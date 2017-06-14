Open Text - Where, Oh Where, Has The Organic Growth Gone - And How Much Does It Matter?

The shares reflect some significant level of investor uncertainty with regards to the potential the company has to execute a rather different strategy in its space.

Open Text - How much is enough respect for Open Text?

What do investors want from their IT names? Pretty simple really - organic growth at a rapid cadence. A path to profitability, a decent cash flow story. Maybe since the Goldman Sachs's report about the valuations of tech names, they want something else. They probably aren't likely to find it. There are lots of reasons why people have been willing to pay a lot for IT shares, and most of the reasons are real. Maybe stocks in IT growth companies have gone too far, too fast in terms of their share price. I have sold some of the ones I used to own - with great reluctance and the hope that I am smart enough and have the discipline to return to the names I like. I never had any intention of selling Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) but I let it go. I have sold both Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) far too soon - it seems like eons ago, for essentially the same reasons. As the Cole Porter ballad goes, "is this an earthquake or simply a shock?". But that is a different discussion and one in which my own view is just that - a view and nothing dispositive.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) has a different strategy than the FANG quartet or IT growth companies in general, and it is one that has not made investors particularly happy recently. Organic growth has been hard to find here, and management is not fixated on maximizing sales growth. It is a significant change in emphasis since the current CEO began his tenure believing he would be able to restore organic double-digit growth to this company.

Should OTEX change its strategy? I doubt if it would be all that successful if it tried. So, the strategy investors see now is the strategy that can be expected going into the future. The skills in which this company excels are in deal making and operations and not in the development of software solutions that are cutting edge. Open Text has developed this playbook over the years, with a certain amount of fits and starts, and it has produced decent numbers for the business, although numbers that have been pockmarked with misses over the years.

Just as an example: At some level, OTEX competes with Veeva (NYSE:VEEV) for content management dollars. No one thinks, I imagine, that OTEX is going to move up the food chain in the life sciences content management vertical and successfully compete with Veeva or its equivalents. It has neither the aspiration nor the skill set to do so, and its business model is not amenable to the investment that would be required to compete on the basis of the most advanced technology in a narrow vertical. So, Veeva is likely to show a far faster growth rate in overall content management dollars on a percentage basis than OTEX. But Veeva is simply not going to try to compete for enterprise content management dollars. That isn't what it does, or wants to do either. Different strategies, different models, and both can make for decent investments.

I think investors should pay careful attention to the commentary of the CEO on this conference call and going back a couple of years. In fact, the CEO, in a passage I'll quote later on, has made it quite clear that OTEX is not going to maximize top-line growth. He calls his strategy one of creating long-term intrinsic value, and by that he means, essentially, maximizing cash flow and cash flow growth. There are other companies that have IT portfolios built around the similar principles - Roper (NYSE:ROP) comes to mind as a public company while Infor is well known as a private vendor which has built a successful business in the space. And, there are a number of VCs who think that they have a strategy to create value by assembling a portfolio of doggy IT companies. Good luck with that, although it has certainly resulted in a good time for some investors.

The plot of Gypsy was eminently forgettable for me, the song is one I have remembered since I first heard it - it was actually played at one of the galas as part of the Kennedy inauguration. Lots of times in looking at IT vendors, in recent quarters, it can seem as though everything is coming up roses. Think Veeva or Guidewire (NYSE:GWRE) or even Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) the last time around. The question for investors is when, if ever, Open Text can enter the Elysian Fields and see everything coming up roses. It could happen - the table is laid, but it most certainly hasn't happened, and the shares have been a consistent laggard for more than a year now.

The company has consummated a substantial number of bottom fishing transactions that are likely to be massively accretive over the years. The company certainly has technology initiatives that seem to have the promise of being well received by its customer base. But it has yet to find, or perhaps even look for, the key to unlock organic growth. And, there the shares sit, up just a bit more than 10% over the past year when the IGV has appreciated 31%.

OTEX has been one of the sorrier of investments I have made this past year, and I keep looking for some signs that things are about to change. I suppose on a day like Friday, when OTEX shares were only down 0.58%, I had some solace. But I do not really buy stocks for their defensive characteristics. I can just leave them alone without too many negative consequences.

The Quarter That Wasn't

It is about a month now since OTEX reported the results of its fiscal Q3. The results were felt to be a miss on both the top line and earnings, and the shares declined by 10%. It is a bit difficult to know what was a reasonable set of expectations to anticipate for this initial quarter that included the results of Documentum for part of the period.

The acquisition of Documentum ought to prove to be one of the more seminal events for Open Text. The ability to consolidate one of its principle rivals in the content management space has many prospective advantages for this company which I have summarized in past articles.

Management said that the acquisition contributed revenue of $80 million during the quarter, or about 13% of the revenues reported for the period. The CEO said that the results of Documentum were consistent with the targets that Open Text had contemplated when it bought the company. He also said that he expects a rather substantial increase in quarterly revenues from the acquisition in this current quarter, especially considering normal seasonality, i.e. it (Open Text) actually got most of the revenue there had been to get from Documentum last quarter because it acquired and reported the third month of operations.

The company also enjoyed top-line benefits from other acquisitions it has made in the past year, including the customer communications management assets of HP Enterprise (NYSE:HPE), Recommind, ANXeBusiness, and some print management software that it bought from HP, Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). I imagine that all or at least a high proportion of the 35% growth the company reported was a function of the acquisitions. The company still hasn't generated any noticeable level of organic growth, and that is surely one of the factors that is putting a cap on share valuation.

Did Open Text miss reasonable expectations for the April quarter? Given that the company doesn't disclose specific quarterly targets, it is a bit hard to tell. Revenues adjusted for the Documentum acquisition declined about 5% sequentially. Historically, the company has seen some level of seasonality in which revenues decline between the December quarter and the March quarter. This company continues to derive a significant level of on-prem license revenues which were up by more than 50% sequentially in Q2, partially, no doubt, as a function of the HPE acquisitions that generated revenue for a full quarter. So, the subsequent decline in license revenues, excluding Documentum, probably should not have been surprising. This company simply isn't going to be a growth machine, and the top-line results it posted in Q3 probably represented reasonable performance, especially in the wake of the many distractions during the quarter.

As was noted during the call, the company's reported results were masked to some extent by the transitional services agreement that was part of the Documentum transaction. This was an extremely contentious point during the conference call, and some analysts simply weren't persuaded that the integration of Documentum is on track because of the reported results in Q3. Simply looking at the conference call transcript a month or more after I listened to the conference call reminded me of the frisson that had been expressed by numerous questioners during the call.

That being said, OTEX, particularly since it announced the Documentum acquisition, has been well regarded by the preponderance of covering analysts. At this point, it is rated a buy or strong buy by 13 of the 16 analysts who cover the name and report their ratings to First Call.

TSA agreements are a normal and common part of asset purchases; on day one, the people in the acquired business have to have a place to work and a network over which to communicate and IT systems and can't be laid-off in a week or two. Essentially, Open Text paid EMC for the actual costs of the services provided + some kind of service charge. From the perspective of the quarterly earnings number, the TSA and the timing of the acquisition probably had the impact of $.10/share in EPS, although without specific information from the company, that is more in the nature of a guess than something that is provable. And, of course, Documentum had been mis-run by EMC for many years, and its margins are far less than the targets that Open Text have for the business.

At the very least, Documentum had been willing to make very steep concessions on professional services contract both to keep its utilization rate at an acceptable level and also to help the company sell software.

At this point, I think it is of limited value to look at the specific line items of expense and revenue although I discuss them at a cursory level below. The metrics in the past quarter really don't say much about how the acquisition will play out. They say very little about the revenue synergies, the reality of the product road map, or much about the cost synergies OTEX will realize. This being Open Text, I would be very reluctant to bet against it in terms of cost synergies.

The discussion that wasn't had during the conference call that needs to be at least mentioned is the competitive potential from some of the newer entrants in the content management space who tend to focus on a specific vertical. Perhaps the most prominent of these is the set of Veeva Vault solutions targeted at the life sciences space. Typically, Open Text projects retaining 90% of the customers it receives in an acquisition transaction. That is going to be a more challenging achievement this time around, given the structure and evolution of the ECM space, although I would suggest that like many software applications, user mobility is limited.

What does the future hold for Open Text

This company has never really supplied investors much in the way of specific guidance, particularly in terms of top-line expectations. The discussion during the current quarter conference call was no exception in that regard. Despite the relative muted performance of margins last quarter, the company is still forecasting full year operating margins near the top of its current range of expectations, or about 34%. I think, given the history of this company, that it is reasonable to believe the company will meet or exceed its margin targets.

The consensus forecast as published on First Call is that revenues will show a normal seasonal pattern in the June quarter, compounded by the impact of owning Documentum for a full 91 days. The company has plenty of solutions to sell and a very large TAM to address and plenty of heads involved in selling. It would be tiresome, no doubt, to attempt to go through all of the company's many offerings and handicap them and look at competition. But information management is certainly more than large enough to support decent growth for Open Text for the foreseeable future. The most recent Forrester report, linked here, says that OTEX is the leader in both of the content management spaces that it looks at. Another study linked here says the space will achieve a 19% CAGR through 2021 and will reach annual revenues of $66 billion by that time.

The way OTEX defines the market excludes some of the business services in the later definition but still finds a current TAM of $35 billion. Given the market research studies, it is self-evident that the company could probably achieve more rapid top-line growth.

Why doesn't OTEX grow faster organically? The fact that it doesn't do so is really by choice and part of the company's overall strategy. It doesn't grow faster organically because it basically invests its cash flow in acquisitions and not into operating expenses. That leads to the company spending far less on both research and development and sales and marketing than do its peers. I think it is important for investors to understand that this is a conscious choice and not simply a happenstance.

Most quarters, the company is achieving its objectives. The problem is that often its objectives really do not quite match up with investor preferences and can lead to an unhappy share price progression. I think it is important that investors understand the company's strategy. It is one that has been significantly refined over the years and no longer calls for the cadence of organic growth that had been the case some time ago. Based on the operational record of this company, this strategy is more likely to be realized.

The CEO said during his conference call presentation that "Our first principle is the long-term growth of Open Text intrinsic value and we are building a steady predictable business with strong recurring revenues, now on an annualized $2 billion run rate…"M&A remains our leading growth driver, and we will continue to grow and invest in our M&A team, further scaling up our capital deployment..."

Perhaps surprisingly, the company CEO says that the investment strategy will not be slowed in the balance of the year. The company has financial resources and commitments that will allow it to continue to buy businesses and last week it announced another one of its "junk-heap" acquisition by agreeing to buy Covisint (NASDAQ:COVS) The $75 million consideration, net of cash, is just a bit more than 1X revenue, although revenues have been shrinking and the company has made losses indefinitely.

Covisint used to be a shooting star in the dot-com days. It subsequently belonged to Compuware till it was spun-off. The company operates a marketplace for enterprise buyers and sellers and competes, to an extent, against other purchasing software such as that currently offered by Coupa (NASDAQ:COUP) and by the Ariba operation of SAP (NYSE:SAP). While it is unlikely that it will be able to grow organically without a massive investment that will never be made by OTEX, it can readily evolve to the typical OTEX financial model in which it contributes $20-25 million of operating income generated by recurring revenue sources, a strong return on the cash investment that OTEX will make.

That doesn't mean the company will not innovate. It continues to do so, and it has launched an AI service called Magellan. It offers all the "Must haves" to compete effectively at an enterprise level for almost any level of content management RFP.

Looking at some expense metrics and where they might go

Last quarter is an anomalous starting point from which to consider many cost ratios for Open Text. The impact of the merger and the concomitant services agreement as well as the deferred revenue haircut make comparisons only marginally useful.

Overall, gross margins for the quarter came to just less than 65%. In the year earlier period, gross margins had been 68%. The decline in gross margin was pretty broadly spread, although customer support (maintenance) margins fell by the greatest amount, proportionately. Typically, maintenance produces gross margins of close to 90% for this company, and it would be surprising if margins in that category did not return or even surpass that level in shorter term.

The company indicated that Documentum had entered into several larger transactions in which professional services margins will be compressed. Overall, professional services margins fell by about 100 bps year on year. But all of the company's revenue categories were impacted, and some of the impact will likely carry into this quarter before abating.

Through nine months, the research and development spend ratio was 12.2%, and I think it is reasonable to expect that the company will constrain that ratio going forward. The company supports a huge set of solutions with a relatively modest investment in research and development. The ability to make appropriate tradeoffs between product development and profitability is a key ingredient of the company's operational performance. It almost insures that the company will never achieve double-digit organic growth, but it does provide the resources necessary to fund acquisitions.

The company spent 20% of revenues on sales and marketing last quarter. The expense ratio in that category was up substantially year on year but up less than it might have been sequentially. It is probably redundant to point out just how much less this expense ratio is compared to high growth IT vendors. Overall, the three typical operating expense categories were 40% of revenue last quarter compared to 39% of revenues the prior year.

The company CEO actually specifically forecast double-digit revenue growth in fiscal 2018 which starts in three weeks, and that seems to be a high-odds outlook given the impact from additional two quarters of revenue from Documentum in addition to whatever acquisitions that Open Text is likely to negotiate and to close over the coming year.

The company was able to increase cash flow from operations on a sequential basis significantly during the quarter. CFFO came to $156 million in Q3, up from $107 million in Q2 but still below year-earlier levels. CFFO was limited by the decline in GAAP income the last couple of quarters which has been under pressure from factors discussed above. On the other hand, most of that decline was made-up by the substantial increase in the category of depreciation and amortization of intangibles that stems from the mergers that have constrained GAAP income.

The company did report a significant level of deferred revenue for the quarter, although a bit less than was reported in the year earlier period. It is, I think, difficult to use the increase in the deferred revenue balance as a potential indicator in terms of cash flow generation going forward given the numerous cross-currents affecting that metric in the wake of acquisitions over the past year. Given that cloud services and subscriptions now make up about 75% of total revenues and that proportion is likely to climb, I imagine that deferred revenue generation will probably rise a bit faster than total revenue and will represent an increasing percentage of cash flow going forward.

At this point, stock-based compensation is a minor factor in cash flow generation. Last quarter, stock-based compensation was just over 1% of total revenues and less than 4% of reported CFFO.

Valuation

When evaluating Open Text shares as an investment, the principal question relates to how it has achieved the record on which typical valuation metrics are evaluated. As has been mentioned, OTEX is a company whose growth is mainly a function of acquisition and of disciplined operation. That is not what many tech investors value the most in their investments.

Should they? That would be a very subjective answer on the part of this writer or anyone else. I could make the argument that trying to run a hyper-growth company is like sitting atop a high-pressure steam engine with the safety valve disabled and some band of crazed stokers feeding coal into a boiler at a manic pace. Most investors in hyper-growth tech names, like this writer, are well aware that some of our investments are doomed to implosion.

In the case of Open Text, implosion isn't the primary risk given the breadth of the company's portfolio and the proportion of its revenue that now comes from ratable sources. And, it is hard to even get a fix on bookings because of all the puts and takes on the deferred revenue line. But this company can fail, even if only by a little in terms of revenue generation, and it can be unsuccessful in finding acquisitions that will meet its criteria both in terms of cost and in terms of its ability to drive the acquired businesses to the company's business model. By the end of the decade, the company is expecting operating margins pushing 40%. In addition, Open Text has accumulated a significant level of net debt and fixed costs as part of its business model. Leverage is surely a risk, at least in classical valuation models, and this company's net debt is 20% of its enterprise value, not really excessive but certainly high for an IT vendor.

Currently, the company has 265 million shares outstanding, which is up noticeably from the year-earlier level, almost entirely due to the secondary offering this past December which was undertaken as part of the funding of the Documentum transaction. It has a current enterprise value of $10.8 billion. Sales are projected to be about $2.6 billion for the fiscal year starting July 1st. That is an EV/S of just over 4X. In isolation, I doubt that most investors will consider an EV/S 4X be a great bargain.

On the other hand, the company has a projected P/E of 13X on forward earnings, and that is one of the more reasonable of those metrics to be seen in this market.

As mentioned, over time, I expect that free cash flow will consistently exceed reported non-GAAP earnings because of the growing influence of deferred revenue generation. That has not really been the case so far this year due to cash flow factors that are less correlated with long-term operational performance such as balance sheet items. At this point, I won't even try to put together a free cash flow estimate for the coming fiscal year although those exist, certainly. But the elements of cash flow, excluding balance sheet items, might suggest that the company will be able to generate between $750 million and $800 million in the coming fiscal year, which would be a free cash flow yield of between 7% and 7.5%, certainly a healthy level considering the current state of valuations in the IT space.

I think that investors buying OTEX shares should understand that they aren't buying hyper-growth or even category dominance. It is always possible that the company will generate more organic growth than that which it has planned, but the investment case should not be made based on that kind of prognosis. I own the shares because I think the Documentum merger will pay off dramatically and because I think the opportunity the company has to reprise such accretive transactions is as great as it ever has been.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OTEX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.