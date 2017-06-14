Valeant: Just Short It

Within a year, institutional ownership has decreased by about 45% (from 402 million shares in Q1 2016 to 223 million shares in Q1 2017).

Investment Thesis

Since its massive bull run (positive reactions from Q1 17 earnings results), Valeant (NYSE:VRX) has been trading in a downtrend direction. A couple of attempts to break the $14.50 level failed. I still believe that $5 billion debt reduction by the company is insufficient. Reversing the company's previous strategy of "acquisition-fueled growth" is not a great strategy (I regard it as the company postponing its failure or a Band-Aid solution). There are several reasons why I believe that the stock is heading to single digits again.

Institutional Sentiment

As we can see from the below table, since Q1 2016, institutional investors such as banks, insurance companies, pensions funds, hedge funds, REITs, investment advisors, endowments, and mutual funds are continuously de creasing their positions in Valeant. Institutional investors had 402 million shares in Q1 2016, versus 223 million in Q1 2017, which translates to an approx. 45% decrease in institutional ownership. Take a glance at the last three quarters of institutional ownership: -2.21% in Q3 2016, -12.8% in Q4 2016, and -22.19% in Q1 2017-equivalent to a 32% decrease. Clearly, institutional investors' sentiment is very negative. Warren Buffett calls Valeant's strategy "flawed". The vice-chairman of Berkshire Hathaway says "Valeant turned out be a sewer". That the second-biggest owners, Pershing Square and Sequoia Fund, exited from Valeant, shows that they both don't believe in Valeant's turnaround plan.

What is the difference between the previous strategy (acquisition-fueled growth) and the current strategy (reversing the previous one)? Well, there is not much difference at all. Let me give suggest an example, below.

= A+B=C (previous CEO or strategy or acquisition-fueled growth/flawed strategy)

= C-B =A (current CEO or strategy or reversing previous strategy)

According to Fortune, Valeant overpaid for several of its assets. Thus, reversing the previous strategy is not a great idea.

Debt

According to Moody's, Valeant's gross debt/EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of above 7X reflects Valeant's very high financial leverage. The credit ratings service further stated:

Valeant faces significant revenue erosion in the year ahead stemming from patent expirations, and other business lines face continuing pricing pressure and weak volume growth. Valeant also faces considerable uncertainty related to government investigations and other legal matters. High financial leverage creates refinancing risk, although Valeant does not face large maturities until 2020. [emphasis added]

The company provided investors 2017 guidance: 2017 Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in the range of $3.60 - $3.75 billion from $3.55 - $3.70 billion. In my previous article, longs argued that sales of the Dendreon asset are included in the guidance. The Q1 2017 earnings report clearly says as follows:

This guidance reflects the impact of the sale of the CeraVe, AcneFree and AMBI skincare brands. This guidance does not reflect the impact of the sale of the Dendreon business, which is expected to close mid-year.

This loss of revenue from assets sales could significantly affect its 2017 full-year adjusted EBITDA (Dendreon: annual revenue about $300 million - SEC filing; iNova: annual revenue about $250 million according to FP and Armonxindo; no information is available on annual revenue). Even though the company is inching closer to meeting its $5 billion debt-reduction goal by February 2018 ($3.6b + $0.93b iNova sale = $4.53b), that financial leverage is expected to be above 7X remains a major concern.

VRX's Debt/EBITDA vs. Peers

For comparison, the debt/EBITDA of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) is about 3.93 times, as opposed to Valeant's financial leverage ratio of >7 times. Based on this, Valeant's stock is too risky.

Conclusion

The company failed to provide investors the projected interest expense for 2018 (what would be the decrease in interest expense from the $5 billion debt reduction by the company is not clear). Instead of selling its revenue generating assets, the company may go for a secondary offering. Of course, the stock might take a beating if they go for a secondary offering, but it would rebound afterwards.

Based on my analysis, I recommend Valeant as a short. I also recommend purchasing call options with a 2-month expiry to protect the position (without call options, losses from the short position would be theoretically unlimited). To read my previous articles, please click this blue link.

