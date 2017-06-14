GlycoMimetics Remains Undervalued After Leukemia Trial News

On May 18 GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) announced high overall response rates for an early-stage clinical trial of GM-1271 for AML (acute myeloid leukemia). This followed the May 17 announcement that the FDA had granted breakthrough therapy status for the drug.

Despite earlier data indicating GM-1271 might be a breakthrough drug, and another drug well into Phase 3 trials in partnership with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), GlycoMimetics had largely been ignored by investors prior to May 18. After slumping in March and April to under $4.00 per share, on May 18 it closed at $10.67.

Even the announcement of the dreaded dilution plan on May 22 did not affect the stock adversely. Suddenly, giving GlycoMimetics about $93 million to continue its development work did not seem like a bad idea. The new stock was sold at $11.50 per share, and mostly has traded above that since the offering closed on May 30.

Which raises the question: where does GLYC go from here?

The crucial variables in this equation are: (1) current market capitalization; (2) the potential value of GM-1271; (3) the potential value of Rivipansel; (4) the value of the glycoprotein platform. I will also look at the new cash situation.

I will conclude that while there are certainly risks, it is not too late to get into GlycoMimetics if you have the patience to stick with it until the two lead drugs are commercialized. The upside is still very large, and GlycoMimetics is still undervalued compared to many of its biotechnology peers.

Valuing GM-1271

Should GM-1271 pass its Phase 3 trial(s) and be approved by the FDA, there is still a question of how broadly it would be used, and what the pricing would be.

In AML Therapies, Seattle Genetics vs. GlycoMimetics, published July 15, 2016, I estimated "there are over 19,000 new cases of AML each year in the U.S. . . . At the now typical new cancer cure rate of about $100,000 per patient, that represents a market opportunity of about $1.9 billion per year in the U.S. alone."

I would not jump to the conclusion that GM-1271 will cost $100,000, or that it will be given to every patient. However, since it works in combination with the currently used chemotherapy, it would make sense to give it to all AML patients. Pricing would probably be influenced by insurers, including Medicare, since most AML patients are over the age of 60.

At this point I would use a spectrum approach to guessing eventual pricing. $50,000 might be a reasonable midpoint, with $30,000 the low outlier and $70,000 the high outlier. Those could generate annual revenue rates (from low to high) of $570 million, $950 million, and $1.33 billion.

In most combination therapies adverse reactions are additive. There is some evidence that GM-1271 makes standard chemo safer. If that can be proven in a Phase 3 trial, it would raise its value.

In any case the revenue will take time to ramp. If there is an approval, we will know the official price shortly afterwards, and can correct our revenue and earnings projects. In advance of approval, I like to err on the side of lower valuations, so I will use $570 in revenue at peak.

Don't forget GM-1271 is not guaranteed to be approved, and other companies have therapies under development that might take some market share if they are approved. However, given its unique mechanism of action, GM-1271 may work well with other therapies besides standard chemo.

GM-1271 is also already in early trials for Multiple Myeloma, which is a larger market than AML.

Valuing Rivipansel

Rivipansel for VOC (vaso-occlusive crisis) resulting from sickle-cell anemia has been licensed by Pfizer and is in a Phase 3 trial.

In GlycoMimetics: A Novel Therapeutic Approach With Possible High Returns, I said "Assuming an eventual utilization rate of 100% in the U.S. and pricing at between $3,000 and $8,000 per hospital stay (just a guess on my part), we are talking revenue of $210 to $560 million per year. Given its orphan drug status, pricing could be higher." But that is what Pfizer would make. GlycoMimetics is due royalties and milestone payments.

Possible milestone payments remaining are about $300 million. The royalty rate on sales has not been disclosed, but 10% is a reasonable assumption.

That would only be $21 million per year at the low end of my guestimate. However, that amount should drop directly to the bottom line.

Valuing the Platform

The glycoprotein platform, including E-selectin inhibitors, could be an important source of future drugs. The known pipeline has grown considerably since I started covering the company. Here is the latest version from the GlycoMimetics web site:

You can see GMI-1359 has a mode of action additional to the selectin antagonism displayed by Rivipansel and GMI-1271. It is too early to know how that will work out, but it would not have been advanced to a clinical trial if it had not been promising in preclinical workups.

Then we have the two galectin inhibitors. Follow the link to see the function of galectin in cells.

The platform appears to have value, especially given the novel approach to cancers. Estimating that value is difficult, but it does promise to evolve in a positive way as time passes.

Cash and burn

GlycoMimetics ended Q1 2017 with $34.6 million in cash. In the quarter cash use was $5.4 million. [See GlycoMimetics Q1 2017 results release.] Early in Q2 GlycoMimetics raised $3.8 million using its at-the-market stock issuance facility. Then, after the stock jumped up following the AML clinical trial news, it raised another $93 million. Add that all up and at the end of the second quarter the balance should be approximately $126 million, if the burn rate was unchanged.

$126 million should carry GlycoMimetics through FDA decisions on both Rivipansel and GMI-1271. I would not be surprised if R&D spend also sees an increase.

Conclusion

Trading volume remains relatively strong compared to not that long ago when it was hard to get investors and analysts to pay attention to GLYC:

So at least that lessens the usual small-cap caveat about price swings due to thin trading.

Using conservative figures, but also the risky assumption that both Rivipansel and GMI-1271 get approved, I would expect revenue to eventually approach $600 million. If operating costs expand to $100 million, that would leave $500 million in annual earnings. At a reasonable P/E (price/earnings) ratio of 20, market capitalization would be $2 billion. That could be 5 years from now. By that time the hope would be that other pipeline developments would add to the potential value.

Following dilution, GlycoMimetics had almost 31 million shares outstanding. At the closing price of $11.91 on June 13, 2017, that represents a market capitalization of $369 million. Way below $2 billion.

$2 billion may seem a lot like of market cap to predict, even on a longish time scale, but other clinical stage pharmaceutical companies already have market capitalizations well above GlycoMimetic's. Note each company has a unique pipeline, chances of success with particular drugs, and addressable markets, as well as cash balances. This is just to give a general idea of market caps of this type of company for comparison to GLYC's current and my future estimated market caps. Of course there are also many early-stage companies with smaller market capitalizations.

Company ticker Market cap, millions, 6/13/2017 closing Juno JUNO 2,400 Epizyme EPZM 651 Acceleron XLRN 1,140 MacroGenics MGNX 640 Agios AGIO 2,450

Agios (NASDAQ:AGIO) is an interesting compare since it has a therapy for a specific subset of AML, called IDH2 positive. It should have a ruling from the FDA by August 30, 2017. It also has an extensive clinical and pre-clinical pipeline beyond its leading candidate, Idhifa, which is partnered with Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG).

If you can accept the risk that the two lead drugs in the pipeline might not pass their Phase 3 trials, it looks like the rewards for investing now are high. A $2 billion market capitalization, with no further dilution of shares, would result in a price per share of $64.52. Of course, likely that is a long way down the road and should be discounted for the time value of money and your evaluation of the risk.

Then again, Pfizer or another company could just acquire GLYC, or a company could acquire rights to GMI-1271, either of which could greatly shorten the time scale for significant gains in the stock price.

