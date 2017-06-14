General Mills: Catching The Bottom

Regardless of short-term movement, I believe GIS is a good name suited for the long term, and I see buy-on-weakness potential.

Later this month, consumer staples giant General Mills (NYSE:GIS) will report its fiscal 4Q17 results. The company has exceeded top-line expectations only once in the past 13 quarters, as an increasingly competitive environment and new, disruptive trends in food consumption continue to weigh on the company's financials.

Credit: MinnPost

The company has done a good job, however, executing on cost savings initiatives that have pushed gross margins slightly up despite pricing pressures and volume softness. In addition, tight opex management has caused GAAP op margins to rise from the low teen levels of 2015 to the mid-teens in the early parts of 2017, on a trailing-twelve month basis. See graphs below for an illustration.

GIS Gross Profit Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Given the above and considering the Street's conservative expectations for the most recent quarter (revenue at $3.76 billion for a -4.3% YOY dip that I find a bit too steep, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.71 that falls three cents below the mid-point of management's guidance), I believe General Mills could surprise to the upside. A growth decline deceleration reported yesterday by a sell side analyst may give credence to my hypothesis.

However, General Mills' upcoming earnings report will not be all about past results. Most importantly, the company is expected to disclose its expectations for fiscal 2018. This can be, in my view, the most important catalyst of the next few months that could move the stock either way.

Should the outlook be more upbeat than most expect (and not many analysts and investors seem exhilarated about the company's prospects), GIS might see a bottom as the stock currently trades near a two-year low of about 18x forward earnings (see chart below). And while I have few reasons to believe that the landscape will go from challenging to robust in just one year, I am cautiously optimistic that the company's focus on its global growth priorities might mean that the worst has been left behind.

GIS PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

In the end, I try not to make investment decisions that rely solely on my optimistic assumptions materializing. Even if this month's earnings report comes in below my expectations, I still see GIS as an appealing proposition.

The company continues to generate free cash at a healthy pace, and the dividend yield is about as high as it has been since the Great Recession of 2008. General Mills expects cash from operations to improve substantially in fiscal 4Q17 on the back of higher earnings and improved working capital. And if I maintain a long-term view on the stock, a potential drop in share price in the short-term should open yet another buy-on-the-dip window of opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.