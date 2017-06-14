Tecnoglass: Growth, Value, Dividends... Where Do I Sign Up?

Tecnoglass, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) is a small cap (~$300 million) Colombian glass and window manufacturer whose consistent growth and well covered dividend have got my attention. They are based out of their flagship vertically integrated 2.6 million square foot facility in Barranquilla where they produce high quality glass, aluminum framing and window systems. The company has been expanding rapidly, with recent acquisitions giving them over 4,000 employees and sales in 27 countries(and counting). Their stock however has had a tough time of late, and is now trading near its 52-week low. I see this as an opportunity to jump into the dividend growth value play at a very reasonable price.

Revenue/Valuation/Debt

Tecnoglass is ripe with indicators of its undervalued nature, starting with its low Price/Book value of 2.55. Additionally, the Enterprise Value/EBITDA of 9.49 remains strong. The company has also increased revenue substantially from 2014-2016 with a CAGR of 24.3% and has the potential to continue this progress due to its new acquisitions and a falling tax burden. Its PE ratio of 24.62 and Price/Cash Flow of 20.11 are the less stellar figures, but still aren't cause for concern in this economy, especially given the expected growth of the company.

TGLS data by YCharts

Tecnoglass is trading right around its 52-week low of $9 a share so now may be a great entrance point into this expanding business. Increasing U.S sales (now 70% of total) are also a definite positive for Tecno, as it has positioned itself to take advantage of a rising dollar while maintaining its low cost of labor in Colombia.

Another factor in the valuation of Tecno is its growing backlog that has been increased yet again by its wise purchase of GM&P (a consulting and glass glazing company based out of Florida). The purchase of GM&P wasn't all positive as it has affected EBITDA due to the company's lower margins. Still, the heavy backlog means strong demand and locked-in revenue that will keep your dividend safe in the short term while increased revenue and synergies will more than make up for lower EBITDA in long term.

Tecno has used debt fairly heavily to leverage growth and has seen increased debt levels over the past couple of years, but addressed this in Q1. José Manuel Daes, Co-CEO and Founder of Tecnoglass said in the Q1 2017 conference call:

The refinancing of our debt during quarter one lowered our borrowing costs and improved our capital structure. We ended the quarter with a very flexible balance sheet to continue to a have value as we attribute on our growth objectives of maintaining a very attractive dividend policy.

TGLS Net Debt Issuance (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Well Covered and Growing Dividend

The pretty juicy 5.49% forward dividend yield was one of the things that first attracted me to Tecnoglass. Then when I found out its payout ratio was only 31.6% I really began to dive into my research. A company with this much potential for growth that also has such a well covered dividend is very impressive. The dividend is also still growing and the policy seems to be for this to continue according to José Manuel Daes in the Q1 2017 conference call.

Yesterday we were very pleased to announce our plan to increase our dividend by 12% to an annualized rate of $0.56 per share beginning with our third quarter of 2017 distribution. We believe this augmented payout reinforces our commitment to our dividend policy which we continue to view as an effective means to return a portion of excess capital to shareholders.

Growing Globally and Going Green

On the back of its recent acquisitions of GM&P and ESwindows, Tecnoglass is expanding its vertically integrated model in the U.S. The company has done most of its business on the east coast, being centered around Florida, but now they are expanding across the country. They have also recently opened an office in Italy to serve customers in Europe and the Middle East. This has already paid dividends with a new project in Lusail, Qatar, the booming city which has been basically built from the ground up for the World Cup.

Tecnoglass is a company looking forward with a going green initiative which I love to see. They will be adding over 30,000 solar panels to their Baranquilla factory reducing energy and natural gas expenses. It's a great time to get this done given their right to deduct 50% of the cost (Link in Spanish, Google translate will work) of the solar panels they install in 2017 from their taxes.

Tax Reform and The Presidential Stamp of Approval

Tecnoglass has been hampered since its inception by a high effective tax rate, but thankfully this is changing. Tax reform has finally come to Colombia with the passage of Act 1819 of 2016. The first effect of this will be to eliminate the "CREE" tax. This was intended as a "fairness" surtax on corporations but has done little except hinder business. The really good news for Tecnoglass comes with the reduction of corporate income tax, although there is a caveat of a surtax for 2017 and 2018. The reduced tax schedule will go through as follows:

40% in 2017 (34% income tax plus 6% income surtax)

37% in 2018 (33% income tax plus 4% income surtax)

33% in 2019

This substantial reduction will allow Tecnoglass to continue its expansion in coming years and will alleviate a lot of the undue burden it has had to bear.

The U.S first policy of our President and talk of the imposition of import tariffs has had some investors concerned about foreign businesses, especially those that import a lot of material. However, Trump has been focused on countries with whom the U.S operates at an unfavorable trade balance, which may leave Colombia safe. The President's recent tirade against the German trade deficit is a great example of his current focus.

We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for U.S. This will change.

We shouldn't group Colombia in with countries like Mexico and Germany because our current relationship with Colombia is much more positive. Firstly, we don't have a trade deficit with Colombia which means less risk of tariffs. Second, the country has done all it can to stay on the Donald's good side. President Santos met with Trump on May 18th and as you can see from the statement below things were very cordial, this hasn't always been the case in the Trump regime thus far.

Mr. President, I want to thank you personally for this warm and productive visit and for the strong support Colombia has received from your administration, from Congress, and from the American people....I can say, Mr. President, based on our conversation this afternoon, that I have no doubt that the United States and Colombia continue to be, today, more than ever, a supporter, one for the other.

President Trump even has a personal relationship with Tecnoglass, because he has been using their products for years. You will find Tecnoglass products in some of his best real estate like Trump Tower(Miami) and Trump Plaza(Panama).

Conclusion

Tecnoglass has formed a sturdy foundation for continued growth. I love its vertically integrated model, overseas expansion, and sound management. Although the stock has suffered of late, the company offers value and a rewarding dividend in a market where those two things are hard to find together. In my opinion, Tecnoglass is an under the radar opportunity that should be jumped on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TGLS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.