These Industries Will Explode - With The Chinese Middle Class

It will be similar to the boom that started in the 1950s in the U.S.

China is on the cusp of a massive boom in the middle class.

In 1950, the United States was on the cusp of a boom that would produce the largest middle class in history. It was also the beginning of a surge in the U.S. economy that would make it one of the richest countries ever.

As we've said before, China today is on the verge of something similar.

By 2022, there will be over 550 million middle-class people in China. To put this in perspective, its middle class will be 1.7 times the entire population of the U.S.

A growing middle class means Chinese consumer spending will surge too. It's set to increase 55 percent between 2015 and 2020.

And just like the U.S. did during its boom, China's middle class is set to spend its money on healthcare, education and fast food…

The massive shift in Chinese healthcare

Right now, the Chinese government provides some form of health insurance to almost all of its 1.4 billion citizens.

But public healthcare is a mess. There are simply too many patients for the poorly paid public doctors to care for. As a result, lines are long, and standards of care are poor for most Chinese citizens.

Distrust and frustration often boil over to the point where people humiliate or attack medical personnel when they feel their loved ones have been mistreated or neglected. For the typical Chinese citizen, a trip to a public hospital is unpleasant at best, and a nightmare at worst…

So with more money, the middle class is demanding better healthcare.

McKinsey & Company estimates that driven by the middle class, private healthcare spending in China will grow to $1 trillion by 2020, up from just over $350 billion in 2011.

The Chinese government is keenly aware of the frustrations of its citizens. So in 2011, the government took the first steps to allow private ownership of hospitals.

As a result, 2015 marked the first time that the number of private hospitals accounted for over half of the whole market. Still, the volume of services delivered by these small, private providers only accounted for 15 percent of the total amount of services provided to Chinese families. So there's tons of room for growth.

Big upside potential from the "Golden Age" of Chinese education

China's growing middle class is also rapidly spending more money on education and tutoring.

Parents are worried their children will have to compete even more fiercely for good jobs than they had to. And the Chinese economy is shifting from manufacturing towards services. That means the definition of a well-paying job is rapidly changing.

So parents are enrolling their children into the best pre-schools, middle schools, high schools and universities they can afford. They're also paying for extra tutoring.

According to consultants Deloitte Research, the Chinese education sector will expand at a 12.7 percent compound annual growth rate (or CAGR) over the next three years, to generate revenue of nearly $440 billion in 2020. In fact, Deloitte calls this the "golden age" in Chinese education.

The growth in China's restaurant industry

Fast food is convenient, quick and it has a variety of options. It's also cheaper than eating at full-scale restaurants. That's why the Chinese middle class - increasingly urbanized and pressed for time - is spending its new money on fast food.

According to IBIS Word, over the five years through 2016, revenue for the Chinese fast food restaurant industry has grown at an annualized rate of 10 percent. And that number is expected to grow as the middle class does.

As a result, many Chinese fast food restaurants are about to see profits soar… along with their share prices.

Putting it together

To sum up, these three sectors are creating massive opportunities for investors.

Remember, the Chinese middle-class boom is similar to the one that started in the U.S. in 1950. Investing during the U.S. boom made investors a lot of money.

For example:

$1,000 invested in Standard Oil (Exxon) in 1950, for example, would have become $2.4 million by 2016

$1,000 invested in tobacco giant Philip Morris in 1957 would have become $5.5 million by 2007

$1,000 invested in McDonald's in 1965 would have become $4.1 million by 2016

We could see similar gains from each of these sectors. So if you're looking to profit from the Chinese consumer boom, start with healthcare, education and fast food.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.