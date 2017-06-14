Philip Morris And Its Precarious Dividend

Image credit

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) has cemented itself as a company that is committed to capital returns since its spinoff nearly a decade ago. That comes as no surprise as tobacco companies generally operate like utilities in that respect, but what PM has accomplished shouldn't go unnoticed. The problem is that as PM has ramped its payout in the past several years, its financing hasn't kept pace. That means that at this point, its growth and indeed, even its current payout, are somewhat at risk.

For this article, I'll be using data from Morningstar.

Let's begin by taking a look at PM's dividend since its spinoff in 2008.

We see steady, strong growth in the payout such that today's level is almost triple what it was when PM became a standalone company. That sort of growth is really quite difficult to come by anywhere, but in particular, in the mega-cap space. PM has done a terrific job of making the dividend a priority and indeed, shareholders have been rewarded quite handsomely as a result.

But dividend growth like that is tough to finance, so how has PM been able to do it? This chart shows us PM's FCF against the cost of the dividend for the same time period as above.

The reason I look at FCF against a company's dividend obligation is that FCF is the only recurring source of cash any company has. There are many ways to finance a dividend payment over the short term including asset sales, cash on the balance sheet, debt, etc., but over time, you have to have FCF. Thus, in a dividend conversation, it is all that matters.

The good news is that PM produces robust and relatively stable FCF. That certainly helps in terms of planning for what it would like to spend its cash on but at the same time, just have a look at how the blue and red bars have converged. That means the cost of the dividend is now almost the same as FCF, meaning that PM's flexibility has been reduced to almost nothing.

PM's FCF is the culprit as it fell off after 2013 and hasn't recovered. It is still producing in excess of $6B per year but when the dividend is also about $6B per year, that simply isn't good enough. The problem is that PM has carried on raising its dividend despite mountains of evidence that it has probably gone too far.

To demonstrate this, the below chart shows the same data but with the dividend as a percentage of FCF, referred to as FCF usage. This gives us an idea of how much FCF PM uses each year to distribute to shareholders and it has important implications for not just the dividend, but the business in general.

We can see FCF usage used to range in the 50% or 60% area but in the last three years, PM has spent almost all of its FCF paying the dividend. The danger zone for a dividend is the 80% to 85% range, when the payout becomes a burden and precludes significant investment in acquisitions, share buybacks or anything else the company may want to use its cash on. Having been in the nineties for three years consecutively, PM is well past the danger zone in my view.

One of the impacts of this can be seen in PM's chart of the magnitude of its dividend increases over this time frame.

Obviously, the dividend grew with some fury in the beginning but if you look at 2012, you can see the subsequent years have all been progressively smaller increases, culminating in 2016's token bump. This is the product of stagnant-to-down FCF against an ever-rising dividend and something has to give.

Another impact has been PM's buyback suspension. This is a couple of years old at this point but it is plainly obvious that PM cannot afford to buy back stock with its FCF. It could borrow to do so but given that it is already using just about all of its FCF to pay the dividend, there is no way it can also finance a buyback. This is what I was referring to when I said that using all of one's FCF on the dividend reduces flexibility and PM is the poster child right now.

So what does all of this mean going forward? It means that at the very least, PM is no longer a dividend growth stock. There simply is no way it can afford to raise its dividend by any meaningful amount unless it can find a few billion dollars of hidden FCF and let me just say, that sounds a bit farfetched to this simple writer. Thus, the only way to rectify the problem is to do token increases, like what we saw in 2016, in order to keep the payout growing as long as possible. Because, as we all know, cutting the dividend is a last resort for companies like PM.

PM shares are driven primarily by the yield and that means that with it completely unable to afford to continue to raise the payout, the momentum of the stock is more likely to slow down as well. PM has had an incredible run since being spun off and while I'm not saying the stock is going to crater, expecting a repeat of the past decade is a fool's errand; it is impossible for PM to get close to replicating these results. Thus, PM is nothing but a bond equivalent at this point because the payout is going nowhere fast and it will be interesting in the coming years to see how creative PM has to get in order to pay the dividend. The bottom line, however, is that PM is not a dividend growth stock so plan accordingly if you want to own it.

