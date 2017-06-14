GE Changes Leaders: 3 Key Issues For The Stock

Background

I wrote a GE (NYSE:GE) article on April 21, with the stock at $29.55. The title was GE: Another IBM. This was not praise for GE. My first IBM (NYSE:IBM) article, from July 13, 2013, was IBM And The Media Attempt To Obscure Its Declining Business Results. My most recent IBM article was written this April 19 and was also bearish, with the stock at $160, down from about $170 in 2013.

All these declining share prices have, of course, occurred in the context of a raging bull market for large cap stocks. IBM at least has two attractive features as a stock that GE lacks. One is a consistent focus on one industry: information technology. The other is a depressed P/E relative to the DJIA (NYSEARCA:DIA) using GAAP. In contrast, the point of my GE article was that as with IBM, GE also uses obfuscation to try to hide its declining business results; and that looked at as fairly as an outsider can, there was no reason to expect to generate alpha from a new money buy of GE even at the seemingly depressed share price of $29.55 or so.

Now, GE has rallied a bit, closing at $28.45 Tuesday on the heels of its announcement that Jeff Immelt is being replaced both as CEO, and, several months later, Chairman of GE by a GE veteran, John Flannery. Along with hope for a better operating result, this executive change has raised hopes for GE to become less of a conglomerate via one of more spin-offs or similar maneuvers that, it is hoped, would allow GE's parts to be viewed as worth more than today's whole enterprise.

While nobody really knows the future for this venerable and iconic name, my cautious-to-negative view of GE stock remains unchanged at this point. The three major reasons involve:

issues with the board

better investment alternatives in manufacturing stocks

weaker balance sheet and operations than is desirable.

Here's some detail on each of these points.

The board

1. The reshuffle

There are two things here that look discordant.

One is that given all the problems GE has had in the Immelt era, it should follow best practices and split the CEO and Chairman positions. Mr. Flannery is no doubt a talented, hard-working gentleman, but he's no Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Howard Schultz, etc. He's an untested CEO, and he should not be in charge of the board of directors, which is charged with overseeing the CEO and his management team and strategy on behalf of outside shareholders.

This is a negative.

Mr. Flannery's background at GE involved many roles; the major ones related to (sequentially, per the announcement):

evaluating risk for leveraged buy-outs

corporate restructuring and workouts

led GE's Equity business in Latin America and the overall GE Capital business for Argentina and Chile

President and CEO of GE Equity

responsible for the Asia Pacific region for GE Capital.

That's not bad, and he certainly does have operations experience. However, given that background, my second concern about the reshuffle comes from a less-noticed part of the same announcement: "Jeff Bornstein, current CFO, has also been promoted to Vice Chair of GE."

Given that GE is now mostly a "real" company and only in a minority fashion a finance company, why is the board placing financial people in the chair and vice-chair positions?

That should raise some eyebrows about what's coming next.

2. It's the board that allowed all the bad stuff to happen, and it's mostly not changing

Take the Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) deal. Why is a company that's involved in growing a high-tech medical business and high-tech wind power systems paying a premium to get involved in the gritty 20th century business of getting oil and gas out of the ground? This is no small bolt-on deal. Going forward, it's small consolation that at least BHI and GE Oil & Gas will be a new public company - but it's difficult to see why BHI had much value to GE in the first place. Per a CNBC article last year:

The companies say their projected performance is based on a conservative estimate that oil prices will return to $60 a barrel by 2019, but said the deal makes sense even if crude remains depressed.

That last phrase appears dubious to me.

More broadly, the review of GE's M&A strategy and tactical execution that I did in my April article explains a lot about why the total return from this name has been so poor for so long.

This is the board's fault. It is also, of course, Mr. Immelt's fault, but we all make mistakes as individuals. The point of a group of business stars, i.e. the board of a DJIA stock, is to protect shareholders if a CEO errs - even if the CEO is also the Chairman. Every board member has one vote, and it could be that this board did not think too deeply about what was going on.

If nothing is changing, and the board is now chaired and vice-chaired by finance guys, why should investors now jump on board this stock?

Who needs GE when better purer-play stocks are available?

GE is still a lot of different companies with limited synergies between them. It's a medical products company; it's an oil and gas extraction company; it's a jet engine company; it's a finance company; it's no longer an appliance company; it's a wind power company; etc.

Yet there are superior oil and gas companies, and probably superior companies in the finance sector, with stocks priced suitably. In healthcare, a recent GE presentation mentioned only about 18% operating margins expected in this segment for 2017 (slide 6). That's weak, especially if this number did not include attributable debt, dilution from stock-based compensation, etc. So there are certainly better healthcare companies, with countless ones now with reasonable valuations.

Among both conglomerates and other industrial companies, some of which operate in different sectors of the metal-bending field, my preferences would include United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) and Deere (NYSE:DE), which I am long; and Honeywell (NYSE:HON), Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), which I do not own. These are some of many names that growth-and-income investors may consider, that have positive sales and earnings trends and positive stock charts.

As for financial companies, it's difficult to evaluate the remaining parts of GE's finance division. I discussed this division in the April article. It might be reasonable to say that most investors would rather have a pure play, whether a bank, a credit card company, whatever, rather than own GE and be exposed to the risks of the remaining financial aspects of the company, knowing that it's not large enough to provide a lot of rewards to shareholders any time soon, but it is large enough to do some damage if a recession hits.

What are GE's asset value and earnings power?

Companies can have assets worth a great deal but negative operating earnings, or earnings with not much asset base apart from the know-how, market position etc. that produce the earnings. In the good old (depressed) days for new money investors, you routinely got both even from high quality stocks. Not anymore. The goal now, apart from pure bubble investing, is to get the strong earnings stream in markets that favor growth, and get appreciating value considerations when that's in favor. (Longer-term positions can excel in either mode.)

On the other hand, one wants to avoid stocks that have neither much asset value nor a lot of earnings power. GE appears to fit here, as I discussed in more detail in my April article. Briefly, beginning with asset value...

Evidence that GE is overvalued on an asset basis

Using data from E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC), year-end equity for GE peaked near $131 B as of 12/31/13. This declined all the way to $76 B as of 12/31/16.

It declined again, to $74.5 B as of 3/31/17.

Of that $74.5 B, goodwill comprises $70.3 B and net intangibles comprised $16.5 B. So, tangible equity was more than $12 B negative. This is not the GE of old. Experts in GE's deal will have to opine on the quality of the goodwill carried on the balance sheet.

A partial offset to the book value analysis is the $85 B subtraction for Treasury common stock; GAAP is tough-minded on these financial engineering matters in an inflationary age. But you can round and round on these matters, as GE has certainly bought back a lot of stock above its current trading range - a sign of either clueless or manipulative management.

With a market cap around $250 B, GE appears overvalued to yours truly on an asset basis.

Then there are earnings.

What's the real earnings power of GE?

It is difficult to say. E-Trade shows this as the 5-year trend (2012-16) in EPS excluding "extra items:"

1.38 0.73 0.92 0.14 1.00

This is the 5-year trend under GAAP:

1.29 1.27 1.50 (0.62) 0.89

So investors have to guess.

My question is, why bother?

Something similar is seen looking at the 5-quarter trend, beginning with non-GAAP EPS:

0.03 0.36 0.23 0.39 0.10

And then GAAP:

(0.01) 0.30 0.22 0.39 0.07

No trend here, either.

Is changing the CEO and a few months later the Chair, and adding the CFO as Vice Chair, going to change this?

If one is not invested in GE, why join as a shareholder now? Why not go with a purer play with a stronger chart pattern and a stronger earnings pattern?

Time to sum up and add additional observations.

GE as an old-line company but a work in progress

GE has made numerous contributions to society over the years. Its fields, including energy, have potential both for growth and technical innovation; presumably GE can be amongst the lead innovators in those fields. Simply put, GE does not look like an especially inspired short.

As usual for articles I write on stocks in which I have no position, the point of view considered here is what an individual investor, or money manager, might think of doing with cash that has to go somewhere. As I have done a more comprehensive analysis of GE in April following the Q1 earnings release, this article highlights what appear to be some key points I consider in not buying the GE dip or the management and board changes.

GE's earnings prospects look too undefined to interest me. Is it really finished restructuring? Will spin-offs really add shareholder value? Will the Baker Hughes deal destroy or add to shareholder value? Is Mr. Flannery going to lead a major turnaround of this still-ungainly multi-faceted giant? Or, will history view him as it views the series of CEOs who did their best, but vainly, to turn GM (NYSE:GM) around as it headed for bankruptcy, a casualty of much more than the Great Recession?

Too many questions, not enough answers. And, not enough tangible net assets and not enough demonstrated recent or multi-year earnings power to make the stock a compelling turnaround play.

Yet there are many stocks available for purchase that function in one, or two, of GE's industries that have market or below-market P/Es, with rising EPS trends and rising dividends. A few were mentioned above, but there are many more.

Finally, while GE is not the only large company where the CEO is the Chairman, its poor track record, complexity, and untested nature of Mr. Flannery as CEO make the choice of him to both chair the board and run the company an additional negative for the stock. Naming the CFO, another financial expert rather than an operations star, as Vice Chair also raises questions about whether GE will return to excellence in its core industrial businesses.

These points dovetail with other questions about whether the board, which otherwise is not changing, is finally going to start functioning to make shareholders richer, given it oversaw GE's poor results since the 2001 recession period.

Thus, in conjunction with the more wide-ranging comments I made about GE in April, the points focused on in this article lead me, an income-oriented investor, to watch GE but not find its dividend yield secure or attractive enough to invest in this stock at this time.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.