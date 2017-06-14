Hedge Fund Metamorphosis 2017

Lack of alpha has further diverted funds to passive ETF strategies alerting many investors to potentially destabilizing effects that the current money flows might have on the markets.

Lack of volatility has made it increasingly hard for hedge funds to deliver alpha to investors. Many buy-side players will close doors in the near future.

Money for Nothing

When my classmates and I went to business school, we were infatuated with Wall Street bankers and hedge fund managers. We were driven by the desire to join the ranks of the chosen ones. Wear a nice European suit. Sip expensive drinks in the lounge with Central Park view. The ideas of an ideal job ranged from working as a sell-side sales guy selling financial products to hedge funds to living a life of a smart hedge fund trader smoking Cuban cigars and looking down on the rest of the world.

A lot of things have changed since the time I graduated from my MBA program. Gone are the times when bond traders could make living while "playing" questionable pricing games with the credit fund managers. Some time ago people called this kind of "price discovery" process a negotiation and zero sum game. Now days, the government calls it what it is - cheating when a sell-side sales person misrepresents pricing information.

On the buy-side, the government has also taken steps to stabilize markets on many occasions. The U.S. government's increasing involvement in the financial markets has driven financial instruments' volatility to extremely low levels and helped investors develop an almost Pavlovian reflex of buying securities on the dip as a rule of the land… As almost every active and passive investor now days expects that markets will continue their epic upward journey propped by the Big Brother.

Alpha Destruction

Private equity funds make money by enhancing valuations of cash flows of the companies that they acquire. Venture capital firms earn living by hoping to make a successful exit by selling their stakes in the high-flying tech firms. Hedge funds' existential survival depends on volatility of the markets. Volatility of securities is the main destabilizing factor which temporarily busts to dust an efficient markets hypothesis and makes it possible to extract greater than index returns. No matter what the hedge fund strategy is, the underlying principle is the same - make money by identifying a potential alpha opportunity caused by pricing dislocations due to volatility gyrations. In other words, in age of cloud computing, artificial intelligence and quantitative finance, volatility means alpha, a return attributed to hedge fund manager's skill.

Now what happens if hedge funds do not produce alpha? From the corporate finance valuation point, hedge funds that do not produce alpha are worthless investments. Besides lack of alpha and profitability, their revenues and cashflows are somewhat unpredictable while their "products" are of marginal utility as most of hedge funds sell similar investment strategies. Once alpha is out of equation, investors start questioning what exactly hedge funds are doing with trillions of dollars entrusted to them - as hedge funds do not help companies create innovative products like VCs, or improve profitability of existing businesses like PEs. On the contrary, they still rely on mathematics invented almost 100 years ago...

Race against the time: Rise of the Hedge Fund Fee Clippers

The smartest hedge fund managers already know that days and months of many of their less talented colleagues are numbered similar to the fate of CDO managers and Kodak films back in the day. Let's set it straight. There will not be a sudden massive implosion of hedge funds in New York and London. We will still have all kinds of "Capital Management" firms in Midtown Manhattan staffed with PhD traders, expensive furniture and other relics of their past glory days. The biggest difference would be that the surviving hedge fund firms will have to tighten their belts, accept super low money management fees and transform their offices into smaller trading desks managing passive allocations for pension funds. Many experts agree that lack of volatility will continue in the foreseeable future thus driving alpha returns closer to zero and negating importance of hedge funds to the general investment community. The ongoing capital reallocation to the passive ETF strategies have further reduced survival chances of majority mediocre hedge funds out there.

How to get wealthy quickly: Why former bond salesmen are more valuable to hedge funds than PhD portfolio managers

Amazingly, most of the 1,100 + strong army of hedge funds in New York and beyond are still able to clip and collect irrationally large annual fees in range of 1-2% even though their returns have been subpar for a while now. For example, a 10 billion dollar hedge fund can clip 1.5% a year annual fee - which is 150 million dollars that pension funds have just given to a group of hedge fund traders as a fee to place bets with their clients' money. That 150 million sits on top of the legal and office fees charged back to the investors.

Sadly, many of those "sophisticated" investors, a firefighters retirement system in the Midwest or a teachers' pension plan of some Southern state, were driven by groupthink and never stood a chance to either negotiate lower fees or get a better understanding of the buy-side business when dealing with battle-hardened hedge fund sales executives - former sell-side salesmen and deal makers. Many former bond salesmen found that it is actually easier selling the "uncorrelated alpha" hedge funds to 'real money' investors (slow-moving pension funds, insurance companies, etc.) rather than trying to make a penny in a highly competitive and increasingly automated market of Wall Street securities trading.

Even though the amount of the annual fees collected by hedge funds is not a lot of money by Silicon Valley standards, $1.112 trillion 1 managed by 1,177 1 New York-based hedge funds alone translates into approximately $10 billion dollars in annual fees (author's estimate) for a relatively small group of closely connected people employed in this industry. Now that's actually a lot of money spent on expensive offices, free lunches, entertainment, private jets, mansions, etc. You can afford a lot of things with this kind of money. One hedge fund manager even established a sizable trust fund to take care of his dog in case of his untimely departure.

Beneath the industry of excess: Who and why receives a negative "deposit rate"?

Despite growing dissatisfaction with hedge funds' performance and fees, accelerating outflows and fundraising challenges2, the banks have continued loaning billions to thousands of unprofitable hedge funds and thousands of institutional investors have still been providing capital to the buy-side fee "clippers". Sadly, it is expected that this trend will continue its dead spin until the very end. There are plenty of reasons to explain this kind of "irrational" support - from the profits realized by the banks to sheer reluctance to stop the money train - the great fee clipping wealth redistribution mechanism that seems to benefit both sides - financial institutions as well as hedge funds and similar investment firms at expense of the general public.

Some may wonder why wouldn't institutional investors pull all the money out of the hedge funds since the hedge fund business has been unprofitable for quite some time? There is no definitive answer to this question. Some have been attributing a slow pace of redemptions to relatively large allocations to the hedge fund managers. There are still over 3 trillion dollars 3 committed to all kinds of hedge fund strategies.

In many cases, buy-side traders and portfolio managers can't simply pick up the phone, call banks' trading desk and tell them they were selling a half of their fund or trading book because of trading losses or underperformance. There would simply be not enough liquidity to accommodate that kind of market unwinding of historic proportions. And, to add to the picture, imagine top 50 systematic hedge funds trying to exit 1,000 long and 1,000 short liquid positions in the U.S. equity market. Top 2,000 liquid positions account for the majority of the U.S. equity market ruled by all kinds of electronic trading bots. In present day, the U.S. equity markets are to a large extent driven by the liquidity supply of the leveraged funds poured into the systematic equity strategies in turn financed by the banks. The very complexity of the current market's microstructure entails that it will take some time for institutional investors to take money out of hedge funds without disrupting current valuations and causing pain to an average investor.

In plain English, large hedge fund investors have fallen victim to low liquidity of the financial markets and their inability to redeploy capital elsewhere. At least for now, it looks like a safer bet for investors to continue paying hedge funds annual fees so as to avoid disruption of the markets.

Thanks to the low rates and controlled volatility environment, the current investment management industry has grown so large and so interconnected with the banking industry that one could describe this hybrid as truly "too big to fail" in terms of its potential impact on stability of the American financial system.

In perspective, there are still consulting and legal firms feeding off the 2008 collapse of the Lehman Brothers investment bank. These firms employ highly paid consultants who provide valuation and untangle the deals that Lehman traders traded almost a decade ago. That is just one bank. Now imagine an investor run on several hundred credit funds and the resulting impact on financial markets. This could be a kind of event that no regulator-mandated Dodd-Frank stress test would be able to accurately measure and predict. And now days banks might not even have enough traders and securities on balance sheet to mitigate potential "quakes" of this magnitude.

Besides growing liquidity concerns, one other explanation could be an even tighter integration between the U.S. government and Wall Street bankers. In turn, the markets will increasingly be driven by the political decisions of the U.S. government that now has even more former bankers and hedge fund managers on its payroll.

Low volatility long-term impact: Are we all going to get "fired" in the end?

We started this article by mentioning that in a freewheeling sell-regulating capitalist economy the art of salesmanship is a zero-sum game. With few exceptions, capitalist markets will naturally rid of losers and cheaters to pave the way to greater productivity and profit maximization. On the contrary, an overly regulated, imbalanced and printing-press dependent economy breeds potential chaos, corruption and necessity of more frequent law enforcement as well as a possibility of more frequent sudden market crashes, mainly because of the broken feedback mechanism. Suppressing volatility as manifested by the expansion of the ETF products on one hand and still irrationally funding an antiquated overleveraged hedge fund industry on the other could potentially lead to a stock market and credit crash of gargantuan proportions that could eclipse the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

