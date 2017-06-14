3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: June 14, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you navigate the fast-moving world of biotech and pharmaceuticals. As always, it is my goal here to help you uncover gems you may not be paying attention to, along with providing some color to the bigger-picture findings.

So, without further ado...

Another bit of bad news for Merck

Just yesterday I was talking about how Merck (NYSE:MRK) seemed pretty unstoppable as of May, but a setback in kidney cancer threw some dirt on the shiny ride that is pembrolizumab. Given the toxicity of the drug it was being combined with, I wasn't terribbly surprised.

However, MRK announced that a data safety and monitoring board has recommended putting a pause on enrollment of KEYNOTE-183 and -185, which are combining pembrolizumab with either pomalidomide+dexamethasone for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma or lenalidomide+dexamethasone for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma.

As it turns out, there appear to be more deaths in the pembrolizumab arms of these studies than expected. So the pause in enrollment is meant to gather more information before moving forward. No further information was provided in the press release.

Looking forward: The treatment settings being explored by MRK continue to represent an unmet need, so this definitely has the makings of a somewhat-serious setback. Lenalidomide and pomalidomide (both from Celgene, CELG) represent cornerstones in multiple myeloma therapy, so combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors seems logical. However, if the toxicity issue ends up being significant, we may be left with immune checkpoint inhibitor monotherapy as the only viable means of dosing, which would put MRK and CELG at odds in this increasingly dense treatment space.

Acceleron bows out of anti-blood vessel treatment for solid tumors

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) is a company largely focused on development of novel blockers of blood vessel growth. Dalantercept is one of these products, which is the ligand-binding portion of the activin-like kinase 1, which scavenges molecules important for transforming growth factor beta-1-related signaling.

XLRN had pinned much of their hope for this agent on positive results from their phase 2 DART trial, which looked at the addition of dalantercept to axitinib in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma.

Unfortunately, XLRN have announced that the study failed to meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival. In fact, none of the endpoints described in the release were significantly different from axitinib plus placebo.

On the basis of these results, XLRN have decided to terminate development of dalantercept.

Looking forward: While this is a setback, XLRN have other irons in the fire, especially luspatercept, which is currently in late-stage development for the management of myelodysplastic syndromes. TGF-beta signaling has long been a weird bit of science lore. It appears to be important for certain features of cancer that promote metastasis and resilience to treatments. But then when you study it in the dish, it never seems to behave the way you expect. It appears that here that craziness applies to the clinic, as well!

Asterias updates the world on its spinal cord trial

Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEMKT:AST), a subsidiary of Biotime (NYSEMKT:BTX), is currently marching its candidate regenerative medicine therapy, AST-OPC1, through clinical trials for spinal cord injury, the ultimate goal being to make sure that stem cell treatments can be safe and, hopefully, effective for helping restore function to patients who have been injured.

Yesterday, AST announced follow-up data on their SciStar trial. Specifically, in the 50% of patients who had achieved some measure of motor skill improvement after receiving AST-OPC1, their motor function continued to improve at 9 months. These findings corroborate previous positive data, where patients demonstrated MRI findings consistent with prevention of damage to the spine.

Looking forward: I continue to watch SciStar with great interest, as it continually has produced very encouraging data in perhaps the most visible of indications for stem cell therapy. Prevention and reversal of lost function due to spinal cord injury would be a huge step forward for regenerative medicine as a whole, and it's very exciting to see consistent updates coming from AST. Increasingly, it's looking like the acquisition of these assets by BTX could bear fruit!

Conclusions

And that wraps up another edition of "3 Things." We've covered a fair bit of bad news today, but I'm glad we were able to end on an encouraging note!

