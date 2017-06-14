Staples Won't Save You

The second is that our next crash is followed by another glorious melt-up. What if it is followed by a long bear market instead?

We argue that this approach makes sense provided two conditions are met. The first condition is that you can tolerate significant declines in your stocks.

A recent article offered several suggestions for fortifying your portfolio against the next crash, one of which was to stock up on consumer staples and utilities.

Fortify Your Yourself

In a recent article, Seeking Alpha contributor George Schneider, who runs the 5-star rated, One Dividend At A Time Marketplace service, offered 7 Ways to fortify your portfolio against the next crash. One of the ways was to stock up on consumer staples and utilities. We argue here that this approach makes sense provided two conditions apply:

You can tolerate steep declines in these names. The next crash is, like the 2008 crash, followed soon after by a roaring bull market, and not followed by a long bear market.

Condition #1

Regarding the first condition, let's look at how some of the stocks Mr. Schneider highlighted fared during the 2008-2009 crash. He noted, correctly, the distinction between stocks and the businesses behind them:

New moms and dads will continue to demand the diapers produced by Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) whether it's a recession or not, crash or not. Unless our bodily functions suddenly change, folks will continue to need the facial and toilet tissue made by Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE:KMB) without regard to whether the Dow is up or down. Telcos like AT&T (NYSE:T), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), and CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) will always be selling their communication, internet, entertainment and data services to consumers as well as businesses. People will not go back to the Stone Age. They'll continue to use electricity from the likes of Con Edison (NYSE:ED) Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) and Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Let's hope so - a return to the Stone Age would be rough all around (bring Lucifer's Hammer to the beach this summer if you want a taste of what it would be like.). But let's remember how some of these stocks did during the last crash.

How did it feel to see your Procter & Gamble shares slide more than 33%?

Were you cheered by the thought of reinvesting your dividends at lower prices, or did you have a knot in the pit of your stomach?

How about when Kimberly-Clark dropped 27%?

Or when AT&T dropped more than 28% in six months?

Note we haven't done any cherry-picking here; we just pulled up charts for the first three names in that paragraph.

Be honest with yourself here. It's okay if you had a knot in your stomach seeing these kinds of declines. In fact, it's normal. Our friend Aaron Klein (we interviewed him for Seeking Alpha last year) runs a firm called Riskalyze, which, among other things, helps investors quantify their risk tolerance in a precise way. They've done this process for thousands of investors all over America, and you know what the average risk tolerance they've found is? A maximum drawdown of 11% over six months.

Beyond that, most investors have difficulty tolerating declines.

One stock George Schneider didn't mention in his article was General Electric (NYSE:GE), but we bet a lot of readers held that one during the last crash. Why wouldn't you? It was considered a blue chip, diversified across numerous industries. How did you feel when it lost almost three quarters of its value in 6 months?

How will you feel if another stock you own does that during the next crash?

Again, be honest with yourself here. Will the thought that everyone's still using toilet paper make seeing your wealth evaporate feel better? If so, you've met condition #1. Let's move on to condition #2

Condition #2

Condition #2 is, unfortunately, out of your hands. You don't know what the future holds. If you're lucky, the next crash will be followed by another glorious melt-up; if you're not, it will look closer to what happened to Japan in 1990.

Look how young Kate Capeshaw and Michael Douglas are in the photo at the top of this article. That's a still from Ridley Scott's thriller set in Japan, Black Rain. It came out in September of 1989. Japanese stocks (the Nikkei 225 index) are lower today than they were when that movie came out, 28 years ago.

If it's any comfort, Japan didn't sink into a stone age; on the contrary, they've come up with ever more advanced ways of handling bodily functions than our primitive toilet paper. Still: imagine if our next crash leads to a bear market even a third as long as theirs.

Will you cheerfully watch your dividends reinvest at lower prices as your portfolio shrinks to the size of Maika Yamimoto's character in the Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Japan series My Little Lover?

If so, carry on. If not, perhaps you'd be open to learning about another approach, one where you won't have to risk double-digit declines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.