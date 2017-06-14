Seadrill - The Sword Of Damocles Is Dangling Over Shareholders' Head

The problem that most investors are trying to solve in this situation is what does it mean in terms of stock price?

As we can see, existing shareholders may eventually get a "minimal recovery" in the new SDRL.

SDRL announced early April that it managed to get another delay to complete the restructuring plan.

Investment thesis:

The oil service sector in general experiences the worst downturn in recent history and filing for bankruptcy is now a familiar occurrence that we get to witness on a weekly basis unfortunately.

Everyone here knows that Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) and its subsidiaries such as North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL) are in the process of restructuring their huge debt, either through an out-of-court deal or through pre-packaged Chapter 11. We all expect an agreement probably end of July, after the company announced early April that it managed to get another delay to complete the restructuring plan.

Very often in these particular situations, shareholders are offered a tiny percentage of the new stock, and I believe Seadrill restructuring plan will leave between 1% to 6% to actual shareholders who will be able to get a stake in the new SDRL stocks.

As I indicated in my preceding article, Seadrill may come up with an out-of-court deal -- with the consent of the majority of the bondholders -- which is generally more favorable for actual shareholders, in my opinion.

But, there is no guarantee whatsoever and perhaps the best strategy is to adopt a "middle way strategy", based on the "most likely" scenario which is a restructuring under a pre-packaged bankruptcy deal that leaves a small stake to shareholders in the new company.

However, we are not experiencing a "normal case" here and by far. With the main player being John "big John" Fredriksen, worth over $9+ billion, it opens the door to great uncertainties and sheer volatility. In fact, we should expect even more volatility the next few weeks as we are approaching to a conclusion.

No need to panic, let's "shop around" and compare with a few recent cases to see what may happen?

I guess, investors who still own SDRL, know very well by now what are the risks of holding such a stock and will probably "ride" the restructuring plan until the end of the fray. In fact, most of the investors who are still trading SDRL could not care less about the situation and are only attracted by the volatility. In some aspect SDRL can be traded as a proxy for oil until the company releases the restructuring news.

Let's look at four examples indicated in the table below.

Company Date Restructuring Type Shareholder's stake Warrants Paragon Offshore (OTCPK:PGNPQ) June 2017 Chapter 11 0% - Stock canceled 0% Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) Mars 2017 Chapter 15 If the Schemes are sanctioned, the existing shareholders of the Company will be diluted to an insignificant amount of the post-restructuring equity of the Company. 0% Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) May 17 Pre-packaged Chapter 11 In addition, Tidewater's existing shares of common stock will be cancelled, and the existing common stockholders of Tidewater will receive their pro rata share of common stock representing 5% of the pro forma common equity in the reorganized Tidewater. 6-year warrants at 1.71B and 2.02B strikes GulfMark offshore (OTCPK:GLFMQ) May 17 Chapter 11 Existing shareholders will receive 0.75% of the equity as well as warrants for an additional 7.5% of the equity in the reorganized GulfMark. The warrants will have a 7-year term and an exercise price based on a reorganized overall equity value of $1 billion.

As we can see, existing shareholders may eventually get a "minimal recovery" in the new SDRL. This is a vague expression that triggers a wide range of assumptions depending on where we stand.

Looking at the four examples above the range may eventually be from "insignificant amount" to 5% with warrants.

The problem that most investors are trying to solve in this situation is what does it mean in terms of stock price?

Experience is showing that the stock is still trading after the news and in some cases recovers nicely from an early drop. It is unlikely by it happens for TDW. Then why so many authors on Seeking alpha are talking about a "wipe out"? Do they know something that the rest of us do not know?

I will drop the PGNPQ case, because the bankruptcy declared the old stock worthless and will be canceled (real wipe out).

Conversely, I do not expect Seadrill to declare old SDRL worthless and the company said clearly that it will be a "minimal recovery", which means perhaps about 1% to 5% allocated to shareholders in the new company emerging from the restructuring. We can also imagine a out-of-court restructuring which may eventually be better for shareholders.

If we look at the graph below, we can see clearly that the stock price moves in correlation with the restructuring news. However, depending on the recovery the stock may eventually trend up if the news is considered better than what was expected.

SDRL tumbled in early April when the company announced that it negotiated another delay to complete the restructuring plan with a "minimal recovery" expected for shareholders. It seems according to the graph above, that the street considered bankruptcy unavoidable and the SDRL dropped about 40% on the news. Since then, SDRL follows the same basic trend as most stocks caught in this situation.

Conclusion:

SDRL is the perfect trading tool, in my opinion. Oil prices fluctuation will translate to a 30% moving range which is plenty enough for trading or day trading, especially with a daily volume between 5 million to 10 million shares.

However, trading should not be seen as blind gambling, but as a very profitable way to day trade a distressed company. Of course, with volatility and potential large profit come the risk of losing your investment. Timing is of a paramount importance.

Trading is not easy and should be avoided by non professional who do not understand the basic process and have scant knowledge of the trading tools available.

