Orion Engineered Carbons: EV Standardization Play

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) for me is a fantastic long term long opportunity and I'm quite excited about it. There are 2 main fundamental reasons and an accompanying technical reason.

Orion Engineered Carbons produces a substance known as carbon black. This substance is mixed with polymers, rubber, added to printer inks, and added to automotive belts to improve longevity and performance. They have a market cap of 1.13bn, EPS of 0.87 and a dividend/yield of 0.19/3.97.

First, let me just get the technical reasoning out of the way.

Below is the weekly chart of OEC.

A couple of things to note here: we have returned to previous demand and have had a strong reaction off. This would lead me to believe that the potential for an inverse head and shoulders pattern is in question.

I do not like head and shoulders patterns on any chart less than the weekly (specifically the 1 minute through to 4 hour charts), since the failure rate is quite high, but on the weekly and monthly charts, the failure rate drops considerably. If we take standard head and shoulders measured targets, one could expect a target of approximately $33 since the move from the head to the neckline is $11, and the ATH is approximately $22.

The following is why I am so excited about this stock. You can view the full article here but I will post the most pertinent part. The article is an interview from Orion Engineered Carbon's Dr. Wei Wei, a PhD in Electrochemistry/materials science who specializes in the development of nanotechnologies for solar energy devices and batteries in general. Here is what he said:

What is Orion doing in energy systems under your leadership?

We continually develop our Carbon Black products to help various battery manufacturers maximize battery performance by providing solutions for specific types of batteries to meet our customers' evolving requirements. Our customers always want to bring new-generation batteries to market, with higher energy or power density, longer service life, and/or excellent low/high temperature performance. We aim to provide diversity to the battery market. We believe that customers can improve the performance of certain types of batteries if they use our customized Carbon Black grades rather than grades they have typically used. How does Carbon Black compare to other materials used in the same function, for example, carbon nanotubes? Carbon Black, carbon nanotubes, and graphene are carbonaceous materials, being more than 95% pure elemental carbon. If we talk about a single carbon nanotube particle compared with a single Carbon Black particle, it has been demonstrated in several scientific publications that the carbon nanotube material has better conductivity than the "traditional" Carbon Black. However, in industrial applications with typical usage of a few hundred kilograms or tons per day, many other issues need to be considered, such as handling, dispersion of the black powders, impurities, and price-performance ratio. With regard to the price-performance ratio, carbon nanotubes can generate 1.5 to two times higher conductivity for Li-ion batteries compared with the same amounts of conductive Carbon Black. However, the cost of carbon nanotubes is 10 to 20 times higher than conductive Carbon Black. Carbon nanotubes were discovered in 1991. After 25 years of development, the industrial production technology of carbon nanotubes has become mature and the basic cost is more or less stable but is still much higher than that of Carbon Black. One can assume that costs can be further reduced by economies of scale associated with increased production quantities, but to lower production costs more than 50% is a very challenging task. This also explains why most battery manufacturers still use conductive Carbon Black. We do not always consider carbon nanotubes solely as a competitive material. Carbon Black and carbon nanotubes can be combined as hybrid conductive additives for various battery applications. At Orion, integrating Carbon Black with emerging technologies/materials such as carbon nanotubes or graphene is an ongoing focus of innovation.

Two of the huge aspects that stood out to me here were 1. The rise of purely electric and automated cars and 2. The relative cost of carbon black vs. traditional nanotubes to increase battery performance. I would argue that an electric car producing firm (I wonder who that might be...) would want to lower cost, and governments would want to abide by environmental regulation, and Dr. Wei agrees:

What new trends do you anticipate and what market demands do you see evolving/changing over the next five years? The 95 grams of CO2 emission per kilometer limit for passenger cars in the EU in 2020 is a tough requirement for the automotive industry. One solution is to use advanced lead-acid batteries, as well as improved start-stop batteries, in which advanced conductive Carbon Black grades are essential. Another rising application field is the stationary energy storage lead acid battery, which requires long service life under PSOC conditions. Advanced lead-acid batteries were developed several years ago and I think it is time now to extensively promote these new batteries on the market. Another important trend is the use of highly conductive Carbon Blacks for Li-ion batteries. The global market of fully electric vehicles is expanding very rapidly, and these vehicles require Li-ion batteries with higher energy and power density. By applying the new-generation conductive Carbon Blacks, we can reduce the carbon dosage in the electrode and further increase the energy density of the batteries. Although there are some highly conductive Carbon Blacks on the market, the dispersion of these Carbon Blacks is very difficult. We need to create a better balance of dispersion and conductivity in new-generation conductive Carbon Blacks.

The last sentence was the real kicker for me. He believes that a new generation of carbon blacks need to be made and for a future proofing reason. They are not looking to introduce new tech to replace old, but to introduce it as standard in the automotive battery industry. Tesla is the best known firm in the electric powered car space. I have tried to find out whether carbon blacks are used in the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Li-Ion battery but to no avail. Here is a report on the rise of electric cars and the decline of oil where it is estimated that a third of cars on the road will be electric by 2025, and 23% of global power will come from solar by 2040, which is where carbon blacks have another huge, low cost use over carbon nanotubing.

Just to wrap up, not only do we have a strong technical basis for buying and holding, but I believe that OEC is currently trading at well below value based on future potential through power standardization across the car industry. I'd be buying from current price with an exit at the yearly low of $14.50. A target of $33 is certainly available in my opinion after all things considered.

Please let me know your thoughts below.