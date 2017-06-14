Conatus Pharmaceuticals: What's Next For This ~$5 Biopharma Concern?

So what is next for this ~$5 biopharma concern? We explore that question in depth below.

A massive rally was ignited for this NASH play after a major collaboration deal with drug giant Novartis. However, the shares have pulled back significantly from recent highs.

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals has had one of the biggest roller coaster rides in the market so far in 2017.

I have been getting quite a few questions around a small biopharma concern that has had one the biggest roller coaster rides in the market to this point in 2017. After a massive rally, the shares have pulled back sharply over the past six weeks. Given this we will revisit this $5 concern below.

Company Overview:

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) is a California based biopharmaceutical company focused on the creation and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver disease. The company's lead compound is emricasan, which is currently being studied in 4 different trials. Conatus Pharmaceuticals currently has a market capitalization around $140 million and trades right around $5.00 a share currently.

On December 19th, 2016, Conatus Pharmaceuticals announced an exclusive option, collaboration and license agreement with Novartis (NYSE: NVS) for the global development and commercialization of emricasan. The terms of the agreement with Novartis are as follows: Conatus will receive $50 million upfront and is eligible to receive $7 million following the exercise of the license option; Conatus can borrow up to $15 million in the form of convertible promissory notes under an investment agreement with Novartis; and Novartis will pay 50% of Conatus' Phase 2b emricasan development costs, after the option exercise, including the planned ENCORE-LF trial in decompensated NASH cirrhosis.

On May 4th, 2017, Conatus announced that Novartis had exercised its license option following initiation of the phase 2b ENCORE-LF clinical trial. Conatus is eligible to receive significant payments if certain clinical development, regulatory and commercial milestones are met, as well as tiered double-digit royalties on emricasan single agent sales and tiered single to double digit royalties on sales of combination drug products containing emricasan. Furthermore, Conatus has the option to co-commercialize emricasan in the United States, including combination drug therapies, on a cost-sharing and revenue-sharing basis in lieu of U.S. royalties and with reduced ex-U.S. royalties.

Pipeline:

Emricasan is a first in class, orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is designed to reduce the activity of human caspases. Caspases are enzymes that mediate inflammation and apoptosis. The company believes that by reducing the activity of these enzymes, emricasan will likely have the ability to interrupt the progression of liver disease and may even provide treatment options in multiple areas of liver disease.

The National Institutes of Health {NIH} estimates that 5.5 million Americans have chronic liver disease or cirrhosis, and liver disease is the twelfth leading cause of death in the United States. Furthermore, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported that in United States in 2012, more than 6,000 liver transplants were performed and more than 10,000 patients were added to the transplant waiting list.

Emricasan has thus far been tested in 650+ subjects, 450+ with liver disease, across 16 clinical trials. Emricasan has shown activity across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases and has demonstrated clinically meaningful reductions in surrogate cirrhosis endpoint. Furthermore, the drug has a good safety profile with serious and adverse events similar to placebo. In Q1 of 2016, the Fast Track Designation was granted to emricasan in liver cirrhosis caused by NASH.

Clinical trial results in 2015-16 support emricasan development:

Current Trials:

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

On May 10, 2017, Conatus announced a public offering of secondary stock. This left most investors in shock given the fact that the company repeatedly stated that they had ample funding and given the fact that the shares were offered at a deep discount. The company sold 5,980,000 shares at a price of $5.50. Net proceeds from the offering is approximately $30.6 million. A portion of the money was used to retire 2,166,863 shares of common stock held by Advent Private Equity, and the rest of the money will be utilized for pipeline expansion and as working capital.

As of March 31, 2017, Conatus Pharmaceuticals had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $80.5 million. Accounting for the company's cash burn and the latest equity offering, the company likely has around $93 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. The company stated that their current financial position should be able to maintain operations and ongoing clinical development activities into the back half of 2019.

Wall Street seems to have a positive view on CNAT's prospects with 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 0 sell recommendations. The consensus price target currently sits at just over $13.00 a share, which represents an upside of approximately 160%. The latest recommendation comes via Aegis on May 15th, 2017. The firm reiterated their buy rating and kept their price target at $11. Furthermore, on March 20, 2017, FBR Capital reiterated their buy rating on the stock and set a price target of $16.

The analyst from FBR stated:

"We would be buyers of Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock ahead of the initiation of the ENCORE-LF Phase IIb study expected in 2Q17. LF's completion would represent the last part of the preliminary efficacy characterization of emricasan, and its initiation would be final ratification of the Novartis agreement, triggering a $7 million milestone payment to CNAT and significantly de-risking the completion of emricasan clinical development. There is currently no drug approved for treating liver cirrhosis (estimated 500,000 to 700,000 people in the U.S. alone). Thus, we believe emricasan targets a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity."

The Verdict:

Conatus is well-funded now and has received a huge vote of confidence through its partnership with Novartis. Although does not have the "shots on goal" I typically like to see in a 'Tier 4' biotech stock, it is targeting a huge potential customer base. It also has a tiny market cap given that target and its potential milestones/royalties via the collaboration deal with Novartis.

I sold out of the money covered calls against half of my position on the big spike up in the stock earlier this year. I have since closed out those calls for a very nice profit given the premium involved at the time. If the stock rallies similarly again I will probably enact the same strategy while retaining half my stake in this very high risk/very high reward concern I have tucked within a well-diversified biotech portfolio.

