Valeant: The Market Wants Growth

Asset sales are not creating long term value for shareholders. It may be time for a different strategy.

Valeant's (NYSE:VRX) latest bull trap comes after the company's divestiture of its iNova Pharmaceuticals division. The news sent the stock soaring above thirteen only to drift back down to the mid-twelve dollar range. Valeant is selling assets for good EBITDA multiples, but so far these divestitures are not boosting the stock price over the long term. The company may need to pursue a different strategy and focus on driving growth instead of paying down debt.

Valeant's near term debt situation is largely under control, and it looks like the market has already priced in the company's diminished default risk. The main issue going forward will have to be top line growth. But by selling high growth assets, Valeant will have a hard time stabilizing its top line. Is it time for a different strategy?

What Does the Market Want?

Valeant's post-earnings rally has given back almost half of its gains, and I think this is because the market has moved past the debt issue and is looking for growth drivers. Valeant's revised maturity schedule was one of the highlights of its first quarter result because, as it stands, the company only had $260m for the remainder of this year, $846m next year, and a paltry $346m in 2019.

These near-term debt maturities should be easily achievable with Valeant's current cash flow. But In 2020 and onwards the debt burden becomes heavy, and if Valeant wants to survive through those times, I think it will need to grow its EBITDA - something that is hard to do when divesting growth assets. The latest divestiture was a business called iNova - the deal was great from a numbers perspective, but the market isn't impressed.

Valeant bought iNova for $625m and is now selling it for $930 million. That is roughly a $305 million gain if we don't consider restructuring costs and other expenses not included in the purchase price of the asset. The iNova division generates around $100m in revenue, giving the sale a 9.3x revenue multiple and an EBITDA multiple of around 20x - Valeant's Branded Rx and U.S diversified businesses both have EBITDA margins above 50%.

Assuming an EBITDA multiple of around 20x, the iNova divestiture is a pretty good deal for Valeant, and the asset's new owners probably paid more than the asset was "worth" from Valeant's perspective. But iNova is clearly a valuable business; no one would pay 20x annual EBITDA for declining cash flow. The successful sale of iNova comes after talks with Carl Zeiss Meditech, a German medical machinery manufacturer, to possibly sell off parts of Bausch & Lomb. If Valeant continues to sell its best assets, what will be left to drive growth and cash flow for the future? The company's revenue and EBITDA are still in freefall and a series of patent loss of exclusivities and divestitures will make this problem worse.

Conclusion

Valeant's asset sales are not translating to long-term positive impacts in the company's stock price, and I think this is because the market wants to see topline/EBITDA stabilization and growth instead of asset sales. The near-term debt situation is under control, and it may be time for Valeant's management to focus on regaining a growth trajectory. On top of the issue of growth, there is the issue of risk.

When Valeant divests international, consumer, and surgical assets, it reduces its diversification and becomes more vulnerable to the significant political risk in the US prescription market. With all Valeant's challenges, it is easy to understand why the stock has a hard time keeping its gains from asset sales, even when the EBITDA multiple looks like a good deal for Valeant.

