Empire LTD: There Are Better Opportunities Elsewhere

The Story:

Empire (OTCPK:EMLAF) (TSE:EMP.A), Canada's 2nd Largest food retailer, acquired Safeway for $5.8B in 2013 hoping to gain ground against the increased competition and to add an extra $200M through synergies within 3 years. Unfortunately the story unfolded quite the opposite as $2.9B was written off during the first 6 months of 2016, which ultimately lead to the resignation of the CEO in July 2016.

I started looking at the company at the time, as it offered an attractive risk-return reward when it traded at about $4B in Dec 2016, knowing they have revenue of $24B and that they paid $5.8B for Safeway.

Management is aware of the several issues plaguing the company. As a result, they brought the former Canadian Tire CEO Michael Medline In January 2017 in hopes of a turnaround. The stock has recovered 40% since December 2016.

Nevertheless, those issues are very much alive as the financial statements translate into, declining earnings and sales, plus the continued struggle with the integration of Safeway and fierce competition in Western Canada.

The argument here isn't whether there's value, because there is, but rather that the stock has gotten ahead of itself. I've put together a series of numbers and calculations that make me think my money may be better put to work elsewhere until actual improvements are shown.

Figure 1: Empire LTD Company Summary

Source: Morningstar Research Services LLC

I have highlighted a few relevant measures to illustrate why I think the stock is getting ahead of itself.

5 year PE average = 16x

Forward PE is at 26.7 if we take the market cap of $5.64B and divide it by 26.7 FPE we get the estimated earnings is $211M.

At 16x average PE x earnings of $211M we get a market cap of 3.4B, 40% below current price. To get to this valuation I believe, the market would have to assume net income in the $200M-$250M range as the new normal and an industry average growth rate. I think this is an unlikely outcome. If they were able to generate net income of $420M with revenue of $17.8B prior to the acquisition of Safeway, I would assume they would be able to at least make as much given they now generate revenue of $24,4B per year.

Highest net income was $420M with revenue of $17,800B. This is a profit margin of 2.35%.

As per above, assuming they achieve efficiency and are able to operate at the same margins, the stock's potential net income could be $560M and $565M next year.

If we use the 5 year average PE we have a potential market cap of $8.96B and $9.04B next year. This is an upside potential of 58% best case scenario. I believe this is an outcome with low probability in short to mid term based on fundamental, technical, and micro-macro economy analysis on the industry.

Revenue trending down, with forward declines for current and next year according to 11 analysts.

Revenue declining over the last three quarters.

Price to Cash flow is near 10 year highs. 7.8 VS 6.3 5 year average.

Average EPS is $0.67 and $0.79 for next year. At current price of $20.78 this puts the company at 31x and 26.3 earnings.

Empire vs Loblaw (OTCPK:LBLCF) vs Metro (OTCPK:MTRAF):

o Forward PEs : 23.4x - 17.3x - 17x

o Forward PEs : 23.4x - 17.3x - 17x TSX Consumer Staples Index has PE of 25.1

Figure 2: Empire LTD Estimated Earnings and Revenue

Source : Yahoo Finance

What do I think it's worth?

The original plan when they paid $5.8B for Safeway in 2013 ( Empire altogether is worth $5.64B) was to add an extra $200M in earnings to their earnings of $420M at the time through synergies. This project was expected to be achieved within three years. However, The reality is it's almost 4 years since the acquisition and we are only starting to see change happening in management. I think they waited too long to realize how difficult it was going to be to create those synergies, paired with the fierce competition between local food retailers gaining market share, such as save on foods, and by the large stores such as Superstore, Costco, Walmart, etc. Had everything worked out as planned the stock would be worth somewhere between $37 -$52 in my opinion.

I think the market will realize fixing this problem will take longer than anticipated which may make investors impatient. As per their latest news release, they have warned shareholders they'll have to record significant expenses in adjusted earnings starting on the fourth quarter of 2017 potentially until the end of 2018. These costs will come from their transformation initiatives to create $500M in savings by 2020.

This could take the stock to a PE multiple closer to industry average of 24x. If we use estimated earnings of $211M we get a market cap of $5.064B next year. As a result, I see the stock being fairly valued at $18.5. This is a 12% premium for a stock that has tons to prove and potentially won't see the savings from the Safeway acquisition until late 2018 early 2019.

Source: Empire News Release

In the meantime, revenue keeps going down, the company continues to struggle with the Safeway acquisition, if inflation starts rising that will hurt food retailers as they're unable to pass on the cost to the consumer as fast as prices rise. Also, if the bull market continues, investors may take money out of defensive stocks, to go into more cyclicals that could benefit from a continued bull market.

Figure 3: Empire vs Loblaw vs Metro vs iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index

Source: Seeking Alpha Advance Charts

Final thought

An argument could be made empire is still undervalued and presents opportunity to long term investors. I think most people would agree with that, especially since they paid $5.8B for Safeway and the company is worth $5.64B.

That's not the argument here. The argument is weather holding Empire LTD presents the best opportunity at this time and as per the data above I would prefer to find value in other companies. Nevertheless, I will keep watching the stock as it may look attractive once I start seeing signs of improvements.

I believe the market has already priced in the stock at the high EPS estimate from a number of 11 analysts. To put this into numbers, if they end up making $0.91 EPS (highest next year EPS estimate) this would translate into approximately $250M Net Income. If I use an industry average of 24x, this gives you a market cap of $6B, only 6% upside if everything goes according to perfection. But anyways, why would I even pay 24x FPE when I can buy Loblaw and Metro for 17 FPE?

In summary, there are better opportunities elsewhere.