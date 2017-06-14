Why I Prefer These 2 REITs Over Realty Income: Part 1

These last couple of weeks I've been busy with a real estate transition, so I thought it was appropriate to stay in that state of mind with my first Seeking Alpha article of the month. I've mentioned this in several of my recent articles, so I'll go ahead and stick with the theme here: I'm trying to raise my portfolio's overall yield. Many of my holdings are the low yielding, high growth variety. I don't own many high yielders, though I believe in yield diversity just as I do sector/industry diversification. The recent sell-off in the triple net REIT space gave me an opportunity to add a couple of high yielding names to my portfolio.

This is a space that I follow fairly closely. I've considered adding physical real estate to my asset portfolio several times, but ultimately decided that property management/being a landlord is hard work with a handful of risks that I'm not willing to stomach. In other words, I've heard too many horror stories regarding delinquent tenants and exploding water heaters to make that investment. The returns via REITs tend to be less than actually owning/managing physical real estate, but they come with their own professional teams that take care of all of the nitty-gritty details that I'd rather avoid. This, in a general sense, is why I'm interested in owning REITs within my portfolio.

However, I imagine that many will be interested, and maybe even surprised, to hear that during a recent shopping spree in the beaten down triple net REIT space, I bought shares of two companies, and neither of them was named Realty Income (NYSE:O). I initiated positions of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and National Retail Properties, Inc (NYSE:NNN). In this two-part series I will explain why. In part one, I will discuss why I didn't go with the crowd favorite, Realty Income, and then I will write a follow up which covers my rationale for more bullish sentiment on NNN and STOR.

Acknowledging O's High Quality

The reason that I've decided to give O a focus ticker piece of its own is because of the extremely high quality that this company appears to offer investors. Even though I didn't buy shares a few weeks back, I spent just as much time, if not more so, on O than I did on STOR and NNN when doing my due diligence. O is widely followed by the DGI community here at Seeking Alpha, and for good reason. This company has been a blue chip REIT for decades now and I knew that it deserved my utmost attention.

O has provided investors with 562 consecutively monthly dividends. This streak dates back to the company's founding in 1969; it's this type of performance that backs up O's claim to "The Monthly Dividend Company" title. Throughout this dividend streak O has produced a compound average annual dividend growth rate of 4.7%. This may not sound like much, but when you combine the high yield offered by this REIT with this regular annual income growth, you quickly begin to see impressive performance in terms of yield on cost.

What's more, O isn't simply a yield play. The company boasts a 16.9% compound average total return since its 1994 NYSE listing. This means that over the last 23 years, an investment in this stock has doubled approximately every 17 quarters. It's rare to find such great long-term total return results alongside an extremely reliable monthly dividend. Since 1994 O has been unique in offering conservative, income oriented investors returns that rival those of companies existing in more speculative, high growth areas of the market. So, it should come to no surprise to anyone why O is sometimes said to have a "cult following." Cult, or no cult, this stock has surely garnered the attention of those looking for reliable income and it will likely continue to do so until it's incredible monthly dividend streak is broken (which I don't expect to happen anytime soon).

A Valuation Issue

It's easy to become enamored when looking at past results that Realty Income has produced, in terms of capital appreciation and income growth. I get it. However, as much as I like O as an income producing vehicle, I'm not willing to ignore the valuation in the present. Looking at the F.A.S.T. Graphs provided below, you can see that O remains overvalued when looking at its long-term normal FFO multiple, even though the stock has fallen to more reasonable levels when considering the short-term premium placed on shares. Personally, I'm much more interested in the long-term graph since the higher short-term multiple seems to have come from the market's insatiable thirst for yield and I don't think this is a sustainable mindset for the long-term (rates are rising and I believe many investors have piled into reliable equities as bond substitutes due to the T.I.N.A. situation, meaning, "there is no alternative").

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Even after its recent decline from $72 to $55 (or, 24%), O shares continue to trade at a fairly steep premium relative to its historical norms. O is currently trading at approximately 18.5x the midpoint of 2017 FFO guidance while the company's long-term (20 year) normal FFO multiple is 15.2x. Even a few weeks back when the stock was trading in the low $55/high $54 dollar range the stock was still trading at 18.1x the midpoint of 2017 guidance. I strongly considered buying O and these prices, but decided to continue to wait for a premium that is more in-line with the historical average.

In recent years this normal FFO multiple has risen in a low rate environment; O's 5 and 10-year normal FFO multiples are 18.7 and 17x, respectively. So yes, if you're looking at the stock on a relatively short-term basis, the $56 price tag available today is in-line with fair value; however, I'm taking a longer-term view as rates normalize and would much rather pay 15-17x O's FFO for shares. This would mean a share price in the $45-$51 range.

It'll be interesting to see if O reaches that target in the near future. I sold my O position in July of 2016 for $69.95, believing that shares were grossly overvalued. Back then, the stock was trading for more than 25x FFO. Ever since then I've been hoping to buy back those shares at a more acceptable price point. I miss O's reliable, monthly dividend in my income stream. However, I haven't had the opportunity to do so yet, though this recent weakness has brought shares quite close to my target price.

So, What Are The Risks?

I think that O deserves a premium valuation due to its illustrious past, but with that said, I also have concerns about O's future due to the quickly changing physical retail landscape. I know this won't be a very popular statement with REIT/income oriented investors, but I've even wondered if I'm using flawed reasoning here with regard to placing a premium valuation on O. If the "death of retail" is to be believed, then it doesn't really matter how great a manager is at selecting properties, negotiating contracts, etc, because he/she won't be able to achieve alpha fighting an uphill battle against disrupted supply and demand metrics in the physical retail space. In other words, while O's management has proven itself to be top notch, the headwinds in the physical retail environment may be too much for them to overcome due to shifting consumer sentiment and behavior in the marketplace. I worry that growth like O investors have been used to in the past is simply no longer possible.

Now, I can't say for certain to what extent the physical retail operators are in danger. I think it's pretty obvious there is a massive shift going on in many consumer facing industries, with e-Commerce taking market share that is really hurting traditional brick and mortar operators. I don't think that we'll ever transition to a society where we're ordering all of our goods online and there are no brick and mortar options; however, I think it's wishful thinking at best, to assume that the problem that we've seen in the retail space over the last couple of years isn't something that investors in retail and retail related real estate ought to be concerned about.

When thinking about the potential disruption that the e-Commerce revolution pioneered by Amazon could do to Realty Income I looked over the company's portfolio to see how much of it might be at risk. 81.9% of the company's portfolio is comprised of retail industries. Now, obviously that doesn't mean that 81.9% of O's business is in danger. Here is a link to the portfolio broken down, industry by industry. I've gone through the list and tried to determine which industries are most exposed to future disruption. Obviously this is a speculative game to play, but in the end, I think it's clear that O may not be as safe of an investment as many like to believe.

Industry Percentage Apparel Stores 1.3% Automative Parts 1.2% Consumer Electronics 0.3% Convience Stores 9.9% Dollar Storse 11.1% Drug Stores 8.00% Financial Services 2.2% General Merchandise 2.0% Grocery Stores 3.60% Office Supplies 0.30% Pet Supplies and Services 0.6% Sporting Goods 1.6% Wholesale Clubs 3.3%

As you can see, approximately 45% of the company's real estate portfolio is exposed to industries that I believe to be at high risk of continued disruption. Does this mean that 45% of these businesses will fail? No. But, it does mean that a fraction of them might and this could lead towards lower occupancy rates and therefore, lower cash flows and a more inefficient business model for O.

Really, I think it comes down to the old small business adage, "location, location, location." Even if certain businesses struggles, if O has done well in selecting blue chip properties in high traffic areas, it shouldn't have any trouble transforming that location into one that is more attractive to consumers moving forward. Occupancy has never really been a problem for this company in the past, so even though I'm a bit concerned with certain areas of its portfolio, I'll admit that these concerns could very well end up being entirely unfounded. However, I'm not willing to but capital at risk just because of past performance alone. What's more, even after recent weakness, O is still trading at a premium to its long-term FFO/share multiple and sports a dividend yield less than what I'd like to receive from a REIT investment.

Ultimately, It's Not The Company That Concerns Me, But The Stock

The reason that I sold O last year, and the reason that I haven't repurchased my stake, isn't because of significant fears regarding this company. Sure, I've laid out some concerns above that I think investors should consider; however, I don't think we're at the point yet where O, as a company, should be entirely re-evaluated by the market. What I mean, is that I don't think this company's fair value premium has meaningfully changed over the last couple of years, nor do I think it should be adjusted lower in the near future. The long-term normal 15x FFO multiple that the market has placed on O continues to seem fair to me. If I really thought that the majority of physical retail was going the way of the Dodo, the fair value premium that I would be markedly lower.

Now, I just have to wait for the market's exuberance regarding strong, reliable yields in this ZIRP market environment to subside so that I can purchase shares at a fair price. I've been waiting for this moment for sometime now and it appears that we're getting close with the stock down over 20% from recent highs. I still expect another two interest rate increases this year (June and December), and probably two or three more next year, so maybe that'll be enough to push the stock's price down to where I'd like to see it.

Looking at the long-term graph above, we see that the last opportunity that investors had to buy O at fair value, at least according to it's long-term FFO average multiple, was late 2013/early 2014 when the stock dipped down to $37/share. It came close again in 2015 at 16.5x FFO; this is a multiple that I would feel comfortable paying for shares.

For me, a fair price at which I'd feel comfortable beginning to build a position of O in today's market is $51.50 or so, which represents a 17x multiple on 2017 FFO guidance. At this price, the company's dividend yield would be 4.91%. This price represents a premium to the company's long-term normal FFO multiple and doesn't quite reach my 5% yield target; however, at the end of the day, I think O's quality is high enough to validate paying a premium…and would I really want to miss out on this company for 0.09% on the dividend yield?

I think a really attractive value for O would be somewhere in the mid $40s. This would be getting down to that long-term 15x average. If O's stock price should fall to that level anytime soon on continued retail related woes or a FED headline, I would be more than happy to buy a full position in this company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR, NNN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.