In this article, I will be examining the First Trust DJ Internet Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDN), which I believe is the closest thing to a 'FANG' ETF on the market. FDN is unique because nearly a third of its assets are held in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and both share classes of Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), (NASDAQ:GOOGL). FDN is one of two ETFs that hold all four FANG stocks with at least a 5% weighting in each, the other is the PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI).

Weight AMZN Amazon.com Inc 8.79% FB Facebook Inc 8.23% GOOGL Alphabet Inc A 5.22% NFLX Netflix Inc 5.14% GOOG Alphabet Inc C 5.09% Total 32.47%

Over the last year, FDN has underperformed all the 'FANG' stocks except Facebook. This is expected because the remaining allocations of internet stocks have not performed quite as good as the high-flying 'FANG' stocks. Over the last year 'FANG' stocks have had a median return of 32.72%, while the remaining non-FANG stocks held in FDN have had a median return of 30.60%.

The chart below shows the performance of FDN over the last five years compared to the PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ). As you can see FDN is highly correlated to QQQ since they have many common holdings, however, FDN returned nearly 40% more than QQQ, but did so with much more volatility. When factoring in volatility, FDN still comes out ahead of QQQ when calculating return/volatility, which is shown in the table below.

FDN QQQ Return 180.30% 140.10% Volatility 18.30% 14.80% Return/Volatility 9.85 9.47

Correlation

I also looked the correlations between FDN and each of the 'FANG' stocks and found that each is highly correlated to FDN, with the exception of Netflix, which has a correlation that is lower than the other 'FANG' stocks. With each of these stocks having an outsized weight in the fund and being highly correlated, any large movements either will have a magnified impact. For example, last Friday when the QQQ sold off and was down 2.50%, FDN was down 2.95%.

Correlation AMZN Amazon.com Inc 0.69 FB Facebook Inc 0.72 GOOGL Alphabet Inc A 0.74 NFLX Netflix Inc 0.51 GOOG Alphabet Inc C 0.75

Closing Thoughts

While nothing can replace simply buying 'FANG' stocks individually, FDN offers the best option to buy 'FANG' stocks as a group. While 'FANG' stocks account for a nearly a third of assets, the majority of the fund is still in other internet stocks. Because of that, FDN is not perfect by any means and requires believing in the remaining internet stocks as a group. With all that being said, I believe FDN is an option for investors to research and consider.

