Sell Mallinckrodt On Yesterday's Strength, The Company Is In A Precarious Position

Any strategic move will likely result in pressure on shares, the mostly likely of which we believe to be an equity issuance to acquire a cash flow stream.

By Parke Shall with Thom Lachenmann

Mallickrodt (NYSE:MNK) shares had a nice pop on Tuesday of this week after Wells Fargo released a note that the company was "exploring all options" when it came to its business going forward. This immediately put a charge into the stock which tapped as high as $44 in premarket trading and wound up finishing the day at around $43. The stock had briefly dipped under $40 amidst continued critisicm from short sellers like Jim Chanos, who have been vocal about the company's growing risk profile.

MNK Price data by YCharts

Today we wanted to draft a quick note to explain why this news isn't news to begin with and also why MNK has limited options in terms of strategic undertakings going forward. Either way, we expect pressure on shares to continue.

As was pointed out by several astute investors and Charley Grant of the Wall Street Journal on social media yesterday, MNK's CEO Mark Trudeau had already made mention of the fact that all options were on the table in May of this year at the UBS Conference. The Wells Fargo note was a regurgitation of what most people following the story had already known for a few months now.

In addition to this, simply coming out and stating that "all options are on the table" doesn't necessarily mean that the company has a pathway to unlocking any type of shareholder value from this point going forward. Performing a transaction and creating shareholder value are two completely separate things.

MNK's main issue is its debt and total liabilities which far exceed $6.5 billion. The company has posted EBIT of about $1.3 billion over the last 12 months. And that is going to start moving lower to about $1.08 billion, per our estimates, going forward.

The company's EBIT is declining and its main source of earnings and cash flow, Acthar, also looks to potentially be in serious jeopardy going forward. Recently, one of MNK's large partners in Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) came out publicly and was critical of the drug and its pricing, lending a huge air of credibility to a short thesis about Acthar that has been pushed around with little to no success over the last couple of years. Shorts have argued that the drug is overpriced and doesn't show definitive efficacy in indications other than infantile spasms. For the most part, the company has been able to dodge these accusations with little to no recourse from regulators. ESRX's commentary is extremely important, as we stated in our previous article on MNK:

This is extraordinarily important because it is no longer just those in the investing community and those in the analyst community who are questioning MNK's drug. Not only is it worse that somebody else in the industry is being critical of the drug but it is far worse that this industry name is someone who had worked so closely with MNK in the past. Ostensibly one could argue that ESRX is actually in the best position to make a judgment about Acthar because it has worked so closely with the drug with MNK for years. With ESRX calling out the drug, this makes it more likely that analysts and those in the medical community are going to start to look at it with a little bit more scrutiny as well. If this were a portfolio drug at a strong and diversified company, this wouldn't be too big of a deal. But the fact is that Acthar, with its historical margin nort of 90%, is likely a strong, if not the sole, contributor to MNK's bottom line.

Now, with the company's long-standing partner (and some would argue co-conspirator in gouging the healthcare system) coming out critical of the drug, MNK faces risk the likes of which it has not seen before. Because the company is burdened with debt, its entire future relies on its cash flow stream. If the stream is to be called into question by regulators cracking down on Acthar, the debt then becomes a profound issue that it may not be able to be dealt with.

In terms of strategic options that the company has considered, a follow up note put out yesterday also suggested that the company may look to acquisitions in order to diversify itself away from Acthar, which we estimate internally makes up close to 90% of the company's net income. MNK has been saying for months that they wanted to diversify away from this one drug and only make it a third of operating income or less, but the company has obviously been unable to do that. With the stock nearing 52 week lows, the company's only method of making any type of acquisition would be to issue stock which, at this price, would be extremely dilutive for the company going forward.

MNK data by YCharts

One way or another, the company is going to have to make a move relatively quickly and we don't see many options that are shareholder friendly. While MNK may be able to escape the clutches of a restructuring by making an acquisition of a company with a cash flow stream, there would still likely be a tremendous amount of pressure put on shares from these levels. We think strategic options like going private or a sale of the business are off the table and simply not realistic, given the company's debt load.

To conclude, shares were up yesterday on news that wasn't necessarily new and shouldn't necessarily be that promising for the company going forward. What we think will likely happen will be some type of bolt on acquisition that will wind up adding a lot of shares to the outstanding share count. Even if MNK is able to save itself from a restructuring from its current capital structure, we think it ultimately may wind up like Valeant (NYSE:VRX) and that shares may move significantly lower from this $40 level still.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MNK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.