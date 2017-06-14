How And Why Electronic Arts Should Disrupt Activision's 'Overwatch'

EA should buy Hi-Rez Studios, the maker of Overwatch-rival, Paladins. Hi-Rez also created the MOBA game SMITE which competes with Activision’s Heroes of the Storm.

EA has too much idle cash that ought to be used to develop or buy an equalizer to Overwatch.

The heroes-based shooter game Overwatch has already generated more than $1 billion in sales for Activision.

Instead of creating more third-party licensed sports-themed games, Electronic Arts ought to contest Activision’s hit games like Overwatch.

I am long Activision Blizzard (ATVI). However, I think Electronic Arts (EA) can derail Activision’s grand plan to make Overwatch its new e-Sports focus title. The heroes-based Overwatch shooter game touts 30 million players and has already generated $1 billion in revenue for Activision. Overwatch achieved its status as the best premium online FPS (First Person Shooter) game in spite of EA’s Star Wars Battlefront and Battlefield 1.

Yes, EA has the two top-grossing games in consoles but I do not think FIFA 2017 or Battlefield 1 has achieved $1 billion each in lifetime sales like Overwatch did. EA’s AAA FPS title Titanfall 2 was also a big disappointment. The lower-than-expected sales performance of EA’s FPS games was largely due to Overwatch’s overwhelming success among hardcore gamers.

Overwatch’s victory over Star Wars Battlefront, Battlefield 1, and Titanfall 2 might be one of the reasons why investors value ATVI much higher than EA right now (based on P/E and forward P/E). Overwatch’s class/heroes-based game design broke the old FPS genre, and Activision promptly made a billion dollars out of it.

Why Overwatch’s Growth Needs To Be Disrupted

The unique use of heroes-based game design in a FPS game made Overwatch super successful. I therefore believe that EA’s upcoming November 2017 release of Star Wars Battlefront II might also likely fail to slow down Overwatch’s growth. Battlefront II is not going to find many buyers as long as most hardcore FPS players are addicted to Activision’s Overwatch. I doubt if Star Wars Battlefront II can even hit 10 million unit sales.

Overwatch is so popular right now that most FPS players in America might just shrug-off Battlefront II’s November 2017 release.

Electronic Arts needs to disrupt Overwatch’s growth by offering a similar heroes-based FPS game. Failure to do so could lead to Overwatch getting 100 million or more active players - making it the go-to competitive online multiplayer FPS game. Activision is already cleverly exploiting its game’s current massive popularity by making it Blizzard’s top professional e-Sports game. Overwatch League and Overwatch Global Cup.

Activision’s deep pockets could help Overwatch become one of the most lucrative professional e-sports game. The tens of millions of dollars in e-sports tournaments’ prize money is a great incentive for gamers to try out different games. Sadly, EA’s Star Wars Battlefront and Battlefield 1 are not yet among the top professional e-sports games.

Going forward, a video games publisher that doesn’t seem to appreciate the fast-growing e-sports industry is bound to lag behind its rivals. The long-term monetization potential of any video game can get a nice boost from it becoming a popular e-sports tournament title.

How EA Can Slow Down Overwatch

EA has $4.53 billion in cash & equivalents. Part of that idle money should be used to quickly get an equalizer to Activision’s Overwatch. Time is of the essence here. It will take years before EA can develop a clone version of Overwatch. It is smarter to just buy another game developer that’s also doing well competing against Activision’s video games.

I nominate Hi-Rez Studios as takeover target for Electronic Arts. After Activision released Overwatch last May 2016, Hi-Rez was smart enough to release its own allegedly copycat heroes-based Paladins FPS game in September 2016.

Paladins is actually been in development since 2012. Hi-Rez Studios probably just wanted Activision's Overwatch to test the waters if gamers will like the radical chance to a class-based FPS game.

Paladins is a free-to-play game that competes with the pay-to-play Overwatch. It has managed to get 4 million PC players to download it by November 2016. Paladins now also tout 2 million console players. As of May 2017, Paladins' total player count is 11 million.



Based on my own hands-on experience, Paladins could eventually equal Overwatch’s popularity and monetization potential. I’m a retired PC gamer but I have many years of previous experience with CrossFire, CounterStrike, Quake III, and Unreal Tournament. After researching a bit the different Paladins heroes and watching YouTube movies, I was immediately getting 30+++ kill score on every match.

Hi-Rez primarily makes money by selling a $19.99 Founder’s Pack to impatient players who want to instantly get all the available and future heroes in Paladins . Like all freemium free-to-play games, Paladins is a slightly pay-to-win game that allows credit card-using gamers to outrank non-spending players.

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), a passive part-owner of Activision, was apparently impressed with Hi-Rez Studio’s game. Tencent bought the rights to publish Paladins in China. Tencent’s decision to publish Paladins (and not Overwatch) is a big thumbs up to Hi-Rez.

Buying Hi-Rez Studios will also allow Electronic Arts to establish a business relationship with Tencent, the world’s biggest video games publisher. It is always beneficial to be in the good graces of a much bigger rival. Tencent could help Electronic Arts publish China versions of its video games.

China has already overtaken the United States as the biggest market for video games. Any publisher that has no successful games inside China is doing a disservice to its shareholders.

Conclusion

I prefer that EA buys Hi-Rez Studio rather than spend more money on developing sports-related licensed video games (like NBA, FIFA, NFL). Revenue from licensed sports-themed video games does not fully go to EA’s coffers. Making video games that requires paying licensing and royalty fees to other companies is not optimal.

EA should hurry up because Tencent might just buy Hi-Rez Studios and take ownership of Paladins, SMITE, and Hand of Gods. Tencent already owns CrossFire (the world’s top-grossing but old school FPS game) but Paladins class-based gameplay might make also make it a billion-dollar-generating game.

SMITE competes with Activision’s MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) game, Heroes of the Storm. Hand of Gods is a live-action alternative to Activision’s Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft CCG (Collectible Card Game). EA can own games that directly compete with Activision’s top-grossing video games after it buys Hi-Rez Studioa.

Electronic Arts had the gumption to pay up to $1.35 billion for PopCap’s casual/social games. It should also have the boldness to spend $300 or $400 million to acquire Hi-Rez Studio. Hi-Rez’s games are focused on catering to avid and hardcore video gamers. Paladins is as hardcore as Overwatch.

I do not like the sports-themed video games of Electronic Arts, but I rate EA as a buy. My go-long recommendation for EA is more optimistic than Fundamental Speculation’s Neutral rating for it. Fundamental Speculation uses Artificial Intelligence algorithms to determine a stock’s Relative Value compared to itspeers. My stock rating is largely dependent on my God-given intelligence.

The logic behind my buy rating for EA is because it is valued lower than ATVI/other software peers. Please refer to the chart below. EA has excellent EBIT CAGR but it still has lower P/E a valuations than its software industry peers. EA's 21.28x P/E is notably lower than the average software industry's 29.89x.



