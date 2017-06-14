U.S. Inflation Turned To Deflation In May, Dropping 0.1%

by: Tipswatch

Summary

12-month inflation has dipped to 1.9%, down from 2.7% in February.

Core inflation is up 1.7% over the last year, also in a downward trend.

Will the Federal Reserve back off on interest rate increases? Not likely today, but possible in the future if this trend continues.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers decreased 0.1% in May on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, 'headline' inflation rose 1.9%.

The May number is significant for a couple of reasons: 1) the consensus estimate was for 0.0% inflation, so this is a downside miss, and 2) 12-month inflation has now dipped below 2.0% for the first time in six months.

The BLS noted that a 2.7% decrease in the energy index was the main contributor to the monthly fall. The cost of gasoline fell 6.2% in the month, and fuel oil prices fell 6.4%. Apparel prices also fell sharply in May, down 0.8%. Also falling were prices for new and used vehicles, both down 0.2%.

Food prices, however, rose 0.2% and are up a moderate 0.9% over the last 12 months.

Core inflation, which removes food and energy from the equation, was up 0.1% in May and rose 1.7% over the last 12 months. Year-over-year core inflation has now fallen below 2.0% for two consecutive months. Inflation is waning in mid 2017, as this chart clearly shows:

What this means for inflation-protected investments. Holders of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and I Bonds are also interested in non-seasonally adjusted inflation, which is used to adjust the principal balances on TIPS and set future interest rates for I Bonds. May's inflation index was set at 244.733, up 0.09% from April.

This means that principal balances on TIPS will rise 0.09% in July. Here are the new inflation indexes for all TIPS.

The variable interest rate on I Bonds will be reset November 1, based on non-seasonally adjusted inflation from March to September 2017. So far, two months into this period, non-seasonally adjusted inflation has increased 0.38%. Here are the numbers:

What this means for future interest rates. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its key short-term interest rate today by 0.25%, to a range of 1.00% to 1.25%. I think today's inflation numbers won't change that, but certainly will remove pressure for any 'surprise' interest rate increases in the near future. The central bank will release a statement and economic forecasts at 2 p.m.

Could the Fed back off in the face of waning inflation? Michael Ashton, who writes on inflation, tweeted this a few minutes ago:

The Fed funds rate is too low and almost certainly rises today. But with a sudden zig in CPI...it wouldn't SHOCK me if they delayed.

- Michael Ashton (@inflation_guy) June 14, 2017

As it stands, the consensus view is that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates today and then once more in 2017. But if inflation continues on a downward slope, rate increases could be off the table.

