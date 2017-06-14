Radisys: Time To Focus On The Future

Radisys (NASDAQ: RSYS) is a small-cap technology company undergoing a huge transformation. They are involved in the rapidly growing NFV/SDN space which will change the way service providers (CSPs) handle the rapidly growing amounts of data on their networks and enable them to increase revenue by offering additional services to customers. It will also save them a lot of money compared to their current operating models.

Yet the stock has been beaten down lately as investors have been focusing on a shrinking legacy business that is becoming irrelevant to their story and accounts for a much smaller amount of their revenue and profits than in the past. Management's guidance for 2017 makes it seem like the company has run into trouble, but if you dig deeper, you will find that the growth story is very much intact as the company has been spending to win new business which should lead to strong growth in the second half of 2017 and beyond.

Introduction

When it comes to stock investing I like simple stories. [Company X] is currently valued at [Metric Y] and growing at [Rate Z] compared to [Peers A, B, C]… etc., so I expect the stock to go significantly higher. Sit back, wait, and reap the rewards. However, sometimes the stocks with the best potential are a little harder to find and can have a great story obscured by other factors leading to a bargain price. This is how I came across Radisys back in early 2015 after reading an article from Seeking Alpha Contributor Mike Arnold. Two years later the stock is up over 60% from my initial purchase price, yet I believe it is a better bargain now than it was back then.

Company Description

Radisys "develops high performance software and integrated systems focused on key growth markets in the telecommunications industry, including SDN/NFV and cloud architectures, LTE networks, and IMS service delivery."

The CEO of Radisys is Brian Bronson and the CFO is Jon Wilson.

The company's products fall under two segments, Software-Systems and Hardware Solutions. Below are the major product lines in each segment.

Software-Systems

FlowEngine - Used by CSPs to classify and intelligently distribute data flows to the appropriate networking/processing resource. Integrates routing, switching, and load balancing into one solution. FlowEngine software runs on a Traffic Distribution Engine ("TDE") platform. The most recent FlowEngine product, the TDE-2000, is scheduled for release by the end of the second quarter.

MediaEngine - MediaEngine has two main applications. The first is as a Media Resource Function (MRF) to provide processing capabilities required for telecoms to provide services such as Voice over LTE (VoLTE), Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi), and Multimedia conferencing. The second is as a Transcoding Resource Function (TRF) to provide transcoding of audio and video codecs in IP and Wireless networks. MediaEngine is sold as a turnkey solution embedded on a high-density hardware system or as software only for integration into the customer's hardware.

CellEngine - Optimizes utilization of wireless spectrum by providing a communication link between terminals and small cell base stations. Sold as licensed source code.

Hardware Solutions

DCEngine - DCEngine provides a multi-rack level network functions virtualization ("NFV") and container-based infrastructure for hosting thousands of virtual network functions and applications under open software-defined networking ("SDN") control. DCEngine is a product family of hardware which includes computer and storage sleds that fit into racks based on the CG-Openrack-19 standard which was designed by Radisys in collaboration with CSPs and equipment vendors and has been accepted by the Open Compute Project (OCP).

Legacy Embedded Products - Includes their ATCA products, COM Express, rack mount servers and other products. The vast majority of revenue from these products comes from a small group of core customers.

Professional Services

In addition to their product lines, Radisys offers an array of services to their customers, including Custom Development, Network Design and Development, Network Audit, Installing and Decommissioning, and Network Upgrades. These services initially may or may not include sales of their own products, but give them direct access to Tier 1 service providers and an opportunity to sell their own hardware or software systems over time.

Where They Were

Embedded Products used to be the majority of Radisys' business but has been declining for years. In 2012, Embedded Products accounted for revenue of $233M. By 2014, Embedded Products declined to $153M, representing about 80% of total revenue and 59% of product gross margins. I made my first purchase of Radisys about a week before FY 2014 earnings in February 2015. On the call, management guided for Embedded Products to be down another 20% in 2015 while Software-Systems would be up 10-20% in 2015 followed by 20%+ growth in 2016. Many of the analysts seemed to be focusing on the decline in the legacy business, while I was focusing on the growth in the higher margin Software-Systems products. I came away from the call pretty satisfied, but apparently, the market didn't agree with me as the stock tanked the following day. That turned out to be a great buying opportunity.

Where They are Now

Let's fast forward to FY2016. A lot has changed.

Total revenue was $212M, better than their original guidance of $180-200M.

Radisys introduced their DCEngine product line and announced that Verizon (NYSE: VZ) was their first customer. Radisys had about $65M of revenue from DCEngine in 2016, almost all from Verizon (~$60M). Verizon deployed more than 150 DCEngine systems in its data centers for one specific application.

Radisys announced that their largest MediaEngine customer is Reliance Jio in India. Reliance has purchased over $30M in MediaEngine product since 2014 for a greenfield VoLTE deployment. They started their service in 2016 and already have over 100M subscribers.

FlowEngine had revenue growth of approximately 50% YoY. Verizon purchased about $5M of FlowEngine product.

Software-Systems revenue increased over 40% from $40M in 2014 to $57M in 2016.

Legacy embedded products accounted for $87M in revenue. This represented 41% of total revenue (from 80% in 2014). Although the company does not break out gross profits for legacy embedded, I estimate that it represented roughly 27% of product gross margins (from 59% in 2014).

Radisys joined the CORD (Central Office Re-architected as a Data Center) initiative whose mission is to "to bring datacenter economies and cloud agility to service providers for their residential, enterprise, and mobile customers using an open reference implementation of CORD with an active participation of the community". Radisys is a partner member of CORD which means they have influence with the Board of Directors (CEO Brian Bronson is a board member). Other partner members include AT&T (NYSE: T), China Unicom (NYSE: CHU), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM), and Verizon.

(SOURCE: CORD Website)

Where are They Going

So 2016 was a very strong year for Radisys. The introduction of DCEngine was a huge win for the company as it opened up a whole new avenue of revenue and growth in the hardware systems segment while legacy embedded systems was still in decline. Software-Systems only grew slightly in 2016 YoY, partly due to timing of orders, but still had a very nice two-year run. The stock closed out 2015 trading at 2.77 and by the end of 2016 was trading at 4.33.

Let's move on to the FY2016 and Q1 2017 conference calls to see what we can learn about how 2017 is shaping up and what that may imply going forward.

Verizon continues to embrace both DCEngine and FlowEngine. Orders are expected for both throughout the year. It is anticipated that Verizon will be using DCEngine across their network for multiple use cases beyond the application they used it for in 2016. Verizon also placed a $0.5M order for FlowEngine for a new use case to inspect packets in their network. They have the opportunity to replace an incumbent vendor in this role. Management mentioned that there is a possibility that orders may exceed the $70M from Verizon in 2016, but that is not baked into their guidance.

Verizon announced the creation of a new subsidiary called Exponent, "a new business and technology venture offering a portfolio of software and internet platforms designed to enable carriers around the world to quickly deploy and launch next-generation solutions". Exponent claims to be in discussions and evaluations with fifteen carriers. Bronson indicated on the Q1 call that many operators seem to be willing to embrace Verizon's solutions and technology. Both DCEngine and FlowEngine are part of Exponent's solutions (not all engagements will require these products). Radisys may also provide professional services for some of Exponent's customers.

DCEngine is undergoing multiple trials and proof of concepts with potential customers. They are close to signing a master agreement with a Tier 1 U.S. service provider which should allow them to convert trial systems into orders in the second quarter. That customer is currently waiting for Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) next gen processor (due to be released later this year).

Their largest MediaEngine customer, Reliance Jio, is currently testing DCEngine for a particular use case which should lead to orders in the second half. They also received some orders from a new Southeast Asian customer tied to a proof of concept. There are other trials ongoing as well, but they did not give an exact number. DCEngine is expected to grow over 30% in 2017 YoY.

The FlowEngine TDE-2000 is still scheduled for release by the end of June. There is strong interest for this product and they have multiple customers lined up for proof of concepts and trials, some of which are already ongoing as part of an early access program. FlowEngine is expected to grow over 20% in 2017 YoY.

MediaEngine has been chosen by Nokia to be their exclusive MRF for VoLTE and related solutions. Nokia had already been using Radisys' MediaEngine software, but Alcatel-Lucent which they acquired in 2016 was still using a different MRF. MediaEngine will now be used across the entire company. As a result they "will now be the MRF within three of the top four service providers in the U.S. and are seeing a building funnel of opportunities specifically within India as service providers in country move to more rapidly deploy Voice over LTE solutions in response to Reliance Jio's network launch." Radisys is also pushing hard to expand MediaEngine's use for transcoding as they believe this to be a significant market opportunity. They currently have several operators using MediaEngine as a TRF in small use cases. Their goal is to win at least one seven figure order this year.

MediaEngine and CellEngine are expected to grow YoY in 2017, but at a more modest pace than the rest of Software-Systems.

Professional Services is also expected to have strong growth this year.

Radisys received purchase orders from two Tier 1 European service providers tied to CORD proof of concepts and trials. CORD is still in the early innings and will not provide material revenue in 2017, but management expects CORD to be very promising in the long term with the opportunity to generate multi-million dollar deals per commercial deployment for integration services and/or hardware.

Overall, management is roughly guiding for $85M in DCEngine and $65M in Software-Services at the midpoint.

Houston We Have a Problem

So far all this news sounds great. Surely, the stock has had a nice run so far in 2017. Well not exactly. In the FY 2016 earnings release, management guided Non-GAAP FY 2017 earnings to be in the range of $.07 to $0.17 compared to $0.25 for FY 2016. Earnings for Q1 looked extremely abysmal estimated to range from a Non-GAAP loss of $0.16 to $0.10. Q2 should show some improvement, but things don't really get better until the second half. On the call, they explained that revenue from legacy embedded products would be $55M vs. their previous assumption of $75M due to the loss of one of their core customers.

Again, the market focused on the past and not the future and provided another buying opportunity which will not last.

Why The Market Is Wrong

First of all, for those who paid careful attention, this earnings disappointment was pretty well telegraphed when Radisys released an amendment to the credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank on 1/9/17 after hours. The new terms slashed the trailing twelve-month Minimum Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA quite significantly for 2017. Many investors caught on as the stock gradually went down from the high $4's to about $4.20 before earnings. Yet the stock slumped even further when Radisys reported on 2/9/17. In my opinion, it was way overdone. While the lower TTM EBITDA numbers in the credit agreement showed there would be weakness in the first quarter or two, it also showed that they anticipated a strong rebound to meet the minimums for the end of the year.

(SOURCE: RSYS 10-K Filing)

It's also not a surprise that growth won't pick up until the second half of the year. Other companies in the NFV/SDN space such as Radcom (NASDAQ: RDCM), whose MaveriqIQ software provides service assurance for CSPs, have echoed this sentiment. In addition, some customers are waiting for the release of the TDE-2000 before making FlowEngine purchases or the release of the next-gen Intel chip before making their DCEngine purchases. In a recent article, Intel indicated that it sees 2017 as an inflection point where there will be a much higher rate of commercial deployment of NFV/SDN "not with just the Tier Ones but also with the Tier Twos and Tier Threes across the globe."

The most important point is all the new businesses - Software-Services, DCEngine, and Professional Services - are still growing very strong and the latest conference call only gives me more confidence in their continued growth. NFV and SDN are very important to the future of telecoms to be able to efficiently handle the growing amounts of data on their networks and for the rollout of 5G. The costs savings are significant and AT&T has said virtualization is paying for itself. Is it disappointing to see legacy embedded shrink faster than anticipated due to a core customer discontinuing purchases? Sure. Yet even that loss can turn into an opportunity since that same customer (the Tier 1 US service provider) is now trialing DCEngine.

I always look forward to hearing David Nierenberg, whose funds make him one of the largest holders of Radisys, speak on the conference calls. He always has a way of putting things in perspective. Below is an exchange between Nierenberg and Bronson on the FY 2016 conference call (not transcribed very accurately).

To drive this home even further, Radisys had a Non-GAAP earnings loss of $0.14 (one cent below midpoint of guidance) in Q1 and has guided midpoint for a loss of $0.03 in Q2. To make the FY 2017 midpoint guidance of $0.12, that means in the second half of the year Radisys will need to earn $0.29. To be honest, I believe Radisys is being very conservative in their guidance much like they were last year. There is always the possibility for some slippage in the timing to close deals in which case revenue recognition won't occur until 2018, so I believe they are playing it very safe. Just look at DCEngine. CFO Wilson said on the FY2016 conference call: "So, we could have revenue that allows us to meet our objectives in 2017 and not even get to commercial deployment. That's just kind of where we are at in the revolution." It sounds like they have a lot of leeway.

Valuation

Okay. So let's get to the bottom line. What is Radisys worth? Let's first break down the midpoint $205M revenue for 2017.

DCEngine - $85M

Software-Systems - $65M

Legacy Embedded - $55M

Using those numbers and what we know of their business prospects, here is what I believe those business segments can do in 2018:

Verizon should continue purchasing DCEngine products for many years to come as the use cases expand. I am going to use the $60M number from 2016 which also sounds like management's base target for 2017. Based on the conference calls, it sounds like there are at least 8 proof of concepts or trials currently going on and this number should grow over the next year. I am giving them wins for the three they've specifically referenced (Reliance Jio, US Tier 1, SE Asia customer) at an average order of $20M. I am also assuming an additional $25M for a couple of other smaller wins plus proof of concept orders. This gives a grand total of $145M for DCEngine next year.

For Software-Systems, I anticipate strong demand for the new FlowEngine product and demand for MediaEngine both as an MRF and TRF. Professional Services should continue to have strong growth and CellEngine will continue to grow at a modest pace. I am modeling a growth rate of 20% which comes out to $78M.

Legacy Embedded is a bit of a guess. Management thought it might bottom out at $75M for a while, but obviously that wasn't the case with the loss of the Tier 1 customer. I am going to assume a 20% decline to $44M.

Gross margins for Software-Systems are generally in the high 50's to low 60's. Although Q1 and Q2 are both expected to be in the low 50's due to a higher amount of services which carry lower margins, management expects the second half to get back into the high 50's. I am using gross margins of 58% for 2018.

Gross margins for DCEngine are much lower. Management has previously indicated 19% as a good number to use, although they more recently indicated that as the product line has matured they are seeing better margins. Since I'm not sure how much margins are improving I'll continue to use 19%.

Legacy Embedded has gross margins roughly around 20%.

Radisys is guiding for combined R&D and SG&A to be $63M in 2017, up from $58M in 2016, as they added significant resources for all their potential new business, particularly for DCEngine and CORD professional services. I would not anticipate another increase of that size in 2018, although if they do, it would indicate they see tremendous growth for 2019. I am estimating this number rises another $3.5M in 2018.

So let's put this altogether and look at my models for 2017 (based on midpoint guidance) and 2018.

I used rough estimates for some of the other line items based on historical financial data and/or management guidance, but tried to be conservative where possible to avoid an aggressive earnings number. The Non-GAAP share count includes an adjustment for dilutive equity awards.

As you can see, my model shows Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44/share. Please note that most of the difference between GAAP and Non-GAAP are due to non-cash charges such as amortization for the purchase of two companies (these amortization charges should be done in 2018) and non-cash tax expense due to their significant NOLs and tax credit carryforwards. At this point, the legacy business would account for only 16.5% of revenue and 11% of product gross margin.

Based on my estimate, I am giving a price target of $6.60 which is 15X my 2018 earnings estimate, although a higher multiple can definitely be justified.

Conclusion

NFV/SDN is just beginning to take off and Radisys stands to benefit greatly as new customers emerge for DCEngine, FlowEngine, MediaEngine and Professional Services in the second half of 2017 and beyond. Investors will stop focusing on the legacy embedded segment and finally recognize Radisys as the growth company it is.

