Peyto Exploration - The Dividend Cut

Dividends have been higher than earnings for the last two years.

Note: All figures are in USD unless otherwise stated. Peyto Exploration trades primarily on the Toronto Stock Exchange as PEY.

Did you notice in Peyto Exploration's (OTCPK:PEYUF) latest quarter that dividends are higher than earnings? This isn't new, and it's a problem. Management tells us shareholders should look at cash costs and not net income to understand the company's viability.

Source: May 2017 Presentation

Cash netback is indeed flush with dividends. But what if FD&A costs rise to 2014 levels, or other non-cash costs are taken into account? As per the 2016 Annual Report:

[...] depletion and depreciation costs averaged $1.55/mcfe in 2016 compared to $1.73/mcfe in 2015.

It costs C$1.44 to find and develop each Mcf, and C$1.55/Mcf to produce it every day. This reflects other non-cash costs ignored by management, such as depreciation of gas processing plants, pipelines, market and reserves based bonus, performance based compensation, etc. Indeed, net earnings were only of C$0.57 per Mcf in 2016.

In other words, Peyto is giving away more than what it earns a lot lately. Only 12 of the last 25 quarters had higher earnings than dividends. Of the last nine quarters, none had higher earnings than dividends (take a look at the first tab of my Google Sheet here).

Management became too confident in 2013 and 2014. As we know, the 2013-14 natural gas price recovery was short lived. Natural gas struck C$1.14/GJ in early 2016. Management believed the worst was over in early 2013 and raised the dividend as earnings rose with natural gas prices.

Free cash flow generation has also been negative for five of the last six years. Peyto did manage to generate C$20M of free cash flow last year, which was mainly due to higher capital efficiency. It cost Peyto $10,800 per boe/d to grow in 2016, 7% lower than 2015 and 36% lower than 2014.

Source: June 2017 Presentation

It is interesting to see efficiency stay flat throughout 2019 at C$11,000 per boe/d. Increasing costs are likely to eat into Peyto's capital expenditures estimate. Capital expenditures will increase should drilling costs increase. Darren Gee, CEO of Peyto, expressed concerns about inflation in service costs in April 2017:

We no longer have the support services (cementing, fracking, etc) for that many rigs so there has been pressure on services to keep up. In response, we at Peyto have slowed parts of our activity so as not to incur any additional costs during this busy period (our continuous focus on returns).

The current outlook for the short and medium term already implies negative free cash flow for the next three years.

Source: June 2017 Presentation

At least we can say Peyto's management tells it how it really is. Free cash flow is expected to be -C$161M in 2017, -C$72M in 2018 and -C$23M in 2019. The company will continue to issue equity and raise debt to cover for the shortfall in cash. It has done so for the past couple of years (see the second tab of my Google Sheet, linked to above).

Furthermore, this outlook is using optimistic AECO prices of C$3.00 until 2019. Current futures point to lower for longer.

2018 2019 2020 AECO Futures (C$/GJ) 2.48 2.35 2.34 Estimated Realized Price (C$/GJ) 3.57 3.38 3.37

Source: Gas Alberta, June 9, 2017

Even worse, Peyto is actively hedging production at prices between C$2.34 and C$2.63 in 2019.

Conclusion

Peyto is giving away more than it what it earns and this will hurt in the future, especially with not-so-rosy prices three years out and potentially rising servicing costs. Lower AECO prices and rising service costs will mean Peyto will burn cash even more rapidly than planned in the future. Overall, I'd be careful in buying the stock only for the juicy yield. Cash costs are only one side of the story, and the other side says the dividend should be reduced.

Finally, as much as Peyto's hedging strategy is good as of now, it's efficient only when prices decrease. AECO natural gas prices have been in constant decline since 2004; it was easy for Peyto to make money using hedging in that environment. Peyto won't be able to fully benefit should prices rise in the future.

Peyto should also modify its outlook to something closer to reality. Peyto is actively locking in prices 15% below its 2019 outlook.

