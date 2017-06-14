Trump, Yellen, And The Consumer

Trump wants low rates. Yellen wants to keep her job.

Thesis:

Keeping rates lower for longer feels good in the moment. However, in the long-term, the intervention in the markets by the Fed will have consequences. Millions of consumers can't afford the $18 cost (read below) of a quarter point rate hike. The risk to investors is not a crash; but a long malaise from recent fiscal excesses.

"Don't be mesmerized by the blue skies created by central bank QE and near perpetually low interest rates. All markets are increasingly at risk," Bill Gross

Trump:

Trump reportedly told Yellen he considers her a 'low-interest-rate' person like himself.

Former Goldman Sachs president Cohn sat next to Yellen, across from Trump, during the roughly 15-minute conversation.

Too far, too fast:

It's been quite a rally since the election.

(SPY) (QQQ)

SPY Annualized 6 Month Returns (Daily) data by YCharts SPY data by YCharts

President Trump has decided that low interest rates are in his best interests. Since the election, he has taken ownership of the recent stock market gains. He owns them now. His advisors are market savvy professionals like Gary Cohn, formerly of Goldman, Sachs (GS). They know rising interest rates and normalizing the Fed balance sheet may end the Trump rally.

I believe that the Fed Chair wants to keep her position and will do as much as she can to keep Mr. Trump happy. It is a bit Pollyanna to believe that the Fed is immune from politics.

"Children do what feels good. Adults devise a plan." Dave Ramsey

Pain:

It is impossible for the government ie the Federal Reserve to protect investors from pain. The longer they interfere in the markets, the greater the inevitable pain for investors.

The record low VIX (VXX) (UVXY) shows investors have become accustomed to a Federal reserve that has created enormous moral hazard.

VXX data by YCharts

Risk:

Right now, we see record levels of risk in the markets. Margin debt level is a good indication of risk appetite. As we see, 2000, 2007, and 2017 have experienced peak levels of margin debt.

Interference:

My view is not that we are in a bubble and that a crash is coming. My view is one rarely discussed- that we could have intervention in the markets for decades if we are not careful. The result being constant interference from the Fed. Something we see in Japan to disastrous effect.

Fed Mandate:

The Fed has steadily increased it's power since the Financial crisis. Even Fed Insiders have told me they doubt the Fed will unwind their balance sheet any time soon. It is naïve to assert that the Fed mandate only applies to employment or inflation. In fact, the Fed has become reactive to the stock market to an unnatural degree. The taper tantrum clearly shows this. The Fed is unable to fix the problem because the Fed is the problem. The sooner they stop interfering in the markets, the better.

Fiscal Malaise:

The real fear for investors is a fiscal malaise that lasts while the excesses of fiscal stimulus are worked off.

"Capitalism's arteries are now clogged or even blocked by secular forces which when combined with low/negative yielding 'safe' assets promise to stunt U.S. and global growth far below historical norms." -Bill Gross

^MSJP data by YCharts

The Consumer:

I have discussed the health of the consumer before. And the level of consumer debt is still a major issue for investors.

Due to low interest rates, American consumers need excess storage units to warehouse their purchases.

Peak Storage:

The Hottest Industry Right Now Is Storing All Your Stuff

There’s so much excitement around the new storage industry that it seems as if the only ones urging caution are the largest operators. They see a coming drop in consumer spending, one that will in turn result in less need for more space for your stuff.

Life Storage, (LSI) has said it's done shopping for newly constructed facilities.

Public Storage CEO Ronald Havner, meanwhile, warned on his most recent earnings call that the American consumer is “stretched and or under stress.”





Consumers have been encouraged to spend over the past few years. And it will affect the economy for many years to come.

As we see, millions of consumers cannot afford the $18 increase of higher interest rates.

Fed rate hike this week to hit millions of borrowers

Financial information services firm TransUnion (TRU) found that when the Fed made a similar move back in December 2016, some 8.6 million consumers could not absorb the hit. Though the move cost the average debt-holder just $18 a month, it "caused a financial challenge to millions of consumers" in the three months after it hit.

Conclusion:

Keeping rates lower for longer feels good in the moment. However, in the long-term, the intervention by the Fed will have consequences. Low volatility hides the risks to investors. The new bubble in storage lockers is the latest example of easy money policies. Investors should recognize the risks of a prolonged period of economic malaise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.