase their dividends. As a dividend growth investor, I like to analyze the holdings of dividend ETFs from time to time. Doing so allows me to cross-check my portfolio of dividend growth stocks and to identify candidate stocks for further analysis or investment.

Dividend ETF Analysis

To identify dividend ETFs for this analysis, I used ETFdb's screener.

I selected ETF (under Structure) and Equity (under Asset Class), then limited the search to Dividend ETFs (under Investment Style) in North America (under Region). These filters isolated 57 ETFs out of ETFdb's universe of 2,013 ETFs.

Additionally, I wanted to limit the analysis to ETFs that have positive 3-year returns. I used the 3-Year Performance slider (under Performance) and set the minimum to 5%, isolating 28 ETF's with positive 3-year returns.

In the table below, these ETF's are sorted by Assets under management (in millions of dollars). The data source is ETFdb and the data presented in the table were extracted on 12 June:

Ticker Exchange-Traded Fund Assets

(Millions) Number

of

Holdings 3-Year

Returns Annual

Dividend

Yield% Expense

Ratio 1 VIG Vanguard

Dividend Appreciation ETF $24,658 181 27.9% 1.97% 0.08% 2 VYM Vanguard

High Dividend Yield ETF $18,318 403 30.8% 2.92% 0.08% 3 DVY iShares

Select Dividend ETF $17,237 101 35.2% 2.99% 0.39% 4 SDY SPDR

S&P Dividend ETF $15,670 108 30.2% 2.48% 0.35% 5 HDV iShares

Core High Dividend ETF $6,472 76 26.9% 3.25% 0.08% 6 SCHD Schwab

US Dividend Equity ETF $5,554 101 30.3% 2.82% 0.07% 7 FVD First Trust

Value Line

Dividend Index Fund $3,651 186 39.6% 2.01% 0.70% 8 NOBL ProShares

S&P 500

Dividend Aristocrats ETF $3,057 52 33.8% 1.97% 0.35% 9 SPHD PowerShares

S&P 500 High Dividend

Low Volatility Portfolio ETF $3,041 51 45.5% 3.81% 0.30% 10 DON WisdomTree

MidCap Dividend Fund $2,910 401 31.3% 2.43% 0.38% 11 SDOG ALPS

Sector Dividend Dogs ETF $2,278 49 28.3% 3.33% 0.40% 12 DES WisdomTree

SmallCap Dividend Fund $2,018 681 29.2% 2.75% 0.38% 13 DLN WisdomTree

LargeCap Dividend Fund $1,951 298 30.0% 2.45% 0.28% 14 FDL First Trust

Morningstar

Dividend Leaders Index Fund $1,758 98 35.6% 3.01% 0.45% 15 QDF FlexShares

Quality Dividend Index Fund $1,724 151 28.8% 2.97% 0.37% 16 DGRW WisdomTree

U.S. Quality Dividend

Growth Fund $1,449 291 36.4% 2.74% 0.28% 17 DHS WisdomTree

High Dividend Fund $1,244 428 29.8% 3.12% 0.38% 18 PEY PowerShares

High Yield Equity

Dividend Achievers Portfolio ETF $953 51 50.3% 2.68% 0.54% 19 DTN WisdomTree

Dividend ex-Financials Fund $883 83 25.3% 3.19% 0.38% 20 DTD WisdomTree

Total Dividend Fund $582 873 30.5% 2.48% 0.28% 21 RDIV Oppenheimer

Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF $507 60 33.6% 3.43% 0.39% 22 DIV Global X

SuperDividend U.S. ETF $409 51 8.9% 6.30% 0.45% 23 PFM PowerShares

Dividend Achievers Portfolio ETF $320 265 25.0% 2.20% 0.55% 24 KBWD PowerShares

KBW High Dividend Yield

Financial Portfolio ETF $302 41 19.4% 6.79% 2.99% 25 QDEF FlexShares

Quality Dividend

Defensive Index Fund $218 182 29.5% 2.61% 0.37% 26 RDVY First Trust

NASDAQ Rising

Dividend Achievers ETF $199 51 37.2% 1.38% 0.50% 27 QDYN FlexShares

Quality Dividend

Dynamic Index Fund $68 158 23.7% 2.83% 0.37% 28 FTHI First Trust

High Income ETF $48 127 22.7% 4.32% 0.85%

For the analysis, I created a spreadsheet and entered the tickers of the top 25 holdings for each of the 28 dividend ETFs. Alongside the tickers, I also entered the size of each holding. You can find the top holdings and the size of each holding on each ETF's website, such as on this page for SCHD:



To rank the top holdings of dividend ETFs, I used the size of each holding to score the corresponding ticker. This proportional scoring system favors larger investments over smaller investments within the same ETF.

With proportional scores assigned to each ticker per ETF, I simply added the scores to get an aggregate score for each ticker. (Note that each ETF gets an equal vote in ranking the top holdings - VIG does not get a larger say just because it has more assets under management).

There are 277 unique tickers in my analysis spreadsheet.

The following chart presents the top 50 holdings ranked by aggregate score. The tickers are color-coded by GICS sector:



Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is the clear winner, followed by Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) and McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The top-ranked stock on the Dec'16 list, AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), is ranked #4 on the Jun'17 list.

Comparing the top holdings of Dec'16 to those of Jun'17, some interesting changes are evident.

First, let's consider how the top 10 holdings changed. Three stocks moved into the top 10 list (those in green-colored cells), displacing the stocks in the pink-colored cells:

JNJ moved up 11 positions, while MCD and Apple, Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) each moved up 8 positions. On the other hand, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc (NYSE:WMT) dropped 5 positions, while Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) each dropped 10 positions.

As for the top 50 holdings, the following 12 stocks are new (they're on the Jun'17 list but not on the Dec'16 list):

Home Depot, Inc (NYSE:HD)

CenturyLink, Inc (NYSE:CTL)

CME Group, Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Reynolds American, Inc (NYSE:RAI)

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Coach, Inc (NYSE:COH)

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Moreover, the following stocks dropped off the top 50 list (they're on the Dec'17 list but not on the Jun'17 list):

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE:OKE)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE:CNP)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Joy Global Inc (NYSE:JOY)

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Note that the Dec'16 list contained only 45 stocks.

Top Holdings by Sector

Following is the entire list of holdings along with key statistics, organized by GICS sectors.

In each table, Rank is the stock's position when ranked by aggregate score, while Freq indicates the number of ETFs containing Ticker. Years are the number of consecutive years of dividend increases; Yield is the dividend yield as of the closing Price on 12 June 2017; and 5-DGR is the compound annual dividend growth rate over a 5-year period, where available. Finally, M*FV is Morningstar's Fair Value Estimate. Stocks trading below Morningstar's fair value estimate are highlighted in the price column.

1. Consumer Discretionary



2. Consumer Staples



3. Energy



4. Financials



5. Health Care



6. Industrials



7. Information Technology



8. Materials

None

9. Real Estate

None

10. Telecommunication Services



11. Utilities



There are no stocks in the Materials and Real Estate sectors in the top 50 holdings. The top Materials sector stock is Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW), ranked #52, and the top Real Estate sector stock is American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT), ranked #124.

How Does Your Portfolio Compare?

Readers that manage their own dividend growth portfolios may find it interesting to compare their own portfolio to the top 50 holdings. Are there any surprises? How many of the top 10 stocks do you own? How about the top 25 stocks?

Looking at my own portfolio of 51 different stocks, I own 9 of the top 10 stocks and 18 of the top 25 stocks:

Rank 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Top 50 Holdings JNJ XOM MCD T MO PM PG PFE VZ AAPL In DivGro? √ √ √ √ √ x √ √ √ √

Rank 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Top 50 Holdings KO CVX WMT MRK MSFT BA ABBV WFC In DivGro? √ x √ x √ x √ x

Rank 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 Top 50 Holdings CSCO IBM INTC GE PEP MMM JPM In DivGro? √ √ √ √ x √ x

I previously owned Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM), Chevron Corporation (CVX) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), mainly to prepare my portfolio for covered call options trading.

Of the top 25 stocks I don't own, only WFC seems to be trading at a significant discount to Morningstar's fair value estimate. Following the company's accounts scandal, I'm not really interested in reinvesting in WFC.

Concluding Remarks

Analyzing the holdings of dividend ETFs is an insightful exercise. Publicly-available data on the top holdings and assets under management allows one to rank these holdings and to create a list of dividend growth stocks worthy of consideration.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of the top holdings of dividend ETFs. Many of these stocks are trading above fair value and may not be suitable for investment at this time. Before investing in any of these stocks, please do a thorough analysis to determine if the stocks are worthy of your investment dollars. I included Morningstar fair value estimates to help with a superficial value assessment.

Since my December article, I opened a new position in the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM). The main reason for investing in VYM was to increase my portfolio's overall diversification. I like the ETF's yield of 2.92%, the low expense ratio (0.08%), and its recent performance (3-year returns of 30.8%).

Other than VYM, I don't own any of the dividend ETFs covered in this article. I do own two closed-end funds in my portfolio, mainly to increase diversification and to boost my portfolio's yield.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article and would like to read similar articles in future, please click the Follow link at the top of this article.

Also, if you would like to see regular updates of the Top Holdings of Dividend ETFs, please let me know in the comments below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MANY OF THE STOCKS MENTIONED.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My portfolio is public and readers can view it on my blog at https://divgro.blogspot.com/p/portfolio.html