Updating My Proofpoint Short

In the hopes that Friday's selloff in tech stocks was just the first crack in a much needed longer-term revaluation process of the entire sector, I decided to re-visit the short thesis for one of the core shorts, Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT). In the following, I provide an update to my analysis of the company's profitability and other metrics. I then conclude with a broader discussion of what I believe to be overly optimistic assumptions that are built into today's exorbitant tech valuations, particularly for subscription-based services; these points are also applicable to some of my other short positions, most notably Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW).

Following an earnings "beat" in the first quarter, PFPT is trading near all-time highs (which also unfortunately means that despite some trading gains, my core short position in the stock is currently substantially underwater).

However, despite beating "Street" expectations, PFPT still hasn't come close to achieving profitability. Moreover, as I've described in prior articles, even if one heuristically segregates new revenues - which presumably have higher initial costs - from the recurring revenues, the company still doesn't appear profitable on a "core" basis. In the two tables below, I assume that PFPT spends $1.25 for every new $1 in revenue, segregate those amounts, and then use the remaining costs and revenues as representative of the company's "core profitability". The results are still abysmal, though there was a slight uptick in the most recent "beat" quarter.

The recent quarter's uptick is likely a short-lived phenomenon, however, since the company explicitly guided for increased costs "to catch up with" its recent revenue beats (my emphasis):

We expect second quarter non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 76.5%, a modest decline from the 77% recorded in Q1, as our spending continues to catch up with the accelerated revenue delivered during the past several quarters.

So, don't expect the company to operate profitably, even on recurring revenues, at any time soon.

Operating Cash Flows?

The next item that excites bulls is that the company is cash flow positive on an operating basis. But the dirty little secret here is that that's largely due to the use of stock-based compensation. It still amazes me that if one engages in a one-step process, i.e. sell stock to investors and then use the cash to pay employees, the stock sales are counted as cash flows from financing activities; but if a company issues stock to employees and these same employees turn around and sell the stock, the benefits accrue to cash flows from operating activities. See the most recent statement of cash flows below for a clear example. (And lest you doubt that the second step in the two-step process occurs regularly, see this insider trading link, and a partial screen shot from it reproduced below.)

Before moving on from this point, I think it's germane to mention an excellent SA article by Stephen Simpson, which provides one of the better fundamental and bullish analyses of PFPT. Mr. Simpson does a great job of explaining the exciting potential growth path of the company (though I personally differ on this assessment as explained in the next section of this article) but even then is forced to conclude (my emphasis and disregard the typo "except" which should read "expect"):

I expect share gains in the core email/advanced threat, privacy/data loss, and archiving/governance markets and underlying market growth to drive over 20% growth over the next five years and high-teens growth over the longer term (as growth slows from the 20%'s into the teens and then into the single digits). Given how revenue and costs are recognized with this model, I expect ongoing margin leverage improvements, and I would note that the company has been seeing good renewal rates and more customers interested in long-term contracts (which is good for sales and marketing leverage). I ultimately except adjusted free cash flow margins to reach the mid-20%'s, but the resulting cash flows discount back to a price in the mid-$60s.

Modelling the Future

I'm on record as saying that companies that have never generated profits - are not built to ever do so - because the culture they create simply can't make hard decisions. Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) success has inured the world to loss-making companies, which is part of the revaluation that I think must ultimately occur (i.e. analysts have to go back to treating AMZN as an anomaly, not as the norm). PFPT is a case in point, and this remains the company's biggest negative.

But with that reiterated, I'd add another common hidden valuation problem, viz. that so many companies - basking in eight years of a bull market - now feel completely comfortable projecting historical CAGR's forward with nary a hint of caution.

For example, in its latest earnings call, PFPT mentions its confidence in its 2020 forecasts five times. They all are of the flavor:

So in summary, we are very pleased with our execution in our first quarter performance which paired strong topline growth with meaningful expansion and profitability as well as free cash flow. In addition, our increased 2017 expectations demonstrates further progress towards Proofpoint's goal of achieving our 2020 targets of generating approximately 1 billion in revenue with free cash flow of approximately 250 million or 25% of revenue.

And, this is true throughout the sector. As I've chronicled in other articles, ADSK's management is also always "pleased" with whatever results it generates and has gone as far as calling the further out, never interrupted revenue CAGR, as "beautiful". For example, from its Q4 2016 earnings call (my emphasis):

I can't highlight enough that the next four quarters are just going to be a little bit odd and that's why we point it to you, and I think you're on the right point, which is look at volume, we think volume will be up. Look at ARR, there will be a number of metrics that will underlie, is really the foundation for the business doing well and for underlying demand and then a little bit we are thinking the math will follow the will. And just as the math is ugly in the next year and a half, the math gets beautiful in the subsequent years.

Simply extrapolating the short-term history of a company's revenue growth during a raging bull market might lead one to this convenient projection, but to put it to a more historical test - one which includes the not yet repealed effects of the entire business cycle - here's another longer-lived security provider's revenue and profit margins, viz. Symantec's (NASDAQ:SYMC) for context and contrast:

SYMC was historically profitable and growing at a very strong rate, but when the 2008 recession hit, not only did its profit margins plunge but revenue growth rates also hit a wall. What will happen to a chronically money losing firm like PFPT (or ADSK or NOW) should a similar recession take hold? I predict it will be extremely ugly and may even cause bankruptcies.

Conclusion

PFPT, despite a "beat" quarter, still loses money at a prodigious rate, and its expenses are expected to "catch up" to its revenue growth rate in future quarters. The bull case can't even justify today's stock prices, and that's when one ignores the cyclical nature of markets and of the economy. Should there be even a hint of a hiccup on the economic front, PFPT isn't built to weather it. As a result, I remain short the stock for the long term and will likely add "trading" shares to profit from any near-term dips.

I am/we are short PFPT, NOW, ADS.

