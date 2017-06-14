Target's New Dividend Growth Reality

Investors have to live with a low dividend growth rate until operations have been turned around.

Target has increased its dividend again, the growth rate is relatively low though.

Thesis

May retail sales numbers disappointed on Wednesday morning, but Target (NYSE:TGT) raised its dividend nevertheless. The yield investors are getting looks relatively attractive and the dividend looks safe for the foreseeable future, although investors have to live with lower dividend growth rates going forward.

On Wednesday morning May Retail sales were announced, coming in at -0.3% month/month, which missed expectations widely (analysts had expected a 0.1% gain). One key driver for the weak performance was a relatively bad gasoline sales performance, but fortunately (for Target's owners), the performance wasn't that bad in most of the relevant categories:

Clothing sales were up 0.3% m/m and up 1.0% year over year, and grocery sales were up slightly month on month but up 2.2% year over year. These numbers do not look too bad, and could help Target achieve a flat (or even positive) comps sales number in the current quarter.

During the most recent quarter Target had to report a 1.3% comps sales decline, which was driven by lower traffic and lower average sales per customer, but that result had already been better than expected by the analyst community, which also lead to the fact that Target beat estimates for its bottom line widely in the first quarter of the current year.

With grocery and clothing sales increasing in May, things are looking positive for Target, which could be able to improve its comps performance on a quarter to quarter basis.

Since the company had already earned $1.22 per share in Q1, the company could beat the consensus for the current quarter again:

The analyst consensus for Q2 has already moved up by five percent since the company reported better than expected Q1 results, and the current estimate of $1.06 in earnings per common share looks beatable again. Even if Target only hits that target, however, its earnings are easily high enough to cover the company's new quarterly dividend payment of $0.62 per share (which Target has announced on Wednesday morning).

This is Target's 200th consecutive dividend payment, and the company has now raised its dividend for 46 years in a row. The dividend was increased by only 3.3% this year, but that seems prudent in the current retail environment, even though investors have to accept the fact that the dividend growth rate has decelerated substantially from the average we had seen over the recent years:

TGT Dividend Growth (Annual) data by YCharts

Target's dividend growth rate has been in the high single or double digits for ten years, this year's dividend increase in the low single digit thus may come as a disappointment to income focused investors.

The low dividend growth rate helps Target lower its total dividend payout though:

TGT Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

As Target's share count has declined by more than five percent over the last year, the total dividends Target will pay this year will actually be lower than what the company paid out to its owners last year -- this helps with Target's overall payout ratio, after all earnings are expected to decline this year as well. Keeping the dividend growth rate at a rather low level for the foreseeable future in order to keep the dividend payout ratio from rising too fast seems like a prudent move whilst Target's management tries to turn the company's operations around via store remodeling, new store openings and expanding online sales.

Once Target's comps, revenues and cash flows are growing reliably again, the company can accelerate its dividend growth rate, but until this happens (which is not guaranteed), investors will have to live with a rather low dividend growth pace.

Due to an already relatively high dividend yield of 4.3% this is not a disaster though, investors already get more than twice what they get from the broad market (the S&P500 yields 1.9%) and about twice what one can get from 10 year treasuries (2.15%). By reinvesting the 4.3% dividend yield investors could still generate a total dividend growth rate of 7% to 8%, even when the dividend per share is only growing at a small pace.

Takeaway

Today's retail sales announcement disappointed, but the grocery/clothing pockets did not look too bad.

Target's new dividend may look disappointing to investors who were counting on a bigger dividend increase, but for the company, that is facing operational challenges, smaller dividend increases (which result in an overall reduction of total dividends paid) are prudent until fundamentals are improving again, once Target's management's plans are bearing fruit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.