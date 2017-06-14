Don't Sell Domino's - Cramer's Lightning Round (6/13/17)

Pentair is better than Xylem.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, June 13.

Bullish Calls

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI): It's being bought by Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). Elliott wants them to pay more for NXP Semiconductors but Cramer doesn't know if that will happen. His trust owns the stock.

Domino's (NYSE:DPZ): It's a tech company that sells pizzas that are the best in the world. Don't sell it.

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY): Their product pipeline is terrific. Buy it even it's going down.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC): It's an inexpensive stock but it's just good or a trade.

Bearish Calls

Xylem (NYSE:XYL): It's a pure play on water. When Pentair (NYSE:PNR) splits into two, it'll be even better.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI): "I didn't like that downgrade that we got today at Goldman Sachs. That concerned me. I'd like to see the stock off a little more. I say there's no hurry to pull the trigger."

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up