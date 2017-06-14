Superior Energy: Not Quite There Yet, But Close

It has been quite some time since I've dug deeply into the oil and gas services industry. While I did a little bottom fishing during 2015 in a couple of names (Patterson-UTI (NASDAQ:PTEN), Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)), a lot of these firms never really stayed low enough to warrant heavy subsector exposure and sizeable position building. The snap-back rally in most oil services names (50% returns or more) in 2016 simply priced in heavy expectations for a quick and speedy recovery, so much so that I simply sold and walked away for greener pastures.

This was disappointing for me, as I was hoping to see some much-needed consolidation within this industry within smaller firms (<$5B market cap), but M&A activity has been very light, with lofty valuations among publicly traded companies a primary contributing factor. Given that we've seen a significant turn in drilling activity (see Baker-Hughes rig count), particularly onshore, but results have not materially improved just yet, I think the reality of the long, slow slog companies are going to have coming out of this trough. That reality is starting to sink in with investors, and oil equipment and services has had a rough time this year: down 17%, versus 8% returns for the S&P 500. Superior Energy (NYSE:SPN) in particular has had a rough time, down 32% for the year, and I'm always looking for oversold companies. So I did a little digging.

Business Overview, The Impact Of the Oil Collapse

Superior Energy provides a diverse range of oilfield services and equipment to both onshore and offshore drillers. Products include downhole drilling tools (tubular rentals, drill pipe strings), pressure pumping, fluid management, and technical solutions (well containment, end-of-life services). This is all about being a "packaged provider" - customers can come to the company for all their needs, rather than having to deal with the pain of multiple companies. Customers appreciate having a central point of contact; it's simply an easier business relationship to deal with.

Superior Energy describes itself as the fifth largest global oilfield services provider (assuming by 2016 revenues), but the oilfield services business remains fairly fragmented: Superior Energy controls less than 10% of global market share. So from a market perspective, there is ample opportunity here, and the company sizing is just right. I've always been a fan of mid caps in this space; small caps have more narrow product lines and limited financial resources to weather downturns or really benefit from scale. On the other side of the pendulum, large caps like Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) tend to have bloated cost structures and don't move in quite as nimble a fashion in response to the nuance of market demand.

To be blunt, being nimble did little to help the company in 2016. U.S. Land revenue fell 53%, Gulf of Mexico results were a bit better with a 44% drop, and International performed the best with "just" a 37% haircut. Comparisons are even worse if you go back to the 2014 peak: consolidated revenue fell from $4,557M to $1,450M. To the company's credit, Superior Energy did manage to cut selling, general, and administrative costs by more than 50% from peak to trough (Q3 2014 to Q1 2017). I think that is to be lauded, and there are very few companies that could respond to that kind of aggressive shift in market demand that has impacted Superior Energy without losing fixed cost or operating leverage. I don't think anyone is surprised at how badly margins were impacted, with onshore completion/workover services barely breaking even now after posting 40%+ gross margins at the peak.

What set Superior Energy apart from most peers was the balance sheet, which was very clean (thankfully) heading into the downturn. The company has actually paid down debt over the several years ($1,600M at year-end 2014 to $1,286M Q1 2017), and has maintained a cash balance. All debt is held under senior notes, so there are no pesky financial covenants in play here given the lack of revolving credit lines or term loans. Given the fact that EBITDA was negative over the past year and fixed charge coverage was nonexistent, this is a saving grace for Superior Energy, which would have left the company at the mercy of creditors, most of whom have been stiff negotiators on amendments to credit facilities.

Where Is The Turnaround?

U.S. land revenue, particularly pressure pumping, remains a key facet to the Superior Energy story. During Q1 2017, U.S. markets did continue to see improvement in rig count (up 128% from year prior as of June 9th count), which obviously means much healthier drilling activity. However, there are near-term issues. All the capacity that was taken offline has costs associated with reactivation; the company spent more than $7M in the quarter just on bringing equipment back online. Superior Energy expects to spend at least that much during the second quarter as well, and if recovery continues, the firm will also begin allocating capital expenditures towards the pressure pumping to build out more capacity. There are significant transitory inefficiencies caused by rapidly constricting and expanding the business, and pricing continues to be pressured. So while the market is improving, management noted that customers remain tepid; they are in no rush to run back out and drill. Nearly every single company in the oilfield services business cut prices, and as most business owners know, it is easy to cut prices, but incredibly difficult to raise them again.

There is another issue facing Superior Energy as well: sand. During Q1, this was the single largest item that weighed on the business according to management. Sand prices have increased along with pressure pumping demand, and due to the nature of the company's contract structure, the company has been unable to pass along those cost increases as quickly as they have arisen. While the situation is supposedly improving, it has impacted margins as Superior Energy worked on a resolution. To put this in perspective, pressure pumping is responsible for $435M in revenues at Superior Energy, up from $290M last year. Management indicated that more than a third of that revenue growth, or roughly $50M, is simply trying to pass along higher frac sand costs (take note US Silica (NYSE:SLCA), Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCLP) shareholders).

So the story for 2017 is how well Superior Energy can eliminate inefficiencies in its operations as it renews growth, while also pushing along price increases to customers. Management obviously has taken the rosy stance, and have stated that they believe competition has tightened significantly in most end markets and that they can pass along cost increases to customers in the coming months, leading to "acceptable" (whatever that might be) margins late in 2017/early 2018. In a similar vein, management also stated that internationally, Q1 2017 "marks the low point for revenue in this cycle", and the expectation is for business improvement in Continental Europe and the Middle East in Q2. The Gulf of Mexico remains a tough market for new drilling activity, but for long-running projects, completion/subsea services activity remains strong (as it has for the past several years).

Outlook and Strategy

Management here is top notch, and they haven't guided investors wrong over the past year. Even if you go back to earnings conference calls back in mid-2016 (Q2/Q3), CEO David Dunlap made it very clear that pricing improvement was not going to improve until the middle of this year when it came to U.S. land operations, and that there would be some growing pains, particularly in pressure pumping, as stacked equipment gets the lookover during overhauling and is re-deployed back into the field. As an investor, I can appreciate when management is straight up with me, and doesn't play any kick the can games when it comes to setting guidance.

The issue here is the inherent unpredictability of the business. All factors considered, I think 2018 will be a breakeven year for Superior Energy assuming oil and natural gas activity continues moderate growth, after the company bears one final year of negative earnings. This is largely in-line with Street estimates, where sell-side analysts have turned cautious as of late. I think investors should adopt that cautious view, even with what looks like the light at the end of the tunnel. I'd put a price target of $14/share on the company, which is about 6.5x my 2018 EV/EBITDA estimate of $530M (which is basically almost all depreciation and amortization). That builds in some upside potential here, but the margin of safety just isn't quite wide enough to warrant a buy. I'd call this one a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.