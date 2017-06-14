InPlay Oil Has A Huge Start

Some very attractive prospects and a strong balance sheet ensure a robust future for the new company as well as some very experienced backing and management.

The Anderson obligations will decrease in importance going forward and the new acquisition and growth strategy will continue to climb in visibliity.

Cash flow per share decreased sharply as financial leverage declined sharply from additional shares outstanding and debt payments associated with the reverse merger.

After the reverse merger with Anderson Energy to go public, InPlay Oil (OTCQX:IPOOF) reported the first quarter as a new company with a bang.

Management sharply increased production and cash flow. In the process of the reverse merger the financial leverage was also tremendously reduced. So the company now has some very comfortable growth options because of the great low debt (relatively high cash flow) ratios. Commodity prices cooperated and management has locked in some attractive hedging.

One of the big numbers to notice is the capital spending. Much of the capital spending came back as cash flow. This gives the company increasing flexibility going forward. Plus management noted that they could not get all the wells drilled to production because the Spring breakup and industry constraints limited progress. The second quarter will be a seasonally weak production comparison when compared to the fourth quarter. Some wells were brought online in the second quarter to aid that usually weak comparison. But operational activity will pick up again in the third quarter. Then investors will get a better idea of the fourth quarter and exit production levels.

Some of the production boost came from the merger but some has come from the capital program. This company intends to live within its resources. So long term debt is very unlikely to climb. If anything, this management would probably pursue a Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) strategy of selling stock to finance an expansion. Unlike the past, the debt amount will have strict limitations in the future. InPlay management actually has a far safer strategy than many larger companies. The reverse merger may have diluted the original shareholders and reduced cash flow per share, but in return the future prospects are more robust and company viability has increased.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK), for example, is spending far more than its cash flow. Despite that spending production does not increase and the company must sell assets to maintain the capital program. The company may have started a debt spiral that is very hard to climb out from. The financial leverage is tremendous. If gas prices can maintain a substantial rally, the company can survive, but in the meantime interest must be paid, and the high debt levels must eventually be serviced. This limits the future prospects of the company.

InPlay may have some legacy responsibilities from the Andersen reverse merger. So production growth may lag a few percentage points until some of the Andersen obligations are completely fulfilled to a reasonable level. But the effects of plugging and abandoning wells should fade to normal levels over the year and maybe next year. Cash flow should continue to grow as the old wells are replaced with lower cost new production.

In any event management is projecting about a 15% growth rate above the proforma numbers. At the end of the first quarter, management was already there. Only minimal growth is required to meet the exit rate. But before one assumes that the exit rate forecast is beatable, the pre-merger liabilities need to be considered. Undoubtedly, management will provide an update as the new production comes online, and the old production goes offline.

Both of the properties above can withstand some substantial price declines and still be profitable. There still some unexplored parts of the acreage as this is a stacked play, so there is some upside potential. New flooding techniques and completion techniques have revolutionized yet another play in North America. The continuing operational improvements very nearly insure that this company will continue to grow production under some very adverse conditions. The company has a head start on costs as shown by the attractive IRR's and the hedging program would buy more time if needed.

But low cost areas such as this will survive some pretty hostile commodity price downturns. Management mentioned that some recent acreage sales hit C$1 million per acre. But that is a small fraction of hotter plays such as the Permian, the Stack, and the Scoop. Yet this acreage has some attractive economics. Therefore this company and the acreage could attract more attention in the future and possibly become a takeover candidate.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

These wells are relatively shallow wells. So production can increase relatively quickly. Not much capital is needed to expand production and it is far easier to endure industry bottoms. There are still some distressed sellers trying to offload "noncore" property such as Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) and Pengrowth Energy (PGH). Bellatrix may be near the end of the sales process, as the bank line has been restored to normal, though some minor property sales have kept the balance low. InPlay Oil went public in the process of taking advantage of one of those distressed sales. So it probably will make more advantageous acquisitions in the future.

Summary

The low debt when compared with cash flow, plus the relatively low attention given to the resurging Cardium area give this company considerable downside protection.

The management team is very experienced and the main sponsoring organizations still control a substantial amount of stock. Both the backers and the management team have an unusually deep amount of experience for a company this size. Comparisons with the past will be a little misleading because the reverse merger and corresponding acquisition transformed the company.

The funds flow per share of C$.10 will probably grow as more property improvements are made and new wells are drilled. The company management has changed this company into a growth company. As the market sees the results of the new strategy, the stock should appreciate accordingly. The stock has pulled back to some attractive levels on the recent commodity price declines.

Commodity price declines do have the potential to hurt cash flow per share if they are significant enough and sustained enough. But the company has properties that will be profitable to develop at lower prices than the current commodity pricing. By upgrading prospects as needed management will have the ability to lower corporate average costs more going forward. Some cheap capital projects available immediately after the acquisition will also help. There are a lot of companies that will suffer far more before this company is in distress.

The stock trades for about four to five times annualized cash flow. That includes no growth or operational improvements. In the current environment, this is one of the more attractive and less risky plays out there. At the current rate of growth and improvement, the stock should attract future market attention over a wide range of commodity price projections.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPOOF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.