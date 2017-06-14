Ocean Rig Stays On Nasdaq

Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG) has just announced that it received conditional exception from Nasdaq delisting notice. This exception allows Ocean Rig stock to trade on Nasdaq while the company completes its restructuring process. As a reminder, Ocean Rig has recently been granted the right to issue up to 1 trillion shares, so current shareholders just patiently wait for an upcoming enormous dilution.

Typically, the stock of a company will trade on OTC markets until it emerges from bankruptcy and gains listing at a main exchange again. In the offshore drilling space, Hercules Offshore went through the entire route - filed for bankruptcy, traded on OTC under the ticker HEROQ, returned to the main exchange and finally faced dissolution. Another driller, Vantage Drilling, continues to trade on OTC, and, given the company's fundamentals, won't return to major stock exchanges.

The advantage of trading at a major U.S. stock exchange is, of course, the exposure to all investors, professional and retail, around the world. However, a company can regain listing after the restructuring process is completed, so it's not quite clear why Ocean Rig insisted on staying on Nasdaq instead of switching to OTC and returning to Nasdaq when restructuring is completed. Currently, Ocean Rig expects to announce a restructuring effective date in September, so three months will pass while the stock will trade with little news and likely stay around current levels:

The fundamental situation remains very tough for Ocean Rig, as it is a pure-UDW player and oil prices stubbornly stay below $50. For Ocean Rig, a return of Brent oil to $55-$57.50 won't do the job either, as we have already seen that these levels do not inspire much new work in the UDW space. Thus, the company's creditors, which will soon become the main owners of Ocean Rig, will likely have to wait for years to unload their positions in the company. Of course, such a happy end is not guaranteed at all.

The decision to stay listed on Nasdaq during restructuring together with the ability to issue up to 1 trillion shares reminds me of another George Economou company, DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS). DryShips is a "champion" in reverse stock splits and clever financing schemes which benefit the company's founder but not investors. DryShips' stock has been popular among daytraders for quite some time now (prices on the chart are real and adjusted for splits):

My educated guess is that much more people lost money trading DryShips than profited from its ups and downs. I don't expect similar volatility in Ocean Rig - neither before the completion of the restructuring process nor after it.

However, as Ocean Rig stock will remain trading on a major stock exchange, excessively speculative novice investors and traders may get attracted by the "cheap" price of the company's shares - after all, the maximum downside is just 19 cents. Unfortunately, 19 cents are 100% when you purchase price is 19 cents, and there is a real risk that a new Ocean Rig investor/trader will lose the majority of these 19 cents in restructuring.

This article was inspired by Nasdaq's decision to keep Ocean Rig listed as I expected the opposite outcome. Nevertheless, Ocean Rig shares remain a firm avoid before restructuring is complete, current shareholders are diluted into oblivion and the company makes a reverse split of its stock. We will have to wait patiently until September for results of restructuring. Nasdaq's decision does not change the fundamental situation of the company and does not offer a speculative short-term opportunity for traders.

Finally, a question to my readers: what do you think of Nasdaq's decision to allow Ocean Rig to stay listed during the restructuring process?

