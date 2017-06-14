Yields Plunge After Weak Inflation Data - Bonds, Bonds, Bonds!

Both measures of inflation fall below the Fed's 2% target as the set up to raise rates.

Overview:

Pre-market, TLT, the 20+ year treasury ETF is set to open up over 1% after the very weak CPI data release.

I have been calling for a continued decline in inflation and that has been a primary reasons for my continued recommendation for TLT. I have been pounding the table on TLT since March at a price of 120 and today, the crash in inflation expectations is becoming a mainstream view and TLT is responding by soaring 1%.

CPI Data:

(BEA)

Inflation fell to 1.9% year over year. Falling nearly a full 1% since the peak in February. 1.9% is also below the Federal Reserve mandate of 2% which is important as the Fed gears up to raise interest rates today.

(BEA)

Core CPI fell as well and sits at 1.7%.

Using the following charts, allowed for a successful prediction in inflation peak and trade in TLT.

This chart makes inflation easier to forecast. As the comparative periods (grey bars) are lower (easier), inflation tends to rise and as they get harder, inflation falls.

Not surprisingly, inflation peaked in February and that happened to be the easier comparative period (comps). Now, comps are getting harder at a very fast pace and inflation is falling as expected.

The hardest comps do not come until January 2018. Inflation is not likely to bottom until late 2017-early 2018.

Takeaway:

This was a very predictable reversal in inflation. Inflation will continue to fall in the coming months.

Due to the fact that inflation is one of two main factors that move bond yields, interest rates are not likely to rise. In fact, as inflation moves lower, bond yields are likely to move lower as well.

This has been a main thesis and call for my bullish position on TLT. TLT is just starting to respond to this call that I have been making since March.

I will remain bullish on TLT until inflation bottoms or grow accelerates. Growth remains low and as the charts show, inflation is not likely to bottom until at least 2018.

Bonds remain very attractive as the 10-year yield is likely to break 2% in the coming months.

I will change my view on bonds if inflation or growth changes. With the Fed raising rates into crashing inflation, this should perpetuate deflation and help the bond position.

I will continue to update my view on bonds, my biggest holding, as more data comes out. Until then, bonds, bonds, bonds!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.