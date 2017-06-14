Biotech Forum Daily Digest - Spotlight On Applied Genetics Technology

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector as well as a Spotlight feature on gene therapy play Applied Genetics Technology is below.

Several small cap names have been in the news so far this week while the biotech sector overall remains locked in a tight trading range.

New leadership at the FDA is starting to target the opioid epidemic that has blossomed over the past decade which has ramifications for the pain management industry.

"Good intentions are ubiquitous in politics; what is scarce is accurate beliefs." ― Bryan Caplan, The Myth of the Rational Voter: Why Democracies Choose Bad Policies

The biotech sector has managed a slight rise in trading so far this week but still remains stuck in a very tight trading range that has existed for months. Several small caps are moving in the market based on company specific news.

New leadership at the FDA is starting to focus on the opioid epidemic that has increasingly spread across the nation over the past decade. This should have ramifications for the pain management industry (below).

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) continued to add to its recent strength in trading Tuesday. The small cap concern was up some 15% after receiving Breakthrough Therapy status for its lead monoclonal antibody candidate OMS721 for the treatment of IgA nephropathy from the FDA. This status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application. Omeros was also reiterated with a Buy rating with a $23 price target yesterday after this news broke by Maxim Group. This name has made a nice move since we gave it a "thumbs up" one month ago on these pages.

Under new leadership, the FDA is starting to focus on targeting the spreading opioid epidemic that has spread across the nation over the past decade. The new head of the agency has announced new policy steps included the formation of a steering committee that will explore new regulatory and policy actions to fight the crisis, specifically actions aimed at reducing new cases of addiction. This shift in direction is going to produce losers as well as some winners in the pain management.

One obvious loser is Endo Pharmaceuticals (ENDP). The FDA has notified the company that it wants it to withdraw its pain management compound Opana ER, due to its abuse potential. This drug is prescribed some 50,000 times per month and the void created by this action could benefit other compounds that are less easily abused.

The stock of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) should be under pressure today. Its eyedrop candidate ADX-102 failed to achieve its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b trial targeting allergic conjunctivitis. We took a look at Aldeyra in a Spotlight feature in late May but passed on recommending it at that time. These latest results certainly does not alter that view.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) bounced back Tuesday somewhat from its losses Monday after one of its compounds disappointed in a mid-stage kidney study. Helping the rebound were analysts from Leerink Swann and FBR Capital who reiterated Buy ratings with price targets of $36 and $63 respectfully. It should be noted that Leerink did lower is price target from $54 previously.

NeuroDerm (NASDAQ:NDRM) continues to pick up some positive analyst commentary in June. Last week Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating and $42 price target. Today Oppenheimer is upgrading the name to an Outperform with a similar $42 price target. We gave a 'thumbs up' to NeuroDerm in late August via a Spotlight feature when it was trading in the mid-teens. We still have a positive view on it, although we have culled a few profits using the 'Jensen Rules', now that it is trading in the mid-$20s. We agree with Oppenheimer's assessment that NeuroDerm's pipeline has started to become 'derisked' and it would make a logical buyout target should we see a pick up in M&A activity.

Ocular focused small cap pSivida (NASDAQ:PSDV) is starting to see its first analyst action of 2017 recently. Last month FBR Capital reiterated its Buy rating and $7 price target on pSivida. This week we have Ladenburg and H.C. Wainwright doing the same with $12.50 and $8 price targets, respectfully. The company, whose stocks sells for under $2.00 a share, announced some Phase 3 trial results on Tuesday.

In today's Spotlight feature we take a look at a name that has not received much coverage here on SeekingAlpha. The name was requested for a Spotlight feature by a regular reader. This concern is in an interesting part of the biotech sector and could easily be classified as a "Busted IPO".

Company Overview:

Applied Genetics Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) gets little coverage here on SeekingAlpha. The last focused article on it was in July of 2015. Applied Genetic Technologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that uses its proprietary gene therapy platform to develop products for patients with severe inherited orphan diseases in ophthalmology. The company was founded in 1999 and came public early in 2014. AGTC currently has a market capitalization of approximately $90 million and trades at the $5.00 a share, right near its 52-week low. The stock's 52-week high is north of $15.00 a share.

Applied Genetics is focused on using gene therapy to develop long-lasting treatments for patients with genetic disorders. Gene therapy replaces broken genes with normal functional genes, allowing a patient's own body to produce proteins to treat their illness. The company uses a non-toxic adeno-associated virus as a delivery method, a safe virus that delivers healthy copies of the gene, replacing defective copies

Pipeline:

The company's lead product candidates are gene therapy candidates for treating X-linked retinoschisis or XLRS and achromatopsia caused by defects in the either of the CNGB3 or CNGA3 gene. So far the company had enrolled and treated a total of a dozen patients with XLRS. This completed the dose escalation phase of this early stage trial. The compound has been well tolerated to this point and Applied Genetics expects to provide a data update for these patients across safety and potential efficacy and biological activity endpoints this summer. This targeted indication is being pursued within a collaboration deal with Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB). For a Phase I/II clinical trial for achromatopsia, the company has enrolled three patients to date.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The company ended the first quarter with some $148 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet (More than its current market capitalization). Applied Genetics expects to end the second quarter of the year with $135 million to $140 million in cash on the balance sheet, more than enough to fund all planned activities for at least two years according to the last conference call.

Four analyst firms have supplied ratings on Applied Genetics so far in 2017. There have been 3 Buy ratings with price targets ranging from $10 to $16 a share. Interestingly, the one Hold rating came from Cantor Fitzgerald even as they have a $15 price target on AGTC.

Verdict:

The company has several "shots on goal", a partnership with Biogen, is very well funded at the moment and even saw some small insider purchases in the second half of 2016 when the stock was trading considerably higher. However, the company is years away from any commercialization and is an early stage 'Tier 4' stock. From a per investment point of view, I would wait until we see further pipeline development to possibly reassess AGTC for investment purposes.

"The demagogue is one who preaches doctrines he knows to be untrue to men he knows to be idiots."

― H.L. Mencken

