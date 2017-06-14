The Absurdity That Is York Water's Valuation

We see near-term fair value at $18.00 to $24.00 per share, representing between 38% and 54% downside from current levels.

M&A speculation is likely the cause for this valuation disconnect; however, YORW’s CFO has just stated unequivocally that the company is “not being purchased.”.

By any and all measures, YORW’s current stock is absurdly valued, and is trading at massive premiums to its water utility peer group.

A recent disclosure in the company’s latest 10-Q filing revealed that a rate increase request that YORW had been anticipating will now not be filed.

The York Water Company is a conservatively-run small water utility in Pennsylvania that is regulated and therefore very limited in its ability to grow its profitability.

Generally speaking, we believe that most publicly-traded equities in the U.S. are fairly efficiently-priced most of the time. The wonderful thing about investing in microcap stocks though is that these equities are often incorrectly priced, some times ridiculously so, and observant investors are given opportunities to profit from these inefficiencies. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) is one microcap stock that is so absurdly overvalued currently that investors have been given a tremendous opportunity to make a sizable return shorting the stock.

YORW is an investor-owned water utility that provides water to 190,000 people in south-central Pennsylvania. It has the distinction of being the oldest investor-owned public utility in the country, and has paid dividends to stockholders for over 200 years. The company is regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission ("PPUC").

Absurd Valuation

No matter which way one looks at it, YORW's current valuation is absolutely insane in our opinion. The following are but a few different measures that investors should consider.

Enterprise Value/Sales

First, consider that YORW's current market capitalization is $500 million, and its enterprise value is $585 million. However, the company's trailing twelve-month revenues to March 31, 2017 was a mere $47.4 million. In other words, the stock is trading at a shockingly high enterprise value-to-sales ratio of 12.3x. For a utility. For a regulated utility. To put this in perspective, consider that the median enterprise value-to-sales ratio of seven other profitable water utilities (AWK, WTR, AWR, CWT, SJW, CTWS, and MSEX) is only 6x.

Price/Earnings

However, to be fair, YORW's EBITDA and operating margins tend to be higher than the typical water utility. We therefore believe the stock is more appropriately valued on earnings or prospective earnings. YORW's valuation along these lines is even more perplexing. YORW's trailing twelve-month EPS was $0.93 and its forward EPS (based on the one sell-side analyst that covers the company) is $0.98. In other words, YORW's forward P/E ratio is at 39.9x! This is more than 50% greater than the median of the aforementioned seven peer companies.

Return-to-Target

A different way at looking at a stock's current valuation is to consider what return the stock would need to achieve in order to meet the mean sell-side target price for the stock. Currently, there is one analyst covering YORW, with that analyst - Spencer Joyce of Hilliard Lyons - maintaining a $27.00 price target on the stock. Given YORW's current $38.95 stock price, the stock would have to fall 31% in order to meet this target. While Hilliard Lyons' target price generally makes sense considering YORW's current level of operating revenue, earnings and growth potential, to ensure that this target price wasn't stale and therefore irrelevant, we confirmed that the firm's latest opinion on the company is only a month old.

A publicly-traded company with a stock price considerably greater than the mean sell-side target price for the company is very unusual, except perhaps in cases where a company was the subject of a previously-announced takeover. To see how unusual this is, we looked at the mean target prices for all US-listed stocks with market capitalizations greater than $100 million, with at least one sell-side analyst covering them, and with mean EPS estimates for the coming twelve months greater than zero. The reason we included the final criterion was to eliminate all zero- or low-revenue negative-earnings biotech companies and the like.

The following chart shows the distribution of all stocks' returns-to-target. The median stock would need to appreciate by approximately 8% from its current price in order to meet the mean sell-side target price for that stock. More than 80% of all stocks are currently trading below their mean target prices - this is not all that surprising considering the well-known bias that sell-side analysts have toward rating stocks as "buys" rather than "sells."

Less than 3% of the ~2600 stocks that we looked at have mean target prices more than 10% below where the stocks are currently trading. And only five stocks have a disconnect between their current stock prices and their mean target prices greater than YORW's.

No Growth To Boot

Investors often like utility stocks because the nature of their businesses result in a steady stream of positive earnings, cash flows and dividends. However, typically investors are loathe to pay large multiples for these earnings, cash flows and dividends, because utilities' growth profiles are usually fairly constrained.

Why are investors paying hypergrowth tech stock-like multiples for this utility stock then?

Being a regulated water utility, there are only a couple ways for YORW to grow. Either the PPUC approves the company's applications for rate increases, or YORW acquires other water and wastewater systems.

From 2014 to 2016, despite completing a number of small acquisitions that increased the company's customer count, YORW's operating revenue increased a very pedestrian 3.7%, and the company's EPS ticked up only slightly from $0.89 to $0.92. These increases were due to a 2.9% increase in the average number of customers served, from 64,773 in 2014 to 66,641 in 2016. And then during the first quarter of 2017, YORW's operating revenue showed no growth, at $11.3 million, and operating profit actually fell 7%. So, obviously, these growth rates should probably not get investors too excited.

No Rate Increase

One factor that some investors might be excited about is the prospect for rate increases. However, this is where it is important to dig into a company's financial statements to see where disclosures may have changed.

On March 7, 2017, YORW filed it's annual report on Form 10-K, wherein it disclosed that it "anticipates that it will file a rate increase request in 2017."

However, eight weeks later, on May 2, 2017, YORW filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and changed this disclosure to "The Company no longer expects to file a rate increase request in 2017, as was previously anticipated."

We suspect this change in disclosure was likely missed by many investors.

York Water to Get Acquired?

We can only surmise that the currently absurd valuation of YORW stock is due to speculation that the company is about to be bought. After all, there appears to be some consolidation going on in the water utility space, with Eversource Energy announcing earlier this month that it would buy privately-held Aquarion Water for $1.7 b.

The recent run-up in YORW's stock price on June 13, 2017 followed a Thomson Reuters article published the morning of June 13 that was entitled: "Water utilities shares run, likely refreshed by M&A speculation." In that article, an analyst with one of YORW's largest shareholders, Gabelli & Co., speculated that "There's only a handful of publicly owned water utilities left…In the utility space historically companies tend to follow each other doing things so when one gets bought there's speculation there'll be interest in other parties as well."

We will ignore the fact that these speculative comments came from the mouth of someone who is long YORW, and will dispense for now the argument that no larger utility in its right mind would pay anywhere near YORW's current $585 million enterprise value for a regulated set of assets that generate less than 10% of that in revenue.

Rather, we thought we'd go right to the company itself.

An updated version of that Thomson Reuters article was published late in the afternoon of June 13, 2017, and quoted YORW's CFO Kathy Miller as saying she was "unaware of any offers to buy the company, however any such offers would go to the board of directors for their review."

To make matters more clear though, we asked Ms. Miller ourselves in an email if the company was being acquired, to which Ms. Miller unequivocally stated: "No, we're not being purchased."

Conclusion

Contrary to any speculative thoughts on the matter than some investors might have, YORW is not about to be acquired. As well, any hope for rate increases resulting in meaningful revenue or EPS growth in the foreseeable future was eliminated when YORW filed its Form 10-Q last month. As a result, we believe YORW's stock price will soon descend from its inflated height and settle closer to the average profitable water utility's valuation level.

The median forward price/earnings ratio of peer water companies is currently 26.2x. If YORW trades down to this multiple, this would result in a $25.58 stock price. The median forward EV/S ratio of peer companies is 5.9x - at this multiple, YORW's stock would be $16.26. And the median forward EV/EBITDA ratio of peer companies is 12.7x - at this multiple, YORW's stock would be $23.59.

We therefore believe that YORW will eventually trade for between $18.00 and $24.00 per share, which represents between 38% and 54% downside from current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are short YORW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.