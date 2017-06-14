As Michael Kors Stock Plunges, I Smile

The company was strong and will get even stronger, once it corrects its mistakes.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) is one of the most severely hit stocks by the so-called retail apocalypse with share prices down by more than 64% since February, 2014. And that is a good thing, if you did not buy three years ago, of course.

Michael Kors' problems come from the same source as the problems of other companies in the sector, such as Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) and Coach (NYSE:COH) - over-expansion. In other words, it is nothing the world has not already seen. Virtually every single industry suffers the consequences of unsustainable growth from time to time and eventually recovers.

I bet Michael Kors will recover, as well. In this article I explain why I believe the company's business is still very strong and why long-term investors should be smiling every time short-sighted Wall Street drags the stock to new lows.

Warren Buffett's analysis of a stock always begins with a look at the underlying company's ten-year earnings and revenue record, since this is the best way to determine if the business can be relied on to deliver strong results over the long haul. I am a big fan of Mr. Buffett, so here is a chart of Michael Kors' sales and profits since 2008.

Information Source: Michael Kors Annual Reports

The chart shows a steady trend of increasing sales and profits, especially after 2012. Between 2012 and 2016, Michael Kors' revenues rose at an annual compounded rate of nearly 38%, while its profit margins have also been improving each year. This speaks for a management, which knows how to run the business and conquer new territories.

On the other hand, it was also the management's ambition, which is the source of the company's current woes, but given their honesty, willingness to admit mistakes and strategy for the next years, I do not think the damage is irreversible. Eliminating the stores, which are not delivering and keeping only the rest will pave the way for Michael Kors' return to glory.

For instance, on May 31st, Michael Kors announced it will close between 100 and 125 stores in the next two years, in order to cut costs and improve profitability. And while the market reacted as if it is the end of the world by pushing the stock 9% lower on that day, I think "the retail optimization" is much more appropriate than "the retail apocalypse."

That is why I believe we, as investors, should ignore what the market is doing and focus on the fundamentals of Michael Kors' business. In order to avoid focusing on a single year, I will use the company's average results for the past three years from now on.

To begin with, Michael Kors' average gross margin for the 2015-2017 period exceeds 55.6%, which proves the company has a strong brand, allowing it to control the price of its products and maintain its competitiveness.

Things get even better, when we see that the most important of Michael Kors' expenditures are completely under control. For example, selling, general and administrative and depreciation and amortization costs amount to slightly above 56% and 7.1% of the gross profit, respectively, there are no research and development expenses and the company spends less than 42% of the net income to feed its capital needs.

In addition, the company barely needs to borrow money. Michael Kors' average interest expense is nearly zero, since the business has been able to operate without any long-term debt for years. I usually divide a company's long-term debt to its annual profit, in order to see if its debt load is manageable, but Michael Kors allows me to divide its total liabilities to its 2017 net profit and still arrive to a satisfying result - the company has an average total liabilities to equity ratio of just 31.5% and could pay off all of its obligations in under 1.5 years using nothing but last year's net income. That is financial stability. In my opinion, Michael Kors can survive through anything and the current retail crisis is no exception.

The company's strong brand and conservative financials allow it to achieve the impressive 29.6% average return on assets and the phenomenal 39% average return on equity between 2015 and 2017. The latter is considered to be especially important for long-term stock appreciation.

Buying back shares and increasing the amount of retained earnings are among the other things Michael Kors does to increase its shareholders' fortunes in the long run, speaking for a shareholder-friendly management - what every investor should be looking for.

Calculations Based on Information by MarketWatch

So far, Michael Kors' business looks great. On top of that, the stock is trading at a three-year average trailing price to earnings ratio lower than 9, which means shares are extremely undervalued, based on this metric.

According to data by GuruFocus, Michael Kors' median P/E ratio during the last eight years is 20.2. Multiply that by last year's earnings per share and we get a projected price of $66.5. Of course, EPS are expected to decline in FY2018, but once the company gets back on its feet, the $70 mark should be no problem for the stock to reach.

It is almost too good to be true. At this point, I am looking for something to discourage me from buying the stock right away. In such cases I always turn to Benjamin Graham's good old value investing criteria.

Calculations Based on Information by MarketWatch and Yahoo

First of all, Michael Kors' revenue came close to $4.5 billion last year, which is quite adequate relative to its rivals. Second, the company is highly liquid - its current ratio exceeds Graham's magical 2.0, while the working capital covers Kors' total debt 4.25 times.

Graham insisted that companies should regularly pay dividends to shareholders. Buffett, on the other hand, says that as long as the management is able reinvest the money in the business and create better returns, it should repurchase stock instead. Michael Kors does the latter and judging from that 39% average ROE, it has every right to continue buying back shares.

But what concerns me is that 3.4 price to book ratio, reported by Yahoo, which is way higher than the 1.5 conservative value investors feel comfortable with. Besides, it includes intangibles. Michael Kors' price to tangible book value is close to 5.14, suggesting the stock's turmoil might not be over just yet and the price could decline even further, before the bulls return.

Another reason to expect more downside is the fact that the company's restructuring plan is yet to produce results and the next several quarters are almost guaranteed to give traders plenty of reasons to short the stock.

Therefore, I am not buying Michael Kors stock right now. The business is solid, profitable and financially strong. I like it a lot, but the price you pay determines your rate of return. The lower the price, the higher the rate of return and it looks like the door to $20 a share is wide open. I am sitting on my hands until then.

Conclusion

Michael Kors' steady earnings record and high margins mean the company knows how to grow and prosper. Its strong balance sheet means it knows how to survive. The stock's decline in the past three years means the market does not know what it is doing. There is an excellent opportunity to grab shares in this great company once the sell-off reaches its extreme near $20.

If you liked this article, please do not forget to hit the "follow" button! Thanks and good luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.