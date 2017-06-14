Weekly Market Review: Politics takes center stage

In the U.S., the market seemed to conclude that there was no “smoking gun” in the testimony of former FBI Director James Comey.

We Examine Last Thursday's Trifecta: The U.K. Election, Comey's Testimony, The ECB Decision

By Kristina Hooper, Global Market Strategist. Posted on Expert Investment Views: Invesco US Blog.

Last week saw a number of geopolitical risks rise to the fore. For the second June in a row, the U.K. stunned the world with the outcome of its election. When British Prime Minister (PM) Theresa May called for elections two months ago, it was to strengthen her hand in negotiations regarding the U.K.'s Brexit from the European Union (EU) as it was expected that her party, the Conservative Party, would increase their seats in Parliament. Instead, it has dramatically weakened her hand. As with last year's Brexit election, the immediate reaction was negative. The pound fell, stocks sold off briefly, and pundits concluded that the United Kingdom has been thrown into "chaos."

However, despite the surprising outcome, the U.K. may not fare as poorly as many pundits expect. Recall that PM May has been taking a very hard-line position with regard to the Brexit, one that seemed to be agitating the EU and driving up the "divorce bill." In addition, her pursuit of a complete exit, or "hard Brexit," seemed to be driving business out of the U.K. I had the good fortune of being in the U.K. last week during the elections and was fascinated to hear one voter explain to me that she had voted for Brexit last year but ticked the ballot for her Labour Party MP (member of Parliament) this year. This voter explained that the EU needs to be reformed, but that wasn't one of the options presented to voters last year. If she could have her druthers, she would like to see the EU reformed such that it would be palatable to remain in it; in her view, a hard Brexit is not optimal. Perhaps this was the message that voters attempted to send this year. Interestingly, now PM May is seeking to form a coalition government with an obscure political party that has advocated for a partial exit, or "soft Brexit," but her job security is less than solid, and there is even the potential for another set of elections - no doubt a messy situation. This short-term uncertainty, while painful, expands the range of possible outcomes from a hard Brexit to include a soft Brexit and the possibility - albeit small - of remaining in the EU.

This in turn opens up the potential for real reform in the EU. After all, the timing looks right now that French President Emmanuel Macron has come to power with a reform agenda of his own for the EU - and appears to be solidifying his power. Ironically, while PM May lost her majority in last week's elections, Macron's party won a majority in its elections on Sunday. There is now the real potential for a more positive outcome for the EU - and perhaps the U.K. This means economic growth could improve for both, and European stocks could see higher upside potential.

Comey's testimony doesn't distract markets for long

Also last Thursday, former FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee regarding President Donald Trump and the investigation into allegations that Russia attempted to influence the U.S. presidential election. There had been much trepidation all week about what might be revealed in the testimony, which seemed to be the reason that the yield on the 10-year Treasury plummeted down to a 2017 low last week. However, the market seemed to conclude that there was no "smoking gun" in Mr. Comey's testimony; in addition, Congress passed a partial repeal of the Dodd-Frank Act's financial regulations, furthering the Trump administration's deregulation agenda. And so Treasuries sold off and U.S. stocks rose to finish the week.

Is investor complacency warranted? On one hand, the investigations are set to continue, distracting the Trump administration from its key agenda items. On the other hand, the biggest threat to implementing President Trump's agenda is in the distance - the possibility that the House and the Senate both end up with Democratic majorities after the mid-term elections in 2018, which is the only way impeachment becomes a real possibility, in my view. Until then, I believe markets are likely to be rattled episodically as the situation evolves, with the next possible hiccup coming from Attorney General Jeff Sessions in his testimony on Tuesday. (Recall that each person's testimony can open up opportunities for additional areas to investigate, as Mr. Comey's testimony did last week.)

The ECB suggests it won't yet lower rates

Also last week, the European Central Bank (ECB) met and specifically removed language about interest rate cuts from its post-meeting statement. Its previous statement was that interest rates are expected to remain "at present levels or lower," which has now been changed to "at present levels for an extended period." In other words, the ECB is suggesting that it won't take interest rates any lower.

While seemingly a minor detail, the ECB is signaling that it has begun to reverse course; we are at the inflection point for easy money, with money at some point getting slightly "harder" (or more expensive to borrow) from here as the ECB believes the threat of deflation has subsided. However, this comes at the same time the ECB has downgraded its inflation forecast, so I do not expect rate hikes for a long time to come. Next up on the docket for the ECB is to start tapering quantitative easing by reducing the pace of its massive asset-buying program. While this will likely be very slow and delicate, we need to be aware of the potential for market disruption.

Looking ahead

The big event for this coming week will be the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on June 14, where the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates. The probability of a rate hike, according to fed funds futures, was 99.6% as of Sunday night.1 We also are likely to get more details on the Fed's plan for balance sheet normalization, which will be important. The FOMC could be hurrying to release more details about its normalization plan so that it is in place before any new members of the FOMC - who reportedly will be nominated by the Trump Administration soon - join.

As I've mentioned before, balance sheet normalization has the potential to create volatility in both the stock and bond markets. The Fed understands this, and I believe it will attempt a very gradual and careful unwind, but investors need to be cautious. We will also want to examine the Fed's dot plot and economic projections closely.2 The dot plot could reveal differences between the Fed's prescription for rate hikes and market expectations for rate hikes this year. Such economic projections can have an impact on asset classes, particularly Treasuries.

We will also want to follow tech stocks closely this week. Last Friday saw a significant sell-off get in the way of the S&P 500 Index's information technology sector as it attempted to touch the highs last seen back in 2000. From a technical standpoint, the sector's behavior suggests we could see another sell-off. I believe this could be an opportunity for investors to consider the tech sector given that many tech companies are giving positive guidance for second-quarter results. In fact, there have been a high number of positive earnings preannouncements for the second quarter - and they have been led by the tech sector: As of today, June 12, FactSet Research Systems reports that 17 technology companies have positively preannounced this quarter versus a five-year average of 9.2 tech companies. In addition, according to FactSet, the tech sector is expected to report the second-highest earnings growth and second-highest revenue growth of any sector for the second quarter - and the second-highest revenue growth for the calendar year 2017. Further, it is expected to register the highest revenue growth of any sector for calendar year 2018.

In general, investors should be wary of volatility and the potential for a stock market sell-off as geopolitical risk and monetary policy changes could weigh down stocks. This means adequate exposure to asset classes with lower correlations to stocks, as well as asset classes offering potential downside risk mitigation, such as lower volatility and dividend-paying stocks, and opportunistic but selective additions to riskier assets, such as technology stocks and European stocks. Also investors can't forget that in a low yield environment, finding adequate yield is critical. That may come from a variety of sources, including corporate bonds, municipal bonds, convertible bonds and emerging market bonds. As always, given that each asset class has unique risks, I believe in a diversified approach to building long-term portfolios.

Footnotes

The CME FedWatch Tool analyzes the probability of upcoming Fed rate moves, using 30-day fed fund futures pricing data. Fed funds futures are financial contracts that represent the market's opinion of where the fed funds rate will be at a specified point in the future. The Federal Reserve's "dot plot" is a chart that the central bank uses to illustrate its outlook for the path of interest rates.

Important information

Blog header image: solarseven/Shutterstock.com

Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.

All investing involves risk, including risk of loss.

Many products and services offered in technology-related industries are subject to rapid obsolescence, which may lower the value of the issuers.

Fixed income investments are subject to credit risk of the issuer and the effects of changing interest rates. Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer's credit rating.

The opinions referenced above are those of Kristina Hooper as of June 12, 2017. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.

The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor. Invesco does not provide tax advice. The tax information contained herein is general and is not exhaustive by nature. Federal and state tax laws are complex and constantly changing. Investors should always consult their own legal or tax professional for information concerning their individual situation. The opinions expressed are those of the authors, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.

NOT FDIC INSURED MAY LOSE VALUE NO BANK GUARANTEE

All data provided by Invesco unless otherwise noted.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the U.S. distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products and collective trust funds. Invesco Advisers, Inc. and other affiliated investment advisers mentioned provide investment advisory services and do not sell securities. Invesco Unit Investment Trusts are distributed by the sponsor, Invesco Capital Markets, Inc., and broker-dealers including Invesco Distributors, Inc. Each entity is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. PowerShares® is a registered trademark of Invesco Ltd., used by the investment adviser, Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC (PowerShares) under license. PowerShares and Invesco Distributors, Inc., ETF distributor, are indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd.

©2017 Invesco Ltd. All rights reserved.

Weekly Market Review: Politics takes center stage by Invesco US