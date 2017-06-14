The Trump Distraction

We argue that investors should tune out Trump news, as his presidency heads toward "nothingburger" territory, and focus on their investment method instead.

Reactions of the stock market and a leading predictions market suggest the hearings are much ado about nothing.

If you watch Bloomberg TV's market recap show, you may have been surprised to see it essentially preempted by Senate testimony by President Trump's Attorney General on Tuesday.

Much Ado About Nothing

Most weekdays, I watch Bloomberg TV's market recap show, What'd You Miss. On Tuesday, virtually, the entire show consisted of live coverage of President Trump's Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifying before the Senate. I argue here that investors can safely tune out Trump-related content for a while, including the Sessions hearings. This is much ado about nothing, as the market reactions on Tuesday showed.

At the end of the day, the Dow and the S&P 500 had hit record highs, and the 2017 PredictIt contracts on President Trump showed, respectively, the smallest-possible move (1 penny) and no change at all.

As I mentioned in a previous article (Lessons from a 102% One-Day Gain), the prices on PredictIt correspond to the chance of the event occurring. If you think Trump having an 82% chance of being President at the end of this year sounds low, I'd agree (the chance is above 99%, I think), but bear in mind it was as low as 65% last month.

No Need For Investors To Pay Much Attention To This

I wrote last year that investors shouldn't fear the prospect of Trump becoming President (Don't Fear Donald Trump), because the policies Trump favored had been in place in America in the past, and the economy had done fine under those conditions. On election night, there was a brief swoon in stock futures, presumably, because some traders took the opposite view. But by the next day, the "Trump Trade" was on, bullishness buoyed by the idea that a Trump administration would lead to tax cuts and infrastructure spending.

In hindsight, one of the more perspicacious comments about the election of Donald Trump came from the software developer and political theorist Curtis Yarvin, aka "Mencius Moldbug," writing under the pseudonym "Boldmug" here at the end of January. Noting that both of his parents had been federal employees, Yarvin predicted there'd be little substantive change from a Trump administration:

There are only two possible impacts of a Trump presidency: some kind of insane auto-coup (see below), or a giant nothingburger like the Nixon and Reagan administrations. You might notice that "populism" (or, to those of us less afflicted by No True Scotsman syndrome, "democracy") elected Nixon and Reagan. What impact did these hostile "populist" administrations have on the actual U.S. government? Well... some. Not "none". I don't know -- what impact does a storm have on a coral reef? There is certainly more sloshing around, way up at the surface. [...] Otherwise... you are being shown the exception to the rule. This illusion is just taking advantage of your instinctive innumeracy. The U.S. government is a huge, gigantic, immense thing. It did 10,000 things on December 30 and another 10,000 things on January 30. 9,999 of them are exactly the same as they would have been had Hillary won.

After fleshing out the "nothingburger" scenario a bit more, Yarvin addressed the more radical possibility of an "auto-coup," only to dismiss it:

If Trump or any President can essentially change the quasi-legal form of government, perhaps acting in a Jacksonian way, that would be a true auto-coup in the Alberto Fujimori [former president of Peru] tradition. [...] I just don't think Trump would do it though. Also -- I forget the source of the quote, but it is an actual quote from someone who was somehow connected to DC -- "Trump has no people." [...] I really don't think you should be worrying about Donald Trump at all. I would be super surprised to see any real change in Washington as a result of his administration, and my predictions are often accurate.

So far, Yarvin's prediction does appear to be accurate. A perfect example of this is that one of Trump's biggest campaign promises, a wall at the Southern border, has yet to be built, despite enabling legislation being signed into law 11 years ago.

So Why Did Bloomberg Broadcast The Sessions Testimony?

For the ratings, presumably. It's also consistent with the general rationale of market commentary, as I suggested here last year:

At this point, you might be wondering why anyone reads market commentaries such as the ones in Bloomberg News and The Economist I've linked to above, when they can't tell us what's going to happen next. This may be a cynical answer, but I am reminded of what I was told by a broker when I worked for his Midtown Manhattan firm as a trainee 22 years ago. We were instructed to read the Wall Street Journal and Barron's, and to take notes - not to aid in investment decisions, but so we could sound informed when speaking with potential clients. Two decades later, that stands out as the most logical rationale for market commentary. TV's tuned to financial news in a brokerage office serve a similar function as TV's tuned to sports news in a bar: to show the latest winners and losers and serve as a starting point for conversations.

President Trump's administration may continue to be a nothingburger, but President Trump is certainly a starting point for conversations.

Tune Out Trump News

On Thursday evening, I'm going to present my system's best concentrated, hedged portfolios to Bulletproof Investing subscribers. By "best" I mean the ones with the highest potential upside relative to downside risk, consistent with my "heads you win, tails you don't lose much" approach. Will Trump news, or anything else broadcast on Bloomberg TV impact what goes into those portfolios? Directly, not at all. The only potential impact will be in the sense that my system selects securities based on the wisdom of crowds inherent in the securities and options markets, and those markets incorporate relevant news.

You ought to tune out Trump news as well, and focus on your investing method. My method is to maximize potential return while strictly limiting downside risk, but you may prefer another approach.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.