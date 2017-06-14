Wal-Mart: The Risk Is Taking Profits

We have been long this stock for many months now, and have around 6% allocated to Wal-Mart shares. We most likely will double down on any significant weakness.

It is no coincidence that we saw Wal-Mart doing very well in Q1 as consumer borrowing fell sharply. In periods of lower spending, it is able to grab share from competitors.

With the Fed more than likely to raise interest rates today, investors are wondering what effect this tightening cycle will have on the markets. I have been consistent in my commentary with respect to how I feel US equity markets will perform over the next 12 to 24 months. I definitely see them going higher irrespective of how FOMC meetings and other binary events can influence markets in the short term. The only question is whether today's announcement could possibly trigger a temporary top in the S&P500 (NYSE:SPX) and send US markets into a badly needed intermediate low.

The market has gone basically straight up since the elections (see Below) and a nice sell-off here would do wonders for the longevity of this bull run. In fact, if the market could dip below the $2,357 level (May lows), we would get an intermediate low which would mean the potential bubble phase of this rally in essence has not started yet. In any event (whether we get the desired correction or not), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) will remain a core holding in our portfolio for the following reasons.

Firstly I believe that it is no coincidence that Wal-Mart thrived last quarter with consumer borrowing slumping to its lowest level since 2011. Wal-Mart has shown down throughout the years that it can gain handsome market share when spending dips from average levels. This is the added advantage Wal-Mart brings to the table. On one hand, if Trump's tax proposals eventually get introduced, it should be good for the economy which will aid both the stock market and Wal-Mart. On the other hand - and something we are seeing at present - if we see less spending at a given time, Wal-Mart with its bargain basement brand should continue to be able to gain healthy market share here.

We saw this last quarter when the retailer grew company by 1.4% whereas the likes of Kroger (NYSE:KR) reported negative sales comps. This is what scale does for a company. With US households more indebted than ever, Wal-Mart is putting its hand up as the best low cost alternative which is why I continue to see the retailer beating earnings estimates if present market conditions persist. This is the first market Wal-Mart is going after.

The second area is ecommerce where Wal-Mart definitely seems to have a big headstart over other offline retailers. I believe investors need to logically think about what is happening in this area at present especially with respect to competition from the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amazon Fresh for example continues to receive rave reviews despite its $14.99/month price tag. However grocery buyers both from Wal-Mart and Amazon are a different subset of clientele, in my opinion, from those of Amazon Prime & Amazon Fresh, which are mainly being used at present by households above $100,000 a year.

This market is undergoing significant disruption at present but here is how I see things panning out. Wal-Mart has almost 5,000 stores in the US and employs close to a million workers. These stores are or are in the process of being used as collection points for grocery pickup. The company also is turning more and more to digital solutions and currently is testing its very own self service vending machine. Wal-Mart knows it has one over on Amazon in terms of cost and scale in grocery.

The second part is the speed of delivery issue which the company is constantly working on. With technology changing fast, it would be ludicrous to believe that Wal-Mart (especially when one considers the retailer's footprint of stores) won't eventually be able to compete with Amazon in this area. Wal-Mart knows Amazon's customers at present go with the likes of Amazon Fresh for speed and convenience. Wal-Mart's goal is to give you value, speed and convenience which is why Wal-Mart will win the grocery battle eventually in my opinion.

Although the current earnings multiple (18.1) of the company is the highest it has been for over a decade, I feel the risk is being out of this stock at present. We have been long this stock since the late $60's and would probably double down if the S&P500 started to decline from here down into an intermediate cycle low. As the chart illustrates below, the relentless rally we have had since March despite momentum indicators getting overbought is a sure sign of underlying strength which should not be ignored. Furthermore sentiment in the stock remains neutral which is also bullish from a long term gains perspective.

To sum up, Wal-Mart may be seen by many as overvalued at present but the risk in my opinion is being out of the stock at this stage. Whether US equities continue to rally or we suffer a decline, the stock has plenty of growth triggers to keep its shares elevated for quite some time yet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.