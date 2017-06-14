Going Long With W.G. - A Focus On Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) is a stock that I covered last month in my Going Long With W.G., and it is actually a company that I have been following for many years.

On May 21, 2017, I rated Xinyuan as a "Start To Accumulate" and over the last month XIN shares are up ~9%, but I believe that the stock still has more room to run.

A Lot Is Going Right For This Company, But Risks Remain

On May 18, 2017, Xinyuan reported impressive Q1 2017 results in what is widely viewed as a very challenging operating environment for the company due to the Chinese government restrictions that are in place. The restrictive policies on the Chinese housing market had a significant impact on Xinyuan operating results, but the company was still able to report a 19% YoY increase in revenue (from US$235m to US$280m) and a 7% YoY increase in net income (from US$6.9m to US$7.4m).

The company was also able to strengthen its balance sheet by refinancing debt (a topic that I previously covered in this article), and it is important to remember that the impact of these actions will be realized over the next few quarters/years as the company pays less and less interest on its debt obligations.

(Source: Q1 2017 6-K)

As you will notice, Xinyuan simply shuffled around its debt by pushing back maturities but, looking out, this company will be able to greatly impact its bottom line by retiring some of its high interest debt.

Plus, Xinyuan made progress from an expense management standpoint in that the company reported SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue of 12.6% for Q1 2017, which was an improvement from the 13.4% reported in the same period of the prior year.

(Source: Q1 2017 6-K)

These cost savings measures - interest and SG&A expenses - will be very important for Xinyuan through 2017 because there is no denying the fact that the company will continue to face significant headwinds while the Chinese restrictions are being forced. However, I believe that there are 3 main reasons to stay long Xinyuan:

1) A Shareholder-Friendly Company - Management repurchased 1.36m ADSs for a cost of ~US$7.2m during Q1 2017, and the company recently announced another $40m buyback program. Furthermore, Xinyuan pays a quarterly dividend of $0.10 (~8% annual yield) and shareholders should expect for the dividend to continue as Q1 2017 marked the 21st consecutive quarter that the company paid a dividend.

2) Other U.S. Properties - The Oosten project contributed over 20% of Xinyuan's Q1 2017 sales and the company has still has units to sell at this award winning property. Given this, investors should be encouraged that Xinyuan already invested in other U.S. properties - Manhattan and Queens - because the benefits for the company are two-fold: (1) the properties will have a positive impact on the company's bottom line and (2) additional exposure in the States should go a long way towards improving investment sentiment.

The financial impact of the U.S. properties will be great but, in my opinion, an improvement in sentiment could be a significant value creator (remember, XIN shares are trading at a significant discount to its peers based on several different metrics).

3) Attractively valued - Currently, Xinyuan is trading at a P/E ratio below 5 and the stock is valued at only a fraction of the company's current book value. Mr. John Sheehy, who is the go-to analyst for Xinyuan, in my opinion, provided a great peer comparison in this article and his research shows that XIN shares are trading at a deep discount to its peer group.

Risks

The company could struggle through 2017 and into 2018 if the government restrictions are not lifted, especially since the company will have to halt several projects. Moreover, Xinyuan's debt has the potential to limit management's growth strategy in the years ahead if further progress is not made at refinancing the high interest balances.

Lastly, there is a chance that Xinyuan never rids its of the "Chinese stocks are too risky" label and shares will continue to trade at a significant discount.

Bottom Line

Xinyuan is a core holding in my R.I.P. portfolio, and it is a position that I have grown over the last year. There was a lot to like about the company's Q1 2017 results, but that does not mean that this investment comes without risks.

Investors should not rush out tomorrow and purchase XIN shares without first completing the proper due diligence, but I do believe that this Chinese real estate company should be at least added to your watchlist.

