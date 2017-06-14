Callaway Golf: Ready For Another Leg Up?

This article originally appeared in my premium site, Market Adventures, on May 17th. It is a short sweet piece and highlights my open-minded and opportunistic investing approach.

This is a quick idea note. Yesterday, we bought a modest of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY). Essentially, as I was doing my analysis for my Acushnet (NASDAQ:GOLF) short thesis, I realized that we have a very narrow window but perfect window, where the stars appeared to be well aligned for Callaway. My thesis is straightforward, we haven't owned shares or calls options in Callaway since 2007, when we made bought some August $15 calls then. I am not joking. We paid $0.10 or $0.15 and sold them for like $2 (the precise numbers are a little foggy as it was literally ten years ago). I was very excited then about Callaway's new FT-i and FT-i Square Driver, and their then new X-20 irons.

Fast forward to today and we have an even more compelling product line up and the advantage of a weaker product offering at Taylor Made, given its financial turmoil and "for sale" status that was finally resolved last week, and the fact Nike is no longer in the golf equipment business. Moreover, from last week's ELY Q1 2017 earnings call, management raised full year guidance based on the strong market share gains and excitement for Callaway's new EPIC driver, with "Jail Break" technology. Also, my father in-law spent most of Q1 in Florida and is a golf fanatic. He attended many demo days and played lots of golf. He recently bought a new set of Callaway's new irons and due to high demand, they were back ordered three weeks. He is financially well off, but selective when it comes to buying new golf equipment, so he must have been impressed with these new irons. In other words, this anecdotal data point is compelling to me as he isn't someone that rushes out to buy an entire new set of clubs every year.

Enclosed below are some key slides from Callaway's website. For the first time in ages, Callaway has the number one driver. Taylor Made used to dominate this category, but given its mismanagement and the industry headwinds, they didn't have any profits to redeploy back into research and development. So Callaway, for a short period of time, at least, has the latest and great new technology and it is resonating with avid golfers who the have disposable income for a new $500 driver.

Here is a picture of the new Epic Driver from Callaway's website.

Also, it is my understanding that Callaway's new steelhead irons are also number one.

Let's review some key commentary from Callaway's Q1 2017 call from May 4, 2017 (slides link here).

Exhibit A: "Reduced inventory, resizing of retail channel, increasing average selling prices, longer product lifecyles, and less unplanned promotional activity." That is a good formula for enhanced profits!

Exhibit B: Gaining market share in golf balls

Exhibit C: Taking global market share

Exhibit D: The EPIC Driver "Significantly More Successful"

Exhibit E: Big backlog due to high demand for EPIC

Takeaway

Despite the headwinds in the golf industry, including the bankruptcy of Golfsmith, Callaway is in its best position since they launched the breakthrough "Big Bertha" in the 1990s. The company is taking market share in the equipment space and has current advantage of having a new hot and unique product that golfers are excited about, the EPIC driver. I think analysts consensus estimates appear conservative and that EPIC sell through will continue to be strong. I am less concerned with valuation, as stock trades based on results relative to consensus estimates. Given the strong demand and current pricing power for its unique product, I expect Callaway to surpass consensus estimates. Therefore, I expect shares to trade north of $15 after Q2 2017 earnings.

Here are consensus estimates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ELY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.