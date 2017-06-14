Innovation Pharmaceuticals (Cellceutix): Still Hopeless, Still Worthless

On June 7th, Cellceutix issued a press release detailing plans to change its name to the factually incorrect Innovation Pharmaceuticals, along with a ticker change from CTIX to IPIX. On the following day, Cellceutix / Innovation Pharmaceuticals hosted a hype-filled conference call in which management essentially rehashed the company's failed development efforts while providing essentially nothing new of material substance. We believe the theatrics associated with the name change and conference call were little more than a very transparent attempt to reboot the now-broken Cellceutix stock promotion since the company is already technically insolvent, and we are confident this effort will fail like all of their previous efforts.

This report will provide an update of our own in response to IPIX's conference call, and we believe our research contains significantly new and more relevant information for IPIX investors than what was contained on the IPIX call itself. Specific topics we will discuss include:

The continuing deterioration of IPIX's balance sheet and the accelerating, dangerous liquidity position the company now faces as it dances with imminent bankruptcy.

Why IPIX apparently still cannot uplist to a major exchange, despite what management said on the conference call.

Why IPIX's cash burn forecasts are too low and the company will be unable to complete meaningful R&D trials since it is out of cash.

How IPIX's clinical pipeline is composed of nearly worthless assets that it appears no large pharma company wants anything to do with.

The specific event path through which IPIX stock will trade down to fair value of zero.

Mako Research has been the axe on IPIX for nearly the last two years since we published our first report on the stock, which debunked every single aspect of the bull case. Shares have fallen 66% since then vs. a biotech market that has fallen only 16%, as measured by the XBI. Lately, the XBI has increased substantially, but IPIX has continued to fall no matter what management does. Clearly, investors have lost faith in IPIX and its management team despite a strong biotech bull market where many other biotech stocks are making new highs.

Investors may wish to reread our first two reports before continuing with this report:

Cellceutix: Empty Office, Unviable 'Science', Misleading Disclosures, 96% Downside

Cellceutix: Financing Partners Arrested For Alleged Ponzi Scheme, Company Faces Risk Of Death Spiral Liquidity Crunch

Innovation Pharmaceuticals is Functionally Insolvent Right Now

Previously we stated that IPIX "faces the risk of a death spiral liquidity crunch" and would end up at $0.00 just like CEO Leo Ehrlich's past company Statsure Diagnostics. Since we published our last report in January, 2017, IPIX's financial situation has deteriorated even further and they have tried to pivot away from the previous story of Brillacidan, so an update is in order. Today we believe IPIX's financial situation has never been more precarious, and that the company is now even closer to the imminent financial death spiral we predicted. Those wishing to know what a death spiral looks like in practice should refer to the charts of (NASDAQ:NWBO), (NASDAQ:OHRP), AND (NYSEMKT:CRMD), among many others, all of which were part of the same vintage of extremely low quality biotech stocks that temporarily rose to prominence around the same time IPIX peaked. None of these companies stood the test of time, and IPIX won't either. Longs can do themselves a favor by getting out now before IPIX trades for pennies on its way to zero.

Let me explain with irrefutable math of how close IPIX is to bankruptcy:

The "Current Ratio" is a classic financial analysis tool to predict company bankruptcy and financial distress. This ratio measures a company's solvency by comparing their short-term liquidity (assets) relative to their short-term liabilities, which are near-term cash demands the company faces.

As of the most recently reported balance sheet on March 31, 2017 IPIX listed $5.74m in total current assets against a whopping $9.329m of current liabilities, which means their Current Ratio is a staggeringly low 0.61x (the math for this calculation is "current assets/current liabilities"). I estimate that this means that IPIX will require at least $3.58m of additional cash just to be in a position to meet their short-term liquidity needs - I say at least because these are trailing numbers, and IPIX continues to burn cash at an alarming rate. The numbers IPIX faces today are likely much worse because we are almost near the end of 2Q. This low current ratio also means, by the textbook definition, that IPIX is "insolvent" right now.

Surprisingly, this was not always the case at IPIX and the trend of this solvency measurement is alarming for IPIX shareholders. As you can see in this chart, IPIX's estimated current ratio used to be >1x before their current financial distress materialized, as we've been predicting all along. This also indicates to me that IPIX management knows that running a company with insufficient cash to fund their short-term liabilities is obviously not a good idea, yet they have been apparently unable to do anything about it.

Simultaneously, we can also see on this chart that IPIX's estimated total debt load has increased to the point that it is now nearly 2x the value of the company's balance sheet equity at 170.9%. Clearly nobody is going to lend a single dollar to a cash burning biotech penny stock with no tangible balance sheet value and no prospects of generating revenue, so we can be sure there is no debt capital coming in to save the company here.

I also showed in my last report that IPIX's guidance of $4m operational cash burn and $10m cash burn for trials over the next 12 months is hopelessly low and inaccurate. If we use the more realistic operational cash burn estimate of $2m a quarter, that means IPIX will burn $8m in cash just for corporate operations over the next 12 months. Then, even if we assume management's guidance for $10m spent on trials over 12 months is accurate (even though this management team has failed on just about everything since the inception of the company, and despite the fact we know this number is unrealistically low based on IPIX's own 10Q disclosures) that means IPIX will burn AT LEAST $18m over the next 12 months.

As of the just published 10Q filing, IPIX notes they apparently only have $16m left on their Aspire equity line indicating they now have <12 months until they run out of cash even if the Aspire line is 100% utilized. This doesn't even account for the fact that IPIX currently has a $3.5m hole in their balance sheet that they need to fix just to be able to pay their short term liabilities and bring their current ratio back to a sustainable 1x or higher - in other words, the actual cash required to keep IPIX afloat as a going concern is well over $20m and perhaps as high as $25m - and the company has no avenue through which to obtain this financing, while at the same time its cash burn is accelerating. This is how donuts are made in the stock market.

We can see IPIX's current financial distress showing up in a number of curious ways. First of all we can see that IPIX is simply stretching their payables/bills as their payables increased by $1m just in the past 3 months - stretching payables is in fact what companies undergoing financial distress frequently do. This trend is clearly not sustainable and is at best a short-term Band-Aid which smart investors can see right through.

Secondly, there is an interesting section in the latest IPIX 10Q which investors would be wise to pay attention to:

"Management believes that the amounts available from Aspire Capital and under the Company's effective Form S-3 shelf registration statement as well as any potential future Form S-1 filing to register the sale of its securities will be sufficient to fund the Company's operations for the next 12 months."

This reads to me as IPIX management admitting that the Aspire capital line is insufficient to keep the company alive for the next 12 months and that if management has their way, IPIX stock will experience very significant and accelerating dilution in the near future. This further supports my points, estimates and math above, though I don't believe that IPIX will actually be able to raise any amount of equity capital as institutional investors are no doubt aware that IPIX has an unviable pipeline and is run by the lowest quality biotech team I have ever seen, in my view.

Lastly, IPIX has already admitted they are halting or postponing progress on trials for Brilacidin for ABSSSI since it will take $30m and two years to run the Phase 3 for this. First, this is another example of their lack of cash and unviable financial position impairing any remote hope for shareholders. IPIX doesn't have enough cash to pay their current bills let alone an extra $30m and two years.

Perhaps more importantly though, I believe it is quite telling that IPIX failed to attract any credible partner to help fund this small Phase 3. Surely if this was the blockbuster that management claims, at least one credible pharma company somewhere on Earth would have some interest in fronting the $30m as part of a JV or for royalty payments. Importantly, it seems zero pharma companies of any kind have stepped forward with interest.

At a minimum, if you believe IPIX can successfully dilute shareholders yet again we think it would be very wise for anyone considering an investment in IPIX to wait until this dilution occurs, as it represents a very large and enduring overhang on the stock. Consider particularly that the stock actually went DOWN after IPIX's hype call - this is very likely because shareholders are tired of hearing excuses and vague promises. The price action further indicates that an equity deal at a more favorable price is very unlikely.

The bottom line is this: IPIX is in financial distress, which is getting worse, and their R&D budget is a joke without a punchline. IPIX simply doesn't have enough cash on hand to fund their promises. Even if they did have the capital, their guidance for $10m of total R&D spend on trials is a joke when spread thinly across the multiple different, early stage compounds they are working on. If anyone thinks real research is going on with a few million per drug over the course of a year, they are delusional, as that amount is a miniscule drop in the bucket in a world where the average cost to develop a new drug through trials is $2.6 BILLION.

More importantly, if any of these compounds had value and any big pharma company cared at all, IPIX is STILL in far too precarious a financial position for anyone to take them seriously. If any big pharma company in fact had real interest in the compounds, the smart and obvious move is to just sit back and wait for IPIX to file bankruptcy and then pick up those same compounds for pennies. Tiny, cash-burning biotech penny stocks with insufficient cash to fund their short-term needs are never in a strong negotiating position.

With what I believe is obviously zero hope of signing any deal with big pharma to bring cash into the company, I believe IPIX now has their back against the wall and will try to raise capital imminently, most likely at heinous terms, if a deal is even possible (which I doubt). Given what I believe is a fundamentally worthless set of compounds in their pipeline (more on this below), and a greedy and incompetent management team, it's likely that IPIX will fail to raise the $20-25m in capital they need to have any hope of being taken seriously. At that point IPIX will run out of cash and the stock will vaporize leaving current investors with 100% losses.

Unsurprisingly, this has not gotten past the smart investors who have been selling IPIX and moved onto better stocks, as IPIX stock has now fallen approximately 82.5% from its peak of $4.80… so far. Remember that as IPIX stock continues its steady march lower, that when it falls below $0.25 per share, IPIX's equity line with Aspire disappears completely and, since IPIX's current ratio is <1x, that means IPIX will implode and go bankrupt essentially immediately if IPIX stock continues falling.

Note that this ignores the risk that the SEC halts IPIX - a second way for the Aspire equity line to go away. Since IPIX has insufficient cash to fund their current liabilities, this would also mean essentially instant checkmate and bankruptcy by my estimates.

As a short seller there are multiple "shots on goal" here for IPIX to vaporize and implode to $0 at any moment.

IPIX Uplisting Seems Impossible

Another failed promise to IPIX shareholders is that the company would uplist to the NASDAQ exchange and get off the OTC exchange where Pump and Dumps run amok. This is something which IPIX has been touting for at least 4 years now so as far as I can tell. We can see however that, based on this excellent summary and analysis of IPIX, that the stock currently (still) does not appear to meet many of the NASDAQ listing requirements by my own estimates, which seems to make an uplisting impossible.

Based on the latest 10Q, IPIX only lists $1.183m of shareholder equity, which appears far below the NASDAQ $5m minimum in the chart above based on my view. We can also see that IPIX's $0.81 per share stock price is below the minimum bid/ask price which NASDAQ also requires. There are many issues with IPIX but even at a one minute glance I estimate that an uplisting for IPIX seems simply not possible.

We're not even sure why management is still talking about an uplist given that they had all the chances in the world to get this done when the stock was at higher prices, and because now it's clearly very unlikely. Is IPIX management intentionally misleading the investment community once again or are they simply inept and unable to execute on basic goals? Anyone can uplist a stock, all you have to do is meet very basic requirements that any viable company should be able to meet and then fill out some paperwork, it's really not that hard.

A Promotion by Any Other Name…

…would smell just as foul.

As we mentioned above, Cellceutix recently changed its name to Innovation Pharmaceuticals. The name change, which likely amounts to little more than a PR stunt to juice a lagging stock price, drew a mixed reaction from the investment community, including from Mako Research:

'Tis but thy name that is my enemy;

Thou art thyself, though not an Innovator.

What's Innovation? It is nor press release, nor hype,

Nor false disclosures, nor ties to alleged ponzi scheme financiers, nor any other part

Belonging to Leo Ehrlich. O, be some other name!

What's in a name? that which we call a promotion

By any other name would smell as foul;

So Cellceutix would, were it not Cellceutix call'd,

Retain that endless stench which it owes

Without that title.

- Mako Research channeling our inner Shakespeare

If the intention was to create a name that accurately captures the position the company is in, IPIX failed miserably. As we've shown in prior reports and will further elaborate on below, there is nothing remarkable about the Cellceutix asset pipeline, nor is there any reason to believe anything innovative is occurring at IPIX, in our view.

The Asset Shuffle

During our research, two things were abundantly clear:

This is not the first stock promotion rodeo for Ehrlich and Menon

Quoting our original report:

"Menon is part of the Leo Ehrlich and Eugene Seymour triad of value destruction that has created substantial shareholder losses at Nanoviricides. Ehrlich and Seymour were previously responsible for the public company wipeout at StatSure Diagnostic Systems, a hyped-up company in the 1990s that ultimately went to zero after stringing investors along for years."

We will give credit where is due - it is our strong impression at Mako Research that Ehrlich and Menon gained valuable stock promotion experience during their earlier rodeos. Specifically, we think it's clear they've likely learned that you never want to put all your eggs in one basket - you always want to have several stories in the air that you can discuss, so that if one of them fails, your shareholder base will have something else to fall back on as they cling to hope for any impossibly remote type of positive outcome. Admittedly, this form of stock promotion does create extra work for the promoters (because they have to create more than one ridiculous story line), but it also results in a more stable, long-term stock promotion, which is what we believe is occurring at IPIX, i.e., the fact that IPIX is trying so hard to convince shareholders there are multiple potential value drivers in the pipeline is the only reason the stock is not already at zero.

We will show below that none of Cellceutix's "assets" have achieved anything noteworthy - in fact to the contrary, Cellceutix appears to us to be primarily a public relations firm that talks about its "assets" a lot but doesn't seem particularly serious about advancing these drugs in robust clinical trials.

Why do we think IPIX is above all a public relations firm?

Because IPIX issues more press releases than any other biotech we've ever seen. We tracked out the full press release history on the IPIX website going back to early 2010 (as far back as possible) and saw that IPIX had issued 240 PRs by our count - which works out to about one press release every 11 days.

This for a company that has zero drugs through Phase 3 and, far as we can tell, has never signed a meaningful strategic partnership with a large pharma company. Zero. Zip. Zilch. Nada.

What has IPIX even been doing since early 2010? Besides issuing a lot of fluff PRs, that is.

We've been hearing about the Brilacidin Phase 2 since 2013, but the company has been unable to enroll a Phase 3 or find a partner. IPIX investors should be asking themselves, what's taking so long? And in fact, the Phase 3 was just shelved.

Likewise, Prurisol has been discussed since 2013 - where is the Phase 3? Where is the partner?

We've been hearing about Kevetrin since 2010 - given a full 7 years so far, why has this not entered a Phase 3 trial by now? Where is the partner?

Stop issuing press releases and do something, IPIX!

The dirty little secret - and something we already believed about IPIX - is that biotech companies engaging in stock promotions don't actually want to enroll Phase 3 trials! Why? Because if (in this case, when) their drugs fail those trials, the story ends. Kaput. Game over.

Ask yourselves this - if IPIX were sitting on the supposedly "innovative" pipeline they claim why has it been so hard for the company to advance ANY of these drugs through Phase 3 over the last 4-7 years, respectively, since IPIX began discussing them? Instead we get endless press releases from a company that lacks tangible and meaningful results.

Which brings us to point #2…

Cellceutix's "pipeline" is a collection of essentially worthless assets that are being recycled into the public markets

Brilacidin A Failed Compound, Predecessor Company Went Bankrupt

For background it may be surprising and new information to some investors that Brilacidin used to be part of Polymedix, a company that went through Chapter 7 liquidation after failing and becoming insolvent. The bankruptcy occurred in 2013 when just about any biotech under the sun could raise financing, yet Polymedix instead failed and went bankrupt. Tellingly, no large pharma company wanted to acquire Polymedix prior to the bankruptcy, nor did they apparently view Brilacidin as an asset worth acquiring out of liquidation during the bankruptcy proceedings.

Apparently, big pharma didn't want this asset at all! And now it's part of IPIX, which has been issuing press releases for years but never bothered to advance the drug through Phase 3. I think that tells you all you need to know.

Kevetrin: Still not Worth Discussing

In our original article, we discussed at length why Kevetrin would fail in clinical trials, and how we had little confidence in a drug that was created by Krishna Menon, who we continue to believe faces a host of unanswered questions about his involvement in a variety of activities we view as likely unethical (see our original report). IPIX could of course prove us wrong by enrolling and completing a robust Phase 3 study for Kevetrin, but we're confident that will never happen, so we don't see any reason to discuss the drug until then. We reiterate our fair value of zero for Kevetrin.

Prurisol Already Failed

In the case of Prurisol, we refer to Adam Feuerstein's excellent take down about this drug, which failed miserably in clinical trials. We recommend investors read the entire Feuerstein article but for convenience we quote the key parts from the report below:

What I found was a cavernous disparity between how Cellceutix describes the Prurisol efficacy and safety data collected to date in psoriasis patients and what the actual data show. (Cellceutix doesn't make it easy to find the real Prurisol data, not surprisingly.) Cellceutix says a Phase 2 study of Prurisol in psoriasis patients was a success and achieved its primary endpoint. The actual data show Prurisol study failed, unless your threshold for success is met by throwing a dart against a wall and then drawing the bullseye around it. I believe Cellceutix withheld important, negative data from the Prurisol Phase 2 study from investors. And the data the company did report was exaggerated, in my opinion.

We agree with Feuerstein and have nothing to add on Prurisol. This drug failed and appears to be worth nothing.

In summary, all our research continues to show us that the three compounds IPIX is touting all seem to be obviously without any value at all.

A Few Suggestions

I've been accused of all kinds of unsavory things by investors long IPIX and by the company itself, which we believe holds the record for the most desperate and hilarious press release of all-time (we printed it out and included it on our wall of shame), so I'm going to end this report on a positive note with two constructive suggestions for the Board of Directors at Cellceutix. It's not too late for the directors at this company to avoid having their own reputations tarnished when IPIX collapses and goes to zero, but they must act quickly.

Constructive Suggestion 1: Replace the entire management team immediately

This almost goes without saying at this point but I'm going to say it: the management team at IPIX is inept or worse.

A few specifics:

Despite a supposedly "world-class" pipeline, Cellceutix management has failed to sign any meaningful partnerships with big pharma companies over the entire lifetime of the company. IPIX was founded in 2007, so this management team has had a decade of time in which to accomplish something meaningful and they haven't. Despite a very strong capital markets environment for biotech companies in recent years, Cellceutix has been unable to raise any meaningful amount of capital and now faces a liquidity crunch with what I estimate is insufficient capital to even fund near-term liabilities. This precarious position was exacerbated after Cellceutix's key financing partner was recently indicted on allegations of being a ponzi scheme. What I view as repeated false and misleading disclosures in SEC documents from the management team. The uplist that never came. Ehrlich talked about it for years and nothing happened; IPIX still trades OTC. We believe it will never uplist. Lack of open market share purchases despite excessively high compensation for insiders. I estimate that Ehrlich and Menon combined made almost a million dollars in combined total compensation in 2016, despite the shares losing 13% of their value in 2016, and being down another 29% YTD in 2017. If it's so cheap, why haven't they made large six-figure open market buys with their own money? We think they can afford it, so what gives?

If the Board of Directors at Cellceutix is truly concerned with creating shareholder value, they should immediately replace Leo Ehrlich and Krishna Menon with more qualified executives. Given the massive amount of value destruction that has occurred with Ehrlich and Menon at the helm of Cellceutix, anything less than completely removing them from the company should be viewed by Cellceutix investors as an admission that the board of directors:

Doesn't care about the share price. Has no desire to create shareholder value and is primarily interested in enriching themselves. Actively supports the underperformance of Menon and Ehrlich and has no plans to hold them accountable for repeated failures. Are not truly independent directors and may be violating their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

Constructive Suggestion 2: Reverse split the stock

It's no secret that the majority of investors shy away from sub-$1 stocks, and as we've seen, it would be impossible for IPIX to uplist to the NASDAQ with the current share price. The board of directors at Cellceutix could easily fix this problem by executing a reverse split to increase the dollar value per share of the stock. We suggest a 1:7 reverse split ratio, which at the current Cellceutix quote would result in a share price of ~$6 per share.

Notably, this $6 per share quote would be above the $5 threshold that most large institutional mutual funds require to invest in small cap stocks, as well as meet the listing criteria for NASDAQ. Even we can admit that the presence of a large institutional investor in Cellceutix stock would likely strengthen the bull case, but we believe this would only be possible if a reverse split were to occur, resulting in a price per share that institutions consider investable. In fact, we believe that increasing the share price and garnering capital support from institutional investors would likely be the only way that IPIX can avoid going bankrupt based on the math we outlined above, and we consider a reverse split absolutely critical to achieving this.

We encourage all Cellecutix investors to contact the board of directors at Cellceutix and demand these constructive suggestions be put in place immediately. Remember this is YOUR company as shareholders and you can reach YOUR company at:

978-921-4125 / info@cellceutix.com

No Innovation Here

Despite some fancy footwork and what we view as enough "fake news" style press releases to make even President Trump blush, we continue to believe it is obvious that nothing innovative is occurring at IPIX. The company continues to face an ever worsening liquidity crisis, and it should be clear now to everyone that big pharma has zero interest in the company's compounds. We reiterate our call: IPIX will end at zero.