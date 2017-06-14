Bristol-Myers Squibb: Still Too Many Uncertainties In The I/O Space

Givenall the uncertainties related to the future development in the I/O space, I would prefer to remain on the sidelines.

In spite of share price falling more than 30% since mid-2016 after disappointing results for Opdivo in lung cancer in the Checkmate-026 study, I don’t think Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) offers a compelling risk/reward with the stock trading at 14.7 EV/EBITDA NTM.

Thus, in this article, I will focus on a quantitative valuation of the company to assess if there is any upside as a standalone entity.

Base Case

DCF analysis, with inputs slightly below analyst estimates, shows that BMY's valuation doesn’t look attractive.

I used the Excel template offered by Bloomberg, but I adjusted consensus estimates to reflect my view on BMY's Immunotherapy (I/O) opportunity in NSCLC (Non-small cell lung cancer), which is the most important element to assess the long term valuation of the company.

I will not focus on melanoma market or 2 nd line NSCLC because there are fewer controversies around the opportunities and the threats for BMY in these therapeutic areas.

The most important market for I/O agents is the 1 st line NSCLC, which could be a $15-20B market opportunities for the Pharmaceuticals companies, according to how streets is modeling this market.

Currently, this therapeutic area has been dominated by Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) on the basis of two successful clinical trials reported last year: KEYNOTE-024 trial, where Merck reported a survival benefit for Keytruda as monotherapy in PD-L1 high expressers (<50%). KEYNOTE-021 (G1 cohort) study, where Merck reported positive clinical data for a combination of Keytruda, Alimta and chemotherapy in the entire 1 st line NSCLC without need of testing for PDL1 status.

Despite Merck & Co. having a very solid position in the 1st line NSCLC, the long term dominant player is still unknown because there are four companies which will present Phase III data in this therapeutic area over the next 18 months, clarifying who will dominate the market over long term.

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN) will report the clinical data from the MYSTIC trial in mid-2017, assessing the benefit of a combination of Durva + Treme, thus an I/O + I/O combination. Merck & Co. will report the clinical data from the KEYNOTE-189 trial in H2/2017, assessing the benefit of a combination of Keytruda + chemo, thus an I/O + chemo combination. Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) will report the clinical data from the IMPower-150 trial in H2/2017, assessing the benefit of a combination of Tecentriq + Avastin + chemo, thus an I/O + chemo + Avastin combination. BMY will report the clinical data from the CheckMate-227 trial in H1/2018, assessing both the benefit of a combination of Opdivo + Yervoy, thus an I/O + I/O combination, and of a combination of Opdivo + chemo, thus an I/O + chemo combination.

I think it’s unrealistic to say that I have a clear view about who is the winner in 1st line NSCLC, so I have built my base case DCF model on the assumptions that BMY will achieve below consensus sales in I/O in 2019/2022 and then I have run few scenario analysis to show how the valuation of the company could change if BMY will beat or miss consensus expectations in I/O.

Here are my key assumptions for the sales of Opdivo and Yervoy over 2017-2022 and a comparison with Bloomberg consensus for these two drugs.

Source: Bloomberg & My Own Valuation Model

Here are my key assumptions for the estimates of Sales, EBIT Margin and FCF:

Source: Bloomberg & My Own Valuation Model

As you can see, these estimates are slightly below consensus, as a result of more conservative assumptions behind the opportunity for BMY in the I/O space.

Source: Consensus Comparison vs. My Own Valuation Model

To generate a DCF Analysis, I used 2 different methodologies:

Perpetuity Growth Method: I used reasonable assumptions about the perpetual growth rate and the WACC. In details, I used a perpetual growth rate of 2%, which is below the Free cash flow growth in the terminal year (i.e. 6% in 2022) and I assumed a WACC of 8%, that is below the Bloomberg one (i.e. 8.9%).

Source: Bloomberg

As can be seen in the table above, BMY is undervalued by only 3% based on the Perpetuity Growth Model. In addition to that, the sensitivity analysis shows significant upside (i.e. 49%), only assuming unreasonable estimates for WACC and perpetual growth rate.

EBITDA Multiple Method: this analysis reveals a similar result for BMY's valuation, given that the company still looks undervalued by about 4%. I assumed an EBITDA exit multiple of 12x, which is a reasonable assumptions because it's approximately in line with the peers' multiple (i.e. 12.2x EV/EVITDA NTM).

Source: Bloomberg

In terms of multiple valuation, it's worth noting that BMY is trading below its 5-year average historical EV/EBITDA (absolute and relative valuation), as shown by the following analysis, as a result of the negative earnings revision of the earnings over the last 12 months.

Source: BMY's Current vs. 5-year average EV/EBITDA (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Source: BMY's Current vs. 5 year average EV/EBITDA (relative analysis vs. peers) – Bloomberg

Source: BMY’s Earnings Revision Bloomberg

Scenario Analysis

Lastly, I modeled also a bull and bear case scenario. The key differences in terms of assumptions are:

In the bull case, I assumed that BMY will be able to achieve I/O peak sales of $15B in 2022, so around $3B more than what consensus is assuming, driven by differentiated clinical data which the company could report from the CHECKMATE-227 trial in 2018.

In the bear case, I assumed that BMY will be able to achieve I/O peak sales of only $7B in 2022, so around $5B below what consensus is assuming, driven by a scenario in which the combination of PD1 and CTL4 (favored by BMY) will show no meaningful clinical differentiation vs. a combination of PD-L1 and chemo (prioritized by Merck and Roche).

For both scenarios, It's worth noting that I have assumed a WACC of 8% and a terminal growth rate of 0%, while I have also assumed that additional sales in I/O will benefit from a higher than average EBIT margin.

Source: My Own Valuation Model

Conclusion

In summary, as shown by this quantitative analysis, BMY is trading at a fair valuation according my base case model.

Assuming that the management will be able to deliver on their key pipeline development, the upside risk will be around 30% which is not so different from the downside in the bear case scenario which will be around 22%.

Given all the uncertainties related to the future development in the I/O space, I would prefer to remain on the sidelines.

